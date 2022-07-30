ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WRAL News

Mastrobuoni's big night fuels 16-0 Bulls win over Worcester

Bulls 2B Miles Mastrobuoni mashed a grand slam and drove in six runs as Durham (55-45) matched a season-high with 15 hits on Tuesday night in a 16-0 victory over the Worcester Red Sox (51-49) in game one of the six-game series at Polar Park. Tuesday’s win gave Durham their 10th shutout victory of the season.
WRAL News

Panther Creek prepares for big season without star QB Odom

Cary, N.C. — Everything was setting up for Panther Creek football to have a landmark season. The Catamounts were set to bring back many key pieces from a 2021 team that went 10-4, made the third round of the playoffs and there lost to the eventual 4A state champions from Cardinal Gibbons.
WRAL News

Zebulon native Blake McShea qualifies for Wyndham Championship

Zebulon native and Rolesville High School alum Blake McShea has earned one of the final four spots in the PGA tour's Wyndham Championship. McShea shot a 6-under 65 at Bermuda Run Country Club to earn a spot in the final PGA tour event of the regular season which will take place this week at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. Mickey DeMorat, Yannick Paul and Rick Lamb earned the other spots.
Yardbarker

The greatest players in Duke men's basketball history

Duke has won five national championships — all under legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski — and reached the title game another six times. Among the elite programs in all of college sports, the Blue Devils continue to produce some of the best talent in the game on an annual basis. Here's our list of the top 20 players to don a Duke uniform — listed in chronological order.
WRAL News

Family fun in the air: Best trampoline parks in the Raleigh area

Raleigh, N.C. — Not everyone is fond of trampolines nor trampoline parks. I thoroughly understand why. My daughters, however, love them. Having fun is one thing but being careless is another. When it comes to trampoline attractions, we have an understanding. As long as my girls play sensibly – don't get too wild – I have no problem going to these places. I'm not that parent who does well with broken bones and other injuries!
FOX8 News

NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Everything That Went Down at Women’s Empowerment 2022

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raleigh, North Carolina celebrated the return of their Women’s Empowerment Expo at the PNC Arena on Saturday, July 30. With the theme of “Faith, Family, and Career,” ladies (and gentlemen) were treated to a day of encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. The event, hosted by Radio One […]
cbs17

Cary teen to start Ph.D. program at NC State this fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary teen has received a undergraduate degree in applied mathematics at NC State this last school year. Madhusudan Madhavan, 16, graduated with a 4.0 GPA and is now getting ready to start a Ph.D. in applied mathematics. “I’ve always had a passion for learning...
cbs17

Dozens lace up sneakers for second annual Unity Run in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday, runners and walkers in Durham were given three goals: get exercise, make new friends and have fun at the second annual Unity Run. It’s a run/walk hosted by Together We Stand, where participants are encouraged to not just get their steps in, but to also meet strangers.
WRAL News

Johnston County food hall announces vendors

Selma, N.C. — Old North State Food Hall has announced the first vendors moving into its 15,000 square-foot space in Johnston County. The food hall, which is located at 67 JR Road in Selma, is set to open in late summer. The vendors include a mix of North Carolina and regional businesses.
cbs17

STANDOFF: Raleigh stabbing suspect barricaded

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A stabbing suspect in Raleigh has barricaded himself inside a residence after police said he stabbed a woman. At approximately 10:09 a.m., the suspect stabbed one woman and attempted to stab another person. Police said he ran back into the home and barricaded himself. A...
point2homes.com

742 Crabtree Crossing Parkway, Cary, Wake County, NC, 27513

Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Taxes for 742 Crabtree Crossing Pkwy, Cary, NC 27513. The market value for this residential property was estimated at $424,068. In...
WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

