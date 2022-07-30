Jackson Co. Junior fair closes swine barn as a precaution

www.wtap.com
West Virginia American Water Accepting Applications for 2022 Bottle Filling Station Program
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s fourth annual Bottle Filling Station Program. “West Virginia American Water’s Bottle Filling Station Program is our most popular community investment opportunity each year and continues to showcase the need...
73rd Gallia County, Ohio Junior Fair opens to the public
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The 73rd Gallia County, Ohio Junior fair officially opened on Monday and runs through Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The fair is agriculture themed so you will see plenty of animals. There is also fun, fair food and cool rides. While there are amenities for all ages, the fair is primarily […]
WTAP
Wood Co. Technical Center looking to bring enrollment back up
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jason Hughes is the new director of the Wood County Technical Center and Caperton Center. Both hands on programs lost students during the pandemic. Hughes is working on new plans to get more people back into the facilities. “Traditionally, these programs have been kind of limited...
WTAP
MOV Health Department opens doors to give kids vaccines
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid Ohio Valley Health Department has opened their doors to the public for kids vaccines. These kids vaccines are DTaP/DTP, polio, measles, mumps, Rubella, Varicella, Hepatitis B and COVID vaccines. Vaccine appointments can be scheduled from now through August. There will be a fee of...
WTAP
Drive to be held to help Kentucky flooding victims at Sunset Funeral Home
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunset Funeral Home and veteran groups are looking to help people affected by the flooding in Kentucky. Officials with Sunset Funeral Home, DAV Chapter 32 and Housecalls Hospice are coming together to hold a three-day drive. This drive is dedicated to gathering supplies for victims of...
Finalists chosen for WVa School Service Personnel of Year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ten finalists have been chosen for the West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year award. The School Service Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year will be announced Sept. 13 at a ceremony in Charleston. Teacher of the Year finalists were announced previously.
WSAZ
Interim Director of Cabell County 911 Center named
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An interim replacement has been named as the Director of the Cabell County Emergency Response Center. Until a permanent replacement can be appointed, Cabell County Commission President Jim Morgan says Nazim Abbess will be acting 911 center director. He said Abbess is qualified and understands...
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County part of $400 million opioid settlement
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three large opioid distributors will pay dozens of West Virginia counties, cities and towns a total of $400 million for their roles in the opioid epidemic in a settlement announced Monday. AmeriSource Bergen, McKesson and Cardinal Health admit no guilt in the settlement with 54 counties...
Unique Airbnb: What West Virginia has that others don’t
Ever want to stay in a treehouse? or a storybook cottage? Then West Virginia is the place.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia Guard unit from Williamstown assisting with Kentucky floods
CHARLESTON — Members of a West Virginia National Guard unit based in Williamstown rescued more than a dozen people and three pets from flooding in southeastern Kentucky. According to a release from the Guard’s public affairs office, two UH-60M Blackhawks and two UH-72 Lakota helicopters were sent to Kentucky Thursday at the direction of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Fourteen members of the Guard’s Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion and Company B, 1-224th Security and Support Aviation Battalion arrived in Hazard, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon and began coordinating with the Kentucky National Guard.
West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
West Virginia reaches $400M settlement in ‘Big Three’ opioid lawsuit
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Three major drug companies and several West Virginia counties and cities have reached a historic settlement in an opioid lawsuit. Officials say the state has reached a $400 million settlement against Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen, and McKesson, the “Big Three” of opioid distributors. Attorneys say this is the largest settlement in […]
wchsnetwork.com
Yeager Airport board approves shooter detection system
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia International Yeager Airport Board of Directors has approved a contract related to installing a shooter detection system at the airport. Nitro Construction received a contract worth $103,975, in which the firm will be responsible for placing sensors in the airport’s terminal building and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Shaggers dance for joy
BELPRE — The Mid-Ohio Valley Shaggers club had its annual dance night over the weekend at the Belpre Shrine Club. Randy Kinsolving, one of the founding members of the club, said shag dancing started in the 1940s and ’50s in South Carolina and is the official dance of that state. The exact origin of shag is typically attributed to either the Atlantic Beach or Myrtle Beach area.
wchstv.com
W.Va. law enforcement donates cruisers to Kentucky police department hit by flooding
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Law enforcement agencies in West Virginia are donating retired vehicles to the Whitesburg Police Department in Kentucky. Officers there lost at least seven cruisers to devastating flooding last week, according to a social media post from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Boone County deputies...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Fire destroys two Parkersburg homes
PARKERSBURG — Area volunteer fire departments were called out about 5:40 p.m. Monday to a trailer fire on School Street off Core Road in Parkersburg which resulted in the destruction of mobile homes at the location. Waverly VFD arrived on scene first and was followed by Wood County Sheriff’s...
Manna Meal to host annual ‘Bean Stringin’ Event’ at Charleston’s Capitol Market on Aug. 6
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston residents can join the soup kitchen Manna Meal for its 12th annual “Bean Stringin’ Event” on Aug. 6 at the Capitol Market. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., community members can participate in an Appalachian by purchasing green beans from any market vendor and sitting down to string them while […]
meigsindypress.com
Village of Middleport Features Yard of the Week
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio – Each week the Village of Middleport chooses a yard to feature for the landscaping and work put into it. Their home is located at 706 Art Lewis Street. Steve Carson is the second generation at the location. Steve and Beckey purchased it four years ago from his parents. Beckey has turned their home into a landscaping showcase. She has built a 3,000 gallon koi pond which has went through many changes, each time growing larger. The pond has a waterfall, fountain, numerous water plants, and a crossover bridge to get to the front door. The landscaping includes plantings such as mammoth elphant ear, canna lily, hasta, snap dragon, lupine, iris, and banana plant, just to name a few. Forty bags of mulch surround the pond and Beckey says it will take about 20 more to complete. She has her own small greenhouse and starts some of her plants from scratch. Her grandson, Kendaven, is very proud of his own miniature koi pond and fairy garden off to the side.
WTAP
Seventh annual Howlin’ Blues benefit concert moves to the Lafayette Hotel
The Annual Howlin’ Blues Party Benefit Concert is coming back for its seventh year. The benefit concert supports the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, which is the oldest animal shelter in Ohio. Event coordinators say it will be an evening of blues and fun. People attending will hear...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Homecoming readies three days of entertainment
BELPRE — The 90th annual Belpre Homecoming will take place Aug. 4-6 at Civitan Park in Belpre. Long a project of the Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce, this year’s Homecoming marks its first year as its own non-profit organization. The main stage entertainment will kick off Thursday, Aug....
