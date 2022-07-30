Will a Coloradan win the Mega Millions jackpot?

kdvr.com
Heavy rain, lightning possible Tuesday night
Scattered storms will push through the Front Range Tuesday night with heavy rain and lightning. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
Wet July for most of Colorado
Denver ended July with below average precipitation, however, most of the state saw several inches of rain.
Is it time to xeriscape your home?
Denver metro cities are responding to the drought by changing the way we use water. Dan Daru reports.
How fast pavement heats up
Asphalt heats up to 140 degrees when it is 95 degrees outside.
Low 90s and afternoon rain chance
Monday will build up slowly to the low 90s with a 10% chance of rain this afternoon.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates bear in Niwot
CPW shared a video of a female bear being relocated back into the wild. (Video credit: CPW) Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates bear in Niwot.
Californians driving up housing costs
Californian transplants tend to have a higher housing budget.
Yes, Californians made Colorado unaffordable
Deep-pocketed transplants played an outsized role in the blazing spike in Denver-area home prices, as well as national prices. DJ Summers reports.
Big Get: KOA Colorado's Ryan Edwards
Colorado Sports Night talks the Denver Broncos with KOA Colorado's Ryan Edwards.
Co-pilot falls from Colorado registered plane, dies before emergency landing in North Carolina
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — New details have come out about the hours leading up to a plane’s emergency landing in North Carolina and the co-pilot’s mysterious mid-flight exit and fatal fall. At around 3:20 p.m. Friday, a medium cargo plane made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International...
Woman loses $1K to fake cannabis business employment scam
DENVER (KDVR) — Fake job listings are among the top 11 job scams in the nation, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Sonya Perez tells FOX31, she responded to a work-from-home data entry job listing on social media that seemed to be the key to moving her family ahead.
Indiana doctors raise worries about proposed abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Doctors fear they could face criminal charges when they provide emergency treatment for pregnant women if a proposal aimed at banning nearly all abortions in Indiana becomes law, several physicians told state lawmakers Tuesday. That testimony came after an Indiana House committee changed the abortion ban...
