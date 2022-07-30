Canaries can't contain Monarchs Abreu

salinapost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holding a newspaper like 'The Kansas City Star' with morning coffee became a past routine--technology changed our habitsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
LRP of the O-Line and D-LineChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
The Armour Theatre Building in North Kansas City, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Related
Monarchs shut out Sioux Falls, 3-0
SIOUX FALLS, SD — The Kansas City Monarchs (45-22) stayed dominant over the Canaries from Sioux Falls (24-41), completing the combined shutout behind a strong performance from starter Nick Belzer and a dominant showing from the bullpen. Belzer went four innings, allowing no runs but recording no strikeouts before...
Monarchs drop Sunday game to Canaries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Kansas City Monarchs (45-23) could not keep a lead or the Sioux Falls Canaries (25-41) off the bases in a 8-6 loss Sunday afternoon at the Birdcage. The Monarchs bullpen allowed nine walks and encountered three bases-loaded scenarios, and the Canaries capitalized, taking the lead twice and avoiding another sweep this week.
Royals acquire LHP Anthony Misiewicz, option him to Omaha
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz from the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations. Misiewicz will be added to the Royals 40-man roster and optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Misiewicz recorded a 4.61 ERA (7 ER in 13.2 IP) with Seattle...
Perez, Merrifield homer; Royals edge White Sox 2-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield hit solo home runs, Daniel Lynch took a shutout into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list and the Kansas City Royals edged the Chicago White Sox 2-1 for their second straight win. Perez launched a monster blast...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Royals trade Merrifield to Toronto for infielder, RH pitcher
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired infielder Samad Taylor and right-handed pitcher Max Castillo from Toronto for infielder Whit Merrifield. Taylor, who turned 24 on July 11, has posted a .258/.337/.426 (63-for-244, .763 OPS) slashline in 70 games for Triple-A Buffalo this season,...
Marcus Calvin announces commitment to Kansas
KU football added another defensive lineman to its 2023 class on Monday night, landing a verbal pledge from Marcus Calvin. The three-star defensive tackle is the third defensive lineman to commit to KU this cycle and Calvin picked the Jayhawks over a Power 5 offer from Vanderbilt and several other FBS offers. Calvin took his official visit to KU back in June.
Perez's HR off Holmes in 9th leads Royals over Yanks 8-6
NEW YORK (AP) — Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer off All-Star closer Clay Holmes in the ninth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Yankees 8-6 to avoid being swept in the season series. New York overcame a 4-0 deficit and took a 6-4 lead...
Salvy’s larger-than-life personality now fills a Kansas wheat field
Kansas City-area Precision Mazes cut an image of Royals catcher Salvador Perez into a field near Edgerton.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chiefs' Brown makes practice debut; Dunlap due to arrive
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. practiced with the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday for the first time since they blew a big halftime lead to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game. Brown signed his franchise tender on Monday after skipping the...
Yardbarker
The best players in Kansas basketball history
When your program's first coach is the inventor of basketball, then it's only natural that Kansas would exude the sport's history and tradition. A perennial national power, the Jayhawks are responsible for showcasing some of the most important names in college basketball history. Here's our list of the best — listed in chronological order.
kq2.com
A leader in and out of the ring
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three St. Joseph boxers entered the ring this weekend. Three fighters from St. Joseph's Johnson Brothers Boxing represented the city Saturday night at 'Strike Night' in Kansas City. 12-year-old Martaevion Circuitt is one of three St. Joseph boxers that competed. While this may be Circuitt's ninth fight...
Chiefs LT Brown reports to camp, set to sign franchise tag
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. reported to training camp Monday, the same day pads went on for the Kansas City Chiefs, giving Patrick Mahomes his blindside protector with plenty of time before their preseason opener. Brown and the Chiefs had been working throughout...
IN THIS ARTICLE
martincitytelegraph.com
Dr. Benoist Troost: Beyond the Street Which Bears His Name. . . For Now
In recent weeks, there has been an effort to rename Troost Ave. Launched by Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery and prior member of the Parks Board, wants to rename the 10-plus mile street “Truth Avenue.”. At the heart of the argument is Dr. Benoist Troost, a...
kq2.com
Former Kansas City Chiefs raise money for local high school athletic departments in charity golf tournament
(COUNTRY CLUB, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs are currently in St. Joseph for training camp, but some former Chiefs also made a trip to town. "$60,000 just to start, I'm sure next year is going to be bigger, much bigger. And they're going to raise more money for the kids. And I am looking forward to coming back next year," former Chiefs player Christian Okoye said.
Kansas City metro man wins $50K during QuikTrip coffee stop
An Independence-area man bought a scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery at QuikTrip and won $50,000.
Plowboys Barbeque announces closure of Kansas City, Blue Springs restaurants
Plowboys Barbeque announced Tuesday that its restaurant locations in Blue Springs and Kansas City, Missouri will be closing their doors for good starting Aug. 14.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scenicstates.com
6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out
When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
Plowboys Barbeque closes its doors after nearly a decade
The founders of Plowboys Barbecue are headed for retirement and closing the doors of their restaurants in the Kansas City area.
KCTV 5
Plowboys BBQ closing all restaurant locations, signaling end of 9-year run
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Plowboys BBQ is closing the doors to all of its restaurants, says its four founders are all retiring “from restaurant life”. The local BBQ franchise closed its Overland Park location in December, citing “pandemic challenges,” leaving its Kansas City location and its flagship Blue Springs location on 7 Highway. Now those locations will also be closed permanently, effective Aug. 14, Plowboys owners announced Tuesday morning.
inkansascity.com
Kansas City Museum: When, Then, and the Dynamic now
‘‘The first question a history museum asks is ‘what is the story?’” says Lisa Shockley, the curator of collections at Kansas City Museum. The museum’s story is full of comedy, tragedy, plot twists, near-death experiences, and most recently, a stunning comeback. Its cast includes a stuffed buffalo, a beloved igloo, and the mirror ball from the Cowtown Ballroom.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
15K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0