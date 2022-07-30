ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Canaries can't contain Monarchs Abreu

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
salinapost.com

Salina Post

Monarchs shut out Sioux Falls, 3-0

SIOUX FALLS, SD — The Kansas City Monarchs (45-22) stayed dominant over the Canaries from Sioux Falls (24-41), completing the combined shutout behind a strong performance from starter Nick Belzer and a dominant showing from the bullpen. Belzer went four innings, allowing no runs but recording no strikeouts before...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Salina Post

Monarchs drop Sunday game to Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Kansas City Monarchs (45-23) could not keep a lead or the Sioux Falls Canaries (25-41) off the bases in a 8-6 loss Sunday afternoon at the Birdcage. The Monarchs bullpen allowed nine walks and encountered three bases-loaded scenarios, and the Canaries capitalized, taking the lead twice and avoiding another sweep this week.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Royals acquire LHP Anthony Misiewicz, option him to Omaha

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz from the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations. Misiewicz will be added to the Royals 40-man roster and optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Misiewicz recorded a 4.61 ERA (7 ER in 13.2 IP) with Seattle...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Perez, Merrifield homer; Royals edge White Sox 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield hit solo home runs, Daniel Lynch took a shutout into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list and the Kansas City Royals edged the Chicago White Sox 2-1 for their second straight win. Perez launched a monster blast...
CHICAGO, IL
Salina Post

Royals trade Merrifield to Toronto for infielder, RH pitcher

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired infielder Samad Taylor and right-handed pitcher Max Castillo from Toronto for infielder Whit Merrifield. Taylor, who turned 24 on July 11, has posted a .258/.337/.426 (63-for-244, .763 OPS) slashline in 70 games for Triple-A Buffalo this season,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Marcus Calvin announces commitment to Kansas

KU football added another defensive lineman to its 2023 class on Monday night, landing a verbal pledge from Marcus Calvin. The three-star defensive tackle is the third defensive lineman to commit to KU this cycle and Calvin picked the Jayhawks over a Power 5 offer from Vanderbilt and several other FBS offers. Calvin took his official visit to KU back in June.
LAWRENCE, KS
Yardbarker

The best players in Kansas basketball history

When your program's first coach is the inventor of basketball, then it's only natural that Kansas would exude the sport's history and tradition. A perennial national power, the Jayhawks are responsible for showcasing some of the most important names in college basketball history. Here's our list of the best — listed in chronological order.
LAWRENCE, KS
kq2.com

A leader in and out of the ring

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three St. Joseph boxers entered the ring this weekend. Three fighters from St. Joseph's Johnson Brothers Boxing represented the city Saturday night at 'Strike Night' in Kansas City. 12-year-old Martaevion Circuitt is one of three St. Joseph boxers that competed. While this may be Circuitt's ninth fight...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Former Kansas City Chiefs raise money for local high school athletic departments in charity golf tournament

(COUNTRY CLUB, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs are currently in St. Joseph for training camp, but some former Chiefs also made a trip to town. "$60,000 just to start, I'm sure next year is going to be bigger, much bigger. And they're going to raise more money for the kids. And I am looking forward to coming back next year," former Chiefs player Christian Okoye said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
scenicstates.com

6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out

When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Plowboys BBQ closing all restaurant locations, signaling end of 9-year run

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Plowboys BBQ is closing the doors to all of its restaurants, says its four founders are all retiring “from restaurant life”. The local BBQ franchise closed its Overland Park location in December, citing “pandemic challenges,” leaving its Kansas City location and its flagship Blue Springs location on 7 Highway. Now those locations will also be closed permanently, effective Aug. 14, Plowboys owners announced Tuesday morning.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
inkansascity.com

Kansas City Museum: When, Then, and the Dynamic now

‘‘The first question a history museum asks is ‘what is the story?’” says Lisa Shockley, the curator of collections at Kansas City Museum. The museum’s story is full of comedy, tragedy, plot twists, near-death experiences, and most recently, a stunning comeback. Its cast includes a stuffed buffalo, a beloved igloo, and the mirror ball from the Cowtown Ballroom.
KANSAS CITY, MO
