Suspected killer of mom, daughter had violent history

As mortgage rates rise.. We too rise up to meet the challenge and have since 1952.CNTV Nation
Ku Cha House of Tea in Boulder, Colorado Serves Boba to Cool you off this SummerGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in AugustMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Increased Boulder climate tax would increase bills for householdsMatt Whittaker
Blister Labs launches product testing program to improve outdoor gearMorgan TiltonGunnison, CO
Why a teddy bear, gun and casket are on this billboard
A new billboard on Federal Boulevard in Southwest Denver is taking aim at youth gun violence in the area. Kim Posey reports. Why a teddy bear, gun and casket are on this billboard. Youth violence billboard raising eyebrows. Californians driving up housing costs. Search for I-70 shooting suspect. Highs reach...
Body of missing girl believed to be found in Denver park
Vicente Arenas is following a tragic story out of northwest Denver Monday morning. Body of missing girl believed to be found in Denver …. Passionate Boulder STEM teacher killed in plane crash. Police release video of deadly I-70 shooting. Mom shares details of last conversations with daughter. New DougCo superintendent...
Mom shares details of last conversations with daughter
The mother of 25-year-old Alexis Baca shares what her daughter told her before she was found dead near a Boulder County trailhead. Nicole Fierro reports.
Police release video of deadly I-70 shooting
The Denver Police Department has released video from a driver who witnessed a deadly shooting on Interstate 70. Courtney Fromm reports.
Suspect wanted in gas station attack
Aurora Police are investigating a reported bias-motivated crime after an attack at a gas station. Vicente Arenas reports.
Teenage girl's package stolen by a porch pirate
A single mother is concerned after someone stole her daughter's long-awaited package that contained an item to she had been saving up to buy for some time. FOX31’s Carly Moore tries out some Aurora Fire Rescue …. Aurora Fire Rescue camp aims to get girls interested …. Summer heat...
New messaging for youth violence
You may notice new billboards that are raising awareness against teen gun violence in southwest Denver. Passionate Boulder STEM teacher killed in plane crash. Mom of dead woman shares details of their final talks. New DougCo superintendent talks priorities. How did a New Mexico woman end up dead near Boulder?
Camp Spark ignites young girls' interests in firefighting
Aurora Fire Rescue has set a goal to get more women involved in the department, which is why they're now hosting "Camp Spark" to ignite young girl's interest in firefighting. Carly Moore reports.
Body found in lake believed to be missing 11-year-old
The Denver Police Department said a body was discovered in Rocky Mountain Lake Monday morning and it is believed to be a missing child. Vicente Arenas reports.
Youth violence billboard raising eyebrows
This new billboard is making Denver double-take.
Passionate Boulder STEM teacher killed in plane crash
Students and loved ones of Boulder High School teacher Dan Zahner are in mourning after a plane crash took his life. Gabby Easterwood reports.
Aurora Fire Rescue camp aims to get girls interested in firefighting
Aurora Fire Rescue is setting a goal to get more women involved in the department. That's why they're hosting "Camp Spark" to ignite interest in firefighting for young girls.
Is it time to xeriscape your home?
Denver metro cities are responding to the drought by changing the way we use water. Dan Daru reports.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates bear in Niwot
CPW shared a video of a female bear being relocated back into the wild. (Video credit: CPW) Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates bear in Niwot. How did a New Mexico woman end up dead near Boulder?. Full video: Biden announces death of al-Qaida leader. Storm chances increase Tuesday, temperatures stay...
Wet July for most of Colorado
Denver ended July with below average precipitation, however, most of the state saw several inches of rain. Passionate Boulder STEM teacher killed in plane crash. Mom shares details of last conversations with daughter. New DougCo superintendent talks priorities. How did a New Mexico woman end up dead near Boulder?. Full...
Rebelry Boutique Showcases the Hottest Trends This Season
If you want a fresh new look for the summer you have to check out Rebelry Boutique. You can shop in their store in Arvada or you can shop online. Watch the segment to see how are all staff looked in outfits picked by the owner. Get 15% off your entire order this weekend. Mention GDC in store or enter GreatDayColorado promo code online at Rebelry-Boutique.MyShopify.com.
Big Get: KOA Colorado's Ryan Edwards
Colorado Sports Night talks the Denver Broncos with KOA Colorado's Ryan Edwards.
