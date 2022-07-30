ARCA: Chandler Smith Wins Reese's 200 at IRP Featured

speedwaydigest.com
Pole Sitter Reddick Works Overtime To Win Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
Speed and composure helped Tyler Reddick win the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Reddick prevailed in overtime in the NASCAR Cup Series race on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course after starting from the pole in the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet. It was the fourth career Cup Series victory at IMS for Richard Childress Racing, which won the Brickyard 400 on the oval with Dale Earnhardt in 1995, Kevin Harvick in 2003 and Paul Menard in 2011.
Nolen Racing's Hollingsworth Finishes Third in Gene Nolen Classic
The late Gene Nolen, a Little 500 Hall of Fame team owner based in Greenwood, Ind., dearly loved asphalt sprint car racing. He especially loved to field V6 Chevys against V8s in races at Anderson Speedway. Under his direction, his bright yellow Nolen Racing sprint and USAC Silver Crown cars became nationally recognized as cars that consistently contended for race victories and championships.
Tyler Reddick fashions convincing win in dramatic NASCAR Cup race at the Brickyard
The NASCAR Cup Series has a new road course conqueror. Tyler Reddick survived a wild overtime battle against Ross Chastain—who, as it turned out, was under penalty for finagling the first corner—to win Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. Reddick’s NASCAR Cup Series victory at the 2.439-mile,...
Allmendinger Gets a Win at Indy
AJ Allmendinger won his 2nd race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Saturday. He started from P1 and ended up P1. Alex Bowman and Jason Allgaier rounded out the podium for the Pennzoil 150. It looked to be a rocky start because by lap 4, 2 cars had already pitted and taken...
Transcript: Richard Childress Pit Road Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Q. Richard, what's it mean to win at Indianapolis?. RICHARD CHILDRESS: It's great. This is our fourth win. We won with Dale, Harvick, Menard, and today with Reddick. It's always great to win at Indy. There's no better place. Daytona maybe. Q. You were getting 150 texts or so right...
Transcript: Harrison Burton Pit Road Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Q. How did you get the third place today, your best career finish?. HARRISON BURTON: Yeah, we'll take it. Wouldn't have picked this weekend to get my best career finish so far. Just a lot of aggression on the last restarts and putting myself in good positions. At the end of the day, it was -- honestly we weren't doing our job at the start of the race. We kind of didn't execute well. I made a mistake, spun out, got into Custer there. Was kind of pretty upset midway through the race, and then just got our heads down, came in, got tires and started picking guys off and restarted in a good spot to kind of go get some more. It's just exciting.
Toyota Racing - NCS Indianapolis Post-Race Report
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 Embrace Home Loans Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing. Three top-10 finishes in a row and now a top-five on a road course. How did that happen?. “Luck. I don’t know where we stacked up – top-20 all day. I’ve made improvements on...
Transcript: Richard Childress & Randall Burnett - Indianapolis Motor Speedway
HE MODERATOR: We are joined by the team owner of the winning No. 8 car, Richard Childress. Richard, why don't you start us off and talk about how exciting it is to win here at Indianapolis for you guys. RICHARD CHILDRESS: Anytime you win at Indy, it's always great. This...
NCS AT INDIANAPOLIS: Tyler Reddick Gives Chevrolet its 10th Consecutive NCS Road Course Win
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (July 31, 2022) – The last time the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) competed on a road course circuit, Tyler Reddick put his name in the record books as a first-time winner in NASCAR’s premier series (Road America; July 2022). Reddick backed up that performance this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, powering his No. 8 3CHI Camaro ZL1 across the bricks first, taking the checkered flag for the second time in his NCS career. The 26-year-old Richard Childress Racing driver is not only a back-to-back road course winner, but now just the sixth driver to become a repeat winner in the series this season.
Transcript: Austin Cindric Pit Road Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Q. He started on the front row, finished second, but that doesn't really explain the whole story, Austin. Take me through this day. AUSTIN CINDRIC: It's easy on paper, right? Oh, my gosh, I feel like we probably deserved 10th at best today. There was a few things I was good at but I needed the whole track to do it and I kind of struggled a bit, probably a little lower than my expectations were today, but those restarts, survival, holy crap. All I can say is "wow." There's no other sport, no other form of racing other than NASCAR that you're going to get that.
Transcript: Ross Chastain Pit Road Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Q. You were looking for a spot there at the end. What were you thinking, taking the access road and getting off course there?. ROSS CHASTAIN: Just trying not to be in the corners there in Turn 1. I thought we were four wide, and couldn't go any farther right, and decided to take the NASCAR access lane out there.
Rossi Takes the Checkered Flag at Indy
It’s great to be at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at the Gallagher Grand Prix, the first of 3 races this weekend. We also have the Pennzoil 150 on the road course at IMS. The beginning of the Grand Prix was not without drama. Conor Daly had issues in the pits after running P6. There was an incident between Will Power and Pato O’Ward and Grosjean had some issues in the pits as well. The back end of the cars were slipping and sliding around but straightened up as the race went on. Marcus Ericksson started at the back of the grid but found himself in P2 for a time. And early on, Jimmy Johnson was taking faster laps than Will Power and found himself in P1 in lap 24.
Verizon 200 results from Indianapolis Motor Speedway
