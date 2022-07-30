ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WV

Jackson Co. Junior fair closes swine barn as a precaution

By Phyllis Smith
WTAP
 3 days ago
WOWK 13 News

73rd Gallia County, Ohio Junior Fair opens to the public

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The 73rd Gallia County, Ohio Junior fair officially opened on Monday and runs through Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The fair is agriculture themed so you will see plenty of animals. There is also fun, fair food and cool rides. While there are amenities for all ages, the fair is primarily […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Wood Co. Technical Center looking to bring enrollment back up

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jason Hughes is the new director of the Wood County Technical Center and Caperton Center. Both hands on programs lost students during the pandemic. Hughes is working on new plans to get more people back into the facilities. “Traditionally, these programs have been kind of limited...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

MOV Health Department opens doors to give kids vaccines

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid Ohio Valley Health Department has opened their doors to the public for kids vaccines. These kids vaccines are DTaP/DTP, polio, measles, mumps, Rubella, Varicella, Hepatitis B and COVID vaccines. Vaccine appointments can be scheduled from now through August. There will be a fee of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Finalists chosen for WVa School Service Personnel of Year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ten finalists have been chosen for the West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year award. The School Service Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year will be announced Sept. 13 at a ceremony in Charleston. Teacher of the Year finalists were announced previously.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Interim Director of Cabell County 911 Center named

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An interim replacement has been named as the Director of the Cabell County Emergency Response Center. Until a permanent replacement can be appointed, Cabell County Commission President Jim Morgan says Nazim Abbess will be acting 911 center director. He said Abbess is qualified and understands...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha County part of $400 million opioid settlement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three large opioid distributors will pay dozens of West Virginia counties, cities and towns a total of $400 million for their roles in the opioid epidemic in a settlement announced Monday. AmeriSource Bergen, McKesson and Cardinal Health admit no guilt in the settlement with 54 counties...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia Guard unit from Williamstown assisting with Kentucky floods

CHARLESTON — Members of a West Virginia National Guard unit based in Williamstown rescued more than a dozen people and three pets from flooding in southeastern Kentucky. According to a release from the Guard’s public affairs office, two UH-60M Blackhawks and two UH-72 Lakota helicopters were sent to Kentucky Thursday at the direction of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Fourteen members of the Guard’s Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion and Company B, 1-224th Security and Support Aviation Battalion arrived in Hazard, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon and began coordinating with the Kentucky National Guard.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reaches $400M settlement in ‘Big Three’ opioid lawsuit

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Three major drug companies and several West Virginia counties and cities have reached a historic settlement in an opioid lawsuit. Officials say the state has reached a $400 million settlement against Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen, and McKesson, the “Big Three” of opioid distributors. Attorneys say this is the largest settlement in […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Yeager Airport board approves shooter detection system

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia International Yeager Airport Board of Directors has approved a contract related to installing a shooter detection system at the airport. Nitro Construction received a contract worth $103,975, in which the firm will be responsible for placing sensors in the airport’s terminal building and...
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Shaggers dance for joy

BELPRE — The Mid-Ohio Valley Shaggers club had its annual dance night over the weekend at the Belpre Shrine Club. Randy Kinsolving, one of the founding members of the club, said shag dancing started in the 1940s and ’50s in South Carolina and is the official dance of that state. The exact origin of shag is typically attributed to either the Atlantic Beach or Myrtle Beach area.
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Fire destroys two Parkersburg homes

PARKERSBURG — Area volunteer fire departments were called out about 5:40 p.m. Monday to a trailer fire on School Street off Core Road in Parkersburg which resulted in the destruction of mobile homes at the location. Waverly VFD arrived on scene first and was followed by Wood County Sheriff’s...
PARKERSBURG, WV
meigsindypress.com

Village of Middleport Features Yard of the Week

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio – Each week the Village of Middleport chooses a yard to feature for the landscaping and work put into it. Their home is located at 706 Art Lewis Street. Steve Carson is the second generation at the location. Steve and Beckey purchased it four years ago from his parents. Beckey has turned their home into a landscaping showcase. She has built a 3,000 gallon koi pond which has went through many changes, each time growing larger. The pond has a waterfall, fountain, numerous water plants, and a crossover bridge to get to the front door. The landscaping includes plantings such as mammoth elphant ear, canna lily, hasta, snap dragon, lupine, iris, and banana plant, just to name a few. Forty bags of mulch surround the pond and Beckey says it will take about 20 more to complete. She has her own small greenhouse and starts some of her plants from scratch. Her grandson, Kendaven, is very proud of his own miniature koi pond and fairy garden off to the side.
MIDDLEPORT, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Belpre Homecoming readies three days of entertainment

BELPRE — The 90th annual Belpre Homecoming will take place Aug. 4-6 at Civitan Park in Belpre. Long a project of the Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce, this year’s Homecoming marks its first year as its own non-profit organization. The main stage entertainment will kick off Thursday, Aug....
BELPRE, OH

