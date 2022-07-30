ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Mullins 2-run single in 4-run 9th lifts O's over Reds 6-2

By CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cedric Mullins hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in a four-run ninth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-2 Friday night to move two games over .500 for the first time since April 2021.

Baltimore had not been two games over since it was 4-2 last year. The Orioles, 37-25 following a 14-24 start, are two games over after the All-Star break for the first time since September 2017. Baltimore is 16-7 in July, assured of consecutive winning months for the first times since May and June 2016.

Ramón Urías walked against Buck Farmer (0-1) leading off the ninth, Rougned Oder doubled and Mullins grounded a first-pitch changeup up the middle and into center field for a 4-2 lead.

Trey Mancini followed with a potential double-play grounder only for the ball to hit second base and bound over the glove of second baseman Jonathan India for an RBI single. Ryan Mountcastle followed with a sacrifice fly.

Dauri Moreta hit Anthony Santander, who had three hits, with a pitch in the ninth. Santander took a few steps toward the moind and stared as benches and bullpens cleared. But order was quickly restored.

Dillon Tate (2-3) kept the score tied in the seventh. With two on and two outs, a first-pitch slider to Brandon Drury skipped away from Adley Rutschman as Michael Papierski scooted from second to third, where umpire Dan Bellino said he beat the throw from the rookie catcher and got around the tag from Urías. However, the Orioles challenged the call and Papierski was called out on a video review.

Joey Votto hit two-run homer in the first off Kyle Bradish, who made his first start since June 18 after a stint on the injured list caused by right shoulder inflammation. Bradish struck out seven in five innings, allowing five hits.

Santander hit a two-run homer in the sixth, his 18th this season and the 15th allowed by Mike Minor in 10 starts. Minor gave up four hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Bradish had been scheduled to make another rehab start in the minors but was activated because of an injury to RHP Tyler Wells (lower back discomfort). Wells was placed on the 15-day IL.

Reds: OF Jake Fraley was reinstated from the 15-day IL. He had been out since May 1 with right knee inflamation and a left big toe bone bruise. ... LHP Ross Detwiler (lower back pain) was reinstated from the injured list. ... RHP Hunter Strickland was placed on the bereavement list.

UP NEXT

RHP Dean Kremer (3-2, 3.06) is scheduled to start for the Orioles on Saturday. He lost his last start against the Yankees. Kremer has never faced the Reds. RHP Tyler Mahle (4-7, 4.48) is slated to start for the Reds.

