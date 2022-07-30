LEADING OFF: Old-Timers’ Day in Bronx, Kershaw at Coors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nerves lasted longer than usual for Jacob deGrom. He was perfectly fine with that after waiting so long to get back on the mound. Making his first major league start in more than a year, deGrom looked almost back to his Cy Young Award self, allowing one run on three hits and striking out six in five innings before a bullpen meltdown cost the New York Mets in a 5-1 loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night. “To get out there and pitch and be healthy, that’s the reward,” deGrom said between smiles afterward....

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 26 MINUTES AGO