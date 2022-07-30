ARCA: Chandler Smith Wins Reese's 200 at IRP Featured

Q. How did you get the third place today, your best career finish?. HARRISON BURTON: Yeah, we'll take it. Wouldn't have picked this weekend to get my best career finish so far. Just a lot of aggression on the last restarts and putting myself in good positions. At the end of the day, it was -- honestly we weren't doing our job at the start of the race. We kind of didn't execute well. I made a mistake, spun out, got into Custer there. Was kind of pretty upset midway through the race, and then just got our heads down, came in, got tires and started picking guys off and restarted in a good spot to kind of go get some more. It's just exciting.

