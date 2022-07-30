www.wralsportsfan.com
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Mastrobuoni's big night fuels 16-0 Bulls win over Worcester
Bulls 2B Miles Mastrobuoni mashed a grand slam and drove in six runs as Durham (55-45) matched a season-high with 15 hits on Tuesday night in a 16-0 victory over the Worcester Red Sox (51-49) in game one of the six-game series at Polar Park. Tuesday’s win gave Durham their 10th shutout victory of the season.
Bull City Little League team representing NC in regional tournament
Durham, N.C. — Big things are happening for Bull City Little league 11-12 U Team out of Durham!. The squad is heading to the southeast regionals for a chance to play in the Little League World Series. Their first opponent is Virginia. Bull City will play them on Thursday...
Panther Creek prepares for big season without star QB Odom
Cary, N.C. — Everything was setting up for Panther Creek football to have a landmark season. The Catamounts were set to bring back many key pieces from a 2021 team that went 10-4, made the third round of the playoffs and there lost to the eventual 4A state champions from Cardinal Gibbons.
Zebulon native Blake McShea qualifies for Wyndham Championship
Zebulon native and Rolesville High School alum Blake McShea has earned one of the final four spots in the PGA tour's Wyndham Championship. McShea shot a 6-under 65 at Bermuda Run Country Club to earn a spot in the final PGA tour event of the regular season which will take place this week at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. Mickey DeMorat, Yannick Paul and Rick Lamb earned the other spots.
Yardbarker
The greatest players in Duke men's basketball history
Duke has won five national championships — all under legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski — and reached the title game another six times. Among the elite programs in all of college sports, the Blue Devils continue to produce some of the best talent in the game on an annual basis. Here's our list of the top 20 players to don a Duke uniform — listed in chronological order.
Raleigh man could’ve been Lucky for Life, settles for one big payday worth $390,000
A Raleigh man who could have been lucky for life is content with being more than a quarter of a million dollars richer right now.
2 North Carolina Lottery Winners Rake In The Big Bucks
The lucky players join the growing list of lottery winners across North Carolina.
Family fun in the air: Best trampoline parks in the Raleigh area
Raleigh, N.C. — Not everyone is fond of trampolines nor trampoline parks. I thoroughly understand why. My daughters, however, love them. Having fun is one thing but being careless is another. When it comes to trampoline attractions, we have an understanding. As long as my girls play sensibly – don't get too wild – I have no problem going to these places. I'm not that parent who does well with broken bones and other injuries!
NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
Everything That Went Down at Women’s Empowerment 2022
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raleigh, North Carolina celebrated the return of their Women’s Empowerment Expo at the PNC Arena on Saturday, July 30. With the theme of “Faith, Family, and Career,” ladies (and gentlemen) were treated to a day of encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. The event, hosted by Radio One […]
cbs17
Cary teen to start Ph.D. program at NC State this fall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary teen has received a undergraduate degree in applied mathematics at NC State this last school year. Madhusudan Madhavan, 16, graduated with a 4.0 GPA and is now getting ready to start a Ph.D. in applied mathematics. “I’ve always had a passion for learning...
cbs17
Dozens lace up sneakers for second annual Unity Run in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday, runners and walkers in Durham were given three goals: get exercise, make new friends and have fun at the second annual Unity Run. It’s a run/walk hosted by Together We Stand, where participants are encouraged to not just get their steps in, but to also meet strangers.
Triangle’s once hot employment market is cooling at some major jobs boards
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – There are an increasing number of indicators showing signs the labor market is slowing, as job openings in the Triangle have decreased. For the first time all year, the number of job openings at the beginning of a month is lower than openings at the beginning of the year on one-quarter of the 20 job boards tracked by WRAL TechWire.
National Night Out: Cookouts, ice cream, music with local police officers
Police officers in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, Garner and other communities will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday and use the opportunity to connect with citizens in the community. Raleigh and Durham have both seen a high amount of calls dealing with violent crime this year. Raleigh has had...
Raleigh Iron Works looks to two Durham favorites for its first restaurant additions
The development off Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh plans to open next year with 220 apartments, plus offices and retail space.
Johnston County food hall announces vendors
Selma, N.C. — Old North State Food Hall has announced the first vendors moving into its 15,000 square-foot space in Johnston County. The food hall, which is located at 67 JR Road in Selma, is set to open in late summer. The vendors include a mix of North Carolina and regional businesses.
Live roaches & flies in Raleigh: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 2)
At a Durham restaurant this week, the ceiling was leaking above where chicken was being cooked and “a black oil-like substance was dripping onto the cooked chicken.”
Law enforcement agencies across the Triangle hosting National Night Out events
The national event is widely celebrated the first Tuesday of August each year by law enforcement and the communities they serve.
cbs17
STANDOFF: Raleigh stabbing suspect barricaded
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A stabbing suspect in Raleigh has barricaded himself inside a residence after police said he stabbed a woman. At approximately 10:09 a.m., the suspect stabbed one woman and attempted to stab another person. Police said he ran back into the home and barricaded himself. A...
point2homes.com
742 Crabtree Crossing Parkway, Cary, Wake County, NC, 27513
Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Taxes for 742 Crabtree Crossing Pkwy, Cary, NC 27513. The market value for this residential property was estimated at $424,068. In...
