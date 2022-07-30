Luis Castillo traded to Mariners by Reds for 4 prospects

Click here to read the full article. Vin Scully, the longtime Dodgers play-by-play announcer considered by many to be the king of his profession, has died. He was 94. The Los Angeles Dodgers confirmed Scully’s death through its official social media. pic.twitter.com/FloR9dBhZj — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 3, 2022 Also for years a national announcer of baseball for NBC, football and golf for CBS and baseball for CBS Radio, Scully endeared himself to fans through 67 seasons with the Dodgers, a record for one broadcaster with one team in any sport. In 2010, the American Sportscasters Assn. named Scully the greatest sportscaster of...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO