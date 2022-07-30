Tornado briefly hits Aurora field

kdvr.com
Is it time to xeriscape your home?
Denver metro cities are responding to the drought by changing the way we use water. Dan Daru reports.
Wet July for most of Colorado
Denver ended July with below average precipitation, however, most of the state saw several inches of rain. Passionate Boulder STEM teacher killed in plane crash. Mom shares details of last conversations with daughter. New DougCo superintendent talks priorities. How did a New Mexico woman end up dead near Boulder?. Full...
The State of the Atmosphere: Monday, August 1st, 2022
What's maybe not so hard to believe is that the average temperature for July, 2022 ended 2.9°F hotter than average in Denver, with a mean temperature of 78.0°F for the month:. You'll note in the image above that Denver officially only logged 0.99" of precipitation in July, which...
Body of missing girl believed to be found in Denver park
Vicente Arenas is following a tragic story out of northwest Denver Monday morning. Body of missing girl believed to be found in Denver …. Passionate Boulder STEM teacher killed in plane crash. Police release video of deadly I-70 shooting. Mom shares details of last conversations with daughter. New DougCo superintendent...
Hot start to August with more monsoon storms expected
The month of August will kick off Monday with hot weather for Denver and the eastern plains of Colorado as highs climb well into the 90s. Some areas could even reach the low 100s. It will be a bit cooler in the mountains and on the western slope thanks to afternoon cloud cover associated with monsoon storms.We'll see several rounds of monsoon storms in the week ahead with an ongoing potential to see flash flooding on burn scars. The storms will be more concentrated across western and southern Colorado on Monday with higher chances on the plains and in the northern mountains toward the end of the week.We could see some wildfire smoke drift through the northern half of Colorado during the day on Monday due to several large fires burning in states like California, Idaho and Montana. In addition there is an Ozone Alert in effect for Denver, Boulder, Greeley and Fort Collins until at least 4 p.m. on Monday.Tuesday will be another hot day for Denver and the plains but temperatures will come down a bit during the middle of the week and again over the weekend thanks to anticipated surges of monsoon moisture.
Body found in Denver lake
Authorities on Monday recovered the body of an 11-year-old autistic girl from Rocky Mountain Lake near West 47th Avenue and Grove Street in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood. The girl was reported missing around 5:30 a.m. near 44th and North Pecos streets, Denver police said. At 7:38 a.m., authorities recovered her body...
Aurora DMV reopens after two-month sewage closure
AURORA, Colo. — Arapahoe County's Aurora Motor Vehicle Office has reopened after being closed for nearly two months. The Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office at South Chambers Road and East Alameda Avenue closed June 9 due to a sewage backup in the building caused by a construction issue near the facility, said a statement from Arapahoe County.
Three Fatal Falls at Mile High Stadium in Past Seven Years
The fatal fall of a woman at Empower Field at Mile High after Kenny Chesney's July 30 concert may have been a freak occurrence, but it was hardly unprecedented: It was the third death of its type at the stadium over the past seven years. Deadly falls at the venue,...
Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs
DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
Body found in Denver lake believed to be 11-year-old girl
Denver police believe a body discovered in the water at Rocky Mountain Lake Park on Monday is an 11-year-old girl with autism who wandered from her home. Police responded to the area of 44th Avenue and Pecos Street around 5:30 a.m. Monday to search for the girl. They immediately began a grid search and initiated a reverse 911 call to those in the area.At approximately 7:38 a.m., a body was found in Rocky Mountain Lake, near West 47th Avenue and Grove Street in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood. They say foul play is not suspected at this time but the investigation...
Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Murders in 2022 So Far
Late on July 31, a deadly shooting on westbound Interstate 70 near the Northfield/Quebec exit — one of six shootings or stabbings in the city over the weekend — raised the city's murder count through the end of July 2022 to 55, the highest total through the first seven months of the year in at least a decade.
Youth violence billboard raising eyebrows
This new billboard is making Denver double-take.
Aurora and Denver look to ban taxing government fees
Some call it "double taxation." Now, Denver and Aurora are taking up ordinances to exempt government fees -- such as plastic bags fees -- from taxation. While the individual fees may be small, they add up fast. The latest fee -- 27 cents on anything you get delivered -- is expected to generate $76 million in state revenue the first year alone. But, it's also a local revenue generator for some cities that are taxing the fee to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars more. Since the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR, was passed -- requiring tax...
Rent just went up again in Denver
The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé for Denver and once again, rent prices have risen.
The One Place in Metro Denver Where Rent Actually Went Down
Rent prices in metro Denver, which reached record high levels in June, continue to rise almost everywhere in the area, including within city limits. The August rent report from Apartment List reveals that the rate of the increases has slowed, however, and in one community, the cost actually went down.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates bear in Niwot
CPW shared a video of a female bear being relocated back into the wild. (Video credit: CPW) Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates bear in Niwot. How did a New Mexico woman end up dead near Boulder?. Full video: Biden announces death of al-Qaida leader. Storm chances increase Tuesday, temperatures stay...
Big Get: KOA Colorado's Ryan Edwards
Colorado Sports Night talks the Denver Broncos with KOA Colorado's Ryan Edwards.
Police: Body found in Berkeley neighborhood lake is likely missing 11-year-old
Denver police say they believe a body found in a lake in the Berkeley neighborhood on Monday morning is a missing 11-year-old girl.
Two Colorado men indicted for ten separate bank robberies
DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that from January to March of 2021, Jonathan Gullette, age 24, of Aurora, and Jerome Bravo, age 37, of Denver, have been indicted in 10 separate armed robberies. The two are charged with repeatedly...
Increasing chance for storms on Sunday.
DENVER(CBS)- More monsoon moisture will be pushing northward from Arizona and New Mexico on Sunday. This will bring in a better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms for most over what many saw on Saturday. Showers and storms will develop in most mountain areas by noon Sunday with storm over the Denver metro and eastern Colorado any time after 2pm.Monday and Tuesday will see drier and warmer air take over the start of the new month. Temperatures will be kicking up into the mid 90s for many over eastern and western parts of Colorado. Chances for showers and storms will be lower again across the state with the drier air.
