Colorado State

Will a Coloradan win the Mega Millions jackpot?

KDVR.com
 4 days ago
kdvr.com

KDVR.com

Wet July for most of Colorado

Denver ended July with below average precipitation, however, most of the state saw several inches of rain. Passionate Boulder STEM teacher killed in plane crash. Mom shares details of last conversations with daughter. New DougCo superintendent talks priorities. How did a New Mexico woman end up dead near Boulder?. Full...
KDVR.com

Low 90s and afternoon rain chance

Monday will build up slowly to the low 90s with a 10% chance of rain this afternoon. Passionate Boulder STEM teacher killed in plane crash. Mom shares details of last conversations with daughter. New DougCo superintendent talks priorities. How did a New Mexico woman end up dead near Boulder?. Full...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates bear in Niwot

CPW shared a video of a female bear being relocated back into the wild. (Video credit: CPW) Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates bear in Niwot. How did a New Mexico woman end up dead near Boulder?. Full video: Biden announces death of al-Qaida leader. Storm chances increase Tuesday, temperatures stay...
NIWOT, CO
KDVR.com

Woman loses $1K to fake cannabis business employment scam

DENVER (KDVR) — Fake job listings are among the top 11 job scams in the nation, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Sonya Perez tells FOX31, she responded to a work-from-home data entry job listing on social media that seemed to be the key to moving her family ahead.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Indiana doctors raise worries about proposed abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Doctors fear they could face criminal charges when they provide emergency treatment for pregnant women if a proposal aimed at banning nearly all abortions in Indiana becomes law, several physicians told state lawmakers Tuesday. That testimony came after an Indiana House committee changed the abortion ban...
INDIANA STATE

