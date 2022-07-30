Longview 10U Baseball going to the World Series

www.cbs19.tv
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dutch Bros. Coffee will be coming to Tyler Texas with 3 locations and 1 location in Longview TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
A look back in time to a land once called the Sabine Farms by Marshall, TexasTour Tyler TexasMarshall, TX
The fruits of our labor "Winona Orchards" founded in 2007 by John & Anita Sattler just outside Winona, Texas near TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Kelly Buchanek and Caleb: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a DifferenceTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Stacy Cammack: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a DifferenceTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
Brook Hill Guard opens up 2022 season with midnight practice
BULLARD, Texas — Aug. 1 is the day in Texas where high school football teams can finally hold the first team practice. The Brook Hill School football team took full advantage, holding practice at midnight Monday on the new turf at Herrington Stadium. "Oh, it's so fun. It's like...
LIST: When East Texas campuses are having their first day of school
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Students and teachers are preparing to return to the classroom for the new school year. Click below to see a full list of when East Texas schools are having their first day of school. Alba-Golden – Aug. 18 All Saints – Aug. 18 Alto ISD – Aug. 11 Apple Springs – […]
If You Love the Outdoors You’ll Love This Lindale, Texas Property
While I am still waiting to win a huge lottery jackpot (fingers crossed), it’s still fun to think about what you would do with all that money. While I love my current home in East Texas, if I did get a large sum of money like most people, I would look at purchasing a new home and I think this place in Lindale, TX currently might be near the top of my list.
KLTV
Tyler Legacy coach excited to see young players contribute
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy Red Raiders head coach Joe Willis said he is excited to see young players be able to contribute to the team in this upcoming season. The team was one of multiple East Texas football teams represented at a High School Football Media Day sponsored by the CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute last week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Marshall, Texas
MARSHALL, Texas - We're gearing up for another KTBS 3 Community Caravan. This time, we're headed west to Marshall, Texas. That's where we find Rick Rowe for this week's Where In The ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment. Marshall is home to many beautiful historic homes, sites and the picturesque 1901...
Time to Eat! We’re Discussing the Best Fried Chicken in Tyler, Texas
There is no doubt about it, here in East Texas we love to eat, especially any fried food. While fried food might not be the best for our diet there is something amazing about delicious fried chicken and the comfort it brings when you’re eating it. Which is why I wanted to look online for what locals in Tyler, Texas believe to be the best fried chicken in our area.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dealyn Evans, 4-star DL in class of 2024 out of Texas, announces SEC commitment
Dealyn Evans, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Longview, Texas (Pine Tree) has become the first commitment in the class of 2024 for Texas A&M. Evans was recruited to the Aggies by Elijah Robinson, Terry Price and TJ Rushing. He’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, and is ranked the No. 22 defensive lineman in the class, and No. 33 player in the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Longview firefighters deployed to fight fires across Texas
LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from July 22, 2022. For the last two weeks, eight firefighters from the Longview Fire Department have been fighting wildfires across the state. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said four of the eight Longview firefighters have returned from fighting the wildfires in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chapel Hill ISD remembers Deputy Bustos, legacy he leaves at his alma mater
CHAPEL HILL, Texas — The East Texas community continues to mourn the loss of Smith County Sheriff Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. His life was taken after a suspected drunk driver struck him while Bustos performed a traffic stop on another vehicle last Friday. Before Bustos became a sheriff’s deputy, he...
Well, The Ethan Allen Sign In Tyler Is Gone, What’s Replacing It?
Just like a feline, humans are inquisitive. We want to know what's going on. We want to keep up with what's happening with our family, friends, and co-workers and what's going on in the world around us. That's why when we see activity on a construction site or a random building, we want to know what's going on.
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Friends of Marshall Animals
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Friends of Marshall Animals is an organization with a lot on its plate. In August 2021, Marshall went from having the oldest animal shelter in the state to having the newest, according to FOMA. They were formed in 2012 and became an official nonprofit in 2018.
Meet Tinsel from the SPCA of East Texas for Tuesday Tails
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Tinsel — from the SPCA of East Texas. Tinsel is a Shepherd mix who was adopted from the SPCA in 2015. She knows basic commands and is completely house-broken. She is calm and well-mannered. She is also kid,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
INTERSTATE FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-29-22
North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft landing. The North America Diving Dogs competition has returned to Longview as part of the AKC Dog Show at the Longview Activity Complex.
City of Tyler seeking volunteers for Parks Service Day
TYLER, Texas — Keep Tyler Beautiful is seeking volunteers to help improve and beautify the city's local parks next month. Park Service Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Every September, KTyB hosts the event to give back and help neighborhood parks as hundreds of volunteers take on several projects.
KLTV
‘Thanks for asking’: Mark Scirto update
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some of you have been asking about Mark Scirto as he continues to rehab from the stroke he had back in May. Mark is doing well enough that he says he will be able to cut back a day on therapy visits each week. He is...
KSLA
Pilot performs emergency landing in Harrison County field; no injuries
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man is fine after performing an emergency landing in an east Texas field. The pilot was identified as Robert E. Long, 53, of Kansas City, Mo. The incident took place just before 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30 approximately a half-mile west of Marshall. Below...
KLTV
Longview Marine veteran sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas marine corps veteran continues his long fight for justice for marines and their families, who may have suffered long lasting health problems from contaminated water on a base, decades ago. A pastor at ‘New Covenant Church’ in Longview, marine corps veteran Mike Park...
UT Tyler, TJC come together to give more students the chance to go to college
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The TJC Promise Program promotes higher learning by offering free tuition to East Texas students. Now, they have partnered with UT Tyler to reach even more communities. “Together we can accomplish more, so the goal is to be able to help families make education possible, to have access to education and […]
KTBS
Major theft at Southern Hills home in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man said one of his rental homes was broken into Friday. Matt Kay came to his home in the Southern Hills area of Shreveport and found his back windows smashed. Kay said many newly installed items were stolen. "They took the air conditioner, they took...
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
CBS19
Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 1