LEADING OFF: Old-Timers’ Day in Bronx, Kershaw at Coors

Devers homers in return from IL as Boston downs Astros 2-1
By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports WriterHOUSTON (AP) - Rafael Devers homered with two RBIs in his return from the injured list to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros Tuesday night, hours after they acquired veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer in a trade with San Diego. Devers didn't show any signs of rust in his return after sitting out since July 23 with inflammation in his right hamstring. He hit an RBI double in the fourth inning before hitting a tiebreaking solo homer with two outs in the sixth inning to help Boston to its...
Vin Scully, Legendary Sports Announcer and Voice of the Dodgers, Dies at 94
Click here to read the full article. Vin Scully, the longtime Dodgers play-by-play announcer considered by many to be the king of his profession, has died. He was 94. The Los Angeles Dodgers confirmed Scully’s death through its official social media. pic.twitter.com/FloR9dBhZj — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 3, 2022 Also for years a national announcer of baseball for NBC, football and golf for CBS and baseball for CBS Radio, Scully endeared himself to fans through 67 seasons with the Dodgers, a record for one broadcaster with one team in any sport. In 2010, the American Sportscasters Assn. named Scully the greatest sportscaster of...
DeGrom dazzles in return, bullpen costs Mets in loss to Nats
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nerves lasted longer than usual for Jacob deGrom. He was perfectly fine with that after waiting so long to get back on the mound. Making his first major league start in more than a year, deGrom looked almost back to his Cy Young Award self, allowing one run on three hits and striking out six in five innings before a bullpen meltdown cost the New York Mets in a 5-1 loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night. “To get out there and pitch and be healthy, that’s the reward,” deGrom said between smiles afterward....
Photos | Remembering the life of Dodgers announcer Vin Scully (1927-2022)
A look back at the life of prolific Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, who worked 67 seasons in the broadcast booth for the team before retiring in 2016.
