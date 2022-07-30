Illinois justice content after humble upbringings

wgntv.com
Republican Darren Bailey facing backlash for saying Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to abortion in 2017 Facebook video
CHICAGO — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is facing backlash after saying the horrors of the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to abortion. On Tuesday, Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is Jewish, released an ad highlighting antisemitic comments made by Bailey during his 2017 run for a seat in the Illinois House. The […]
Bailey softens rhetoric on Chicago, remains critical of leadership in op-Ed
Addressing media on Monday, Lightfoot struck back.
Speed Cameras hurt Black wards but Black aldermen side with Lightfoot
Mayor Lori Lightfoot scored another victory last week after 10 Black aldermen sided with her and rejected an ordinance that would have raised the threshold to 10 miles per hour (mph) for red light speed cameras. Without the help of the Black Caucus majority, the ordinance would have passed forcing...
justia.com
Q: Is my mentally ill adult daughter liable for an apt lease she signed?
My adult daughter, who is presently already under an apt lease (since Dec 2021) in her hometown in Michigan, signed a one year lease for an apartment in Chicago while on medications (still is) to treat a mental illness. She went thru a broker who keeps the first month's rent...
Veterans protest Soldier Field proposal
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago’s mayor wants to sell the naming rights for Soldier Field, but some veterans are saying not so fast. Gold Star families stood outside of Soldier Field Sunday to protest the proposal. Part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to keep the Chicago Bears from moving to Arlington Heights includes adding a […]
State compliance deadline approaching for people with disabilities ruling
EVANSTON, Ill. — The deadline is next year for Illinois to be in compliance with a landmark ruling for people with disabilities. Shore Community Services is already preparing for the deadline. Jerry Berg lives in Evanston in an apartment owned by Shore Community Services. He does maintenance work for the Skokie-based organization and he’s always […]
Inside Indiana Business
Mayor Prince on changing perception of Gary
Moving the needle in a city like Gary, Indiana is no easy task. But since taking office in 2020, Mayor Jerome Prince has found uncommon success. Around IN Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
Washington Examiner
Chicago veteran prosecutor resigns, citing 'zero confidence' in Kim Foxx
A 25-year veteran prosecutor in Chicago announced his resignation on Friday, arguing that he had "zero confidence" in the leadership of Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx. James Murphy, a former assistant state's attorney, detailed his strife with his Democratic boss, saying her office's mission vision and value statements were "just a PR stunt."
1470 WMBD
Democratic Party battle leads to state party chair’s ouster
CHICAGO, Ill. – The chairperson of the Democratic Party of Illinois is apparently out. Just two years after she ousted now-former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, Robin Kelly reportedly has been forced out of the job. Chicago media outlets report Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has waged a party battle ahead of a gathering Saturday.
Mount Carmel Going Coed Is ‘Off The Table’ For 2023 — But It Could Happen In The Future
WOODLAWN — Mount Carmel High School will delay going coed until at least after the 2023-24 academic year, officials said this weekend. In June, leaders at the prestigious all-boys high school floated the idea of going coed as soon as fall 2023 as single-gender Catholic schools struggle to grow their enrollments. It led to fierce debate between those opposed to and those in favor of the suggestion.
nypressnews.com
Patrick Quinn could make a run at Lori Lightfoot
Patrick Quinn is on the run. Parades. Breakfasts. Fetes. Events. Here. There. Everywhere. It’s his sweet button; glad handing; being around people; actually loving church pancakes and political punditry — and the connection of a quick handshake. To the former governor, lieutenant governor, Illinois treasurer and commissioner of...
Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
WLKY.com
This Month In History: Serial killer Alton Coleman captured in 1984
EVANSTON, Ill. — On July 20, 1984, Alton Coleman was arrested after a multi-state killing spree. Eight dead bodies were found across the states of Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. Most of the victims were young women and officials said several of them had been sexually assaulted. Coleman was...
swishappeal.com
Former Whitney Young, Ohio State star Linnae Harper giving back to Chicago community
Linnae Harper has accomplished quite a bit in the world of basketball. The 27-year old is known around Chicago as one of the city’s most successful local athletes in recent years, having racked up an impressive list of honors and championships in high school while also representing the United States internationally as early as 2011. Harper played Division I basketball at the collegiate level and even made it to the WNBA, staying local and signing with the Chicago Sky in 2018.
Is COVID Still a Pandemic? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In
COVID-19 has been around for two years and counting, but is it still considered a pandemic?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, COVID-19 continues to be a "major pandemic" as more infections are occurring throughout the city — and world — with the spread of new variants.
Sam Royko on announcing his candidacy for alderman
Candidate for Alderman of the 1st Ward and Partner at L&G Law Group, Sam Royko, joined WGN’s Rick Kogan to discuss his campaign announcement. He highlighted why he was inspired to delve into politics, his father, former Tribune columnist Mike Royko, and the demands that need to be met as an alderman.
Volunteers hand out over 1,000 backpacks full of school supplies to CPS students
Dozens of volunteers gathered Sunday to pack 1,250 backpacks with school supplies.
Chicago magazine
Why Are So Many Chicago Businesses Named After Michoacan?
Sado Marin was 16 years old when he emigrated to Chicago from Hidalgo, Michoacan. He didn’t speak English. He had never been to the United States. All he knew about Chicago was that when people who had moved up there came home, they were driving brand-new Buicks and Cadillacs. They had big jobs. In steel mills. In restaurants. A young man who wasn’t planning to go to university could earn ten or twenty times as much money in Chicago than he could in Michoacan, farming or building furniture. That was all he needed to know.
Three women wanted for robbing 3 Chicago Walgreens within 90 minutes
CHICAGO - Three women are wanted for robbing three Chicago Walgreens stores in 90 minutes on a recent afternoon. Chicago police said that the women robbed a Walgreens in Old Irving Park, then one in Portage Park, and then one in Union Ridge:. 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue in...
Proposed Chicago ordinance would crack down on pre-8 a.m. garbage pickups
The Chicago City Council’s taking the month of August off, but Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) is pushing for a crackdown on private waste haulers who pick up the trash way too early. He said some residents have reported trucks as early as 4 a.m.
