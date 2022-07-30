A Coloradan has never won a Mega Millions jackpot

kdvr.com
Related
KDVR.com
Why fewer hikers climbed Colorado 14ers last year
After a surge in 2020, the group that monitors traffic on Colorado’s highest peaks noticed fewer people hit those trails in 2021. Alex Rose reports.
KDVR.com
Is it time to xeriscape your home?
Denver metro cities are responding to the drought by changing the way we use water. Dan Daru reports.
KDVR.com
How fast pavement heats up
Asphalt heats up to 140 degrees when it is 95 degrees outside.
KDVR.com
Yes, Californians made Colorado unaffordable
Deep-pocketed transplants played an outsized role in the blazing spike in Denver-area home prices, as well as national prices. DJ Summers reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDVR.com
Heavy rain, lightning possible Tuesday night
Scattered storms will push through the Front Range Tuesday night with heavy rain and lightning. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
KDVR.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates bear in Niwot
CPW shared a video of a female bear being relocated back into the wild. (Video credit: CPW) Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates bear in Niwot. How did a New Mexico woman end up dead near Boulder?. Full video: Biden announces death of al-Qaida leader. Storm chances increase Tuesday, temperatures stay...
KDVR.com
Big Get: KOA Colorado's Ryan Edwards
Colorado Sports Night talks the Denver Broncos with KOA Colorado's Ryan Edwards.
KDVR.com
Warm temperatures, scattered storms here to stay
Better chances for storms will move in this week with temperatures staying hot. Jessica Lebel forecasts. Passionate Boulder STEM teacher killed in plane crash. Mom shares details of last conversations with daughter. New DougCo superintendent talks priorities. How did a New Mexico woman end up dead near Boulder?. Full video:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDVR.com
Woman loses $1K to fake cannabis business employment scam
DENVER (KDVR) — Fake job listings are among the top 11 job scams in the nation, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Sonya Perez tells FOX31, she responded to a work-from-home data entry job listing on social media that seemed to be the key to moving her family ahead.
KDVR.com
Co-pilot falls from Colorado registered plane, dies before emergency landing in North Carolina
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — New details have come out about the hours leading up to a plane’s emergency landing in North Carolina and the co-pilot’s mysterious mid-flight exit and fatal fall. At around 3:20 p.m. Friday, a medium cargo plane made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International...
Comments / 0