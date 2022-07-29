Winning numbers to Mega Millions $1.28 billion jackpot

cbs12.com
Related
CBS News
Five Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires
MIAMI - While jackpot winning ticket in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky Floridians also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
Five Floridians Made Millionaires By Mega Millions Drawing
Jackpot winner sold in the Chicago suburbs
What would you do with the Mega Millions $1.1 billion jackpot? Here’s what South Floridians are saying
Donna Crosby knows exactly what she’ll do if she wins the $1.1 billion Mega Millions drawing at 11 p.m. Friday night. And she’s not alone. Many people buying tickets for the change-your-life money have big plans if they become a winner. “If I win,” Crosby said, “I will give back to the community and try to help as many homeless people get off the street as I can, and take care of my family.” ...
Click10.com
Check your tickets: $1M Mega Millions prize won in South Florida
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Nobody won Tuesday night’s $830 million Mega Millions jackpot, but a lucky lotto player in South Florida was able to score $1 million (before taxes, of course). According to the Florida Lottery, a lucky player won the second-tier prize after buying their ticket at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thenextmiami.com
Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever
Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
Blue-collar on the brink: Working-class families are getting priced out of their apartments into homelessness
Fifty-nine-year-old Danzell Madison spent 11 months living out of hotel rooms or sleeping on couches at friend’s homes as she tried to find a place to live in South Florida. Madison, an outreach coordinator with the Lord’s Place, a nonprofit that actually addresses homelessness in West Palm Beach, never expected to find herself without a roof over her head and having to skip meals — she had a ...
WPTV
Vanilla Ice wants to transform historic Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum, brewery
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Vanilla Ice is working to transform an historic building in downtown Lake Worth Beach into a pop-culture museum and brewery. The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper and host of the DIY Network's "The Vanilla Ice Project," who lives in Wellington, showed off his latest renovation project – gutting the 1922 Masonic building on Lake Avenue, near City Hall, and restoring the property to its 100-year-old splendor.
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie: New Garbage Cart Deliveries Begin, Waste Collection Schedule Announced
Port St. Lucie - Friday July 29, 2022: The delivery of new garbage carts to the residents of Port St. Lucie begins today, Monday August 1. The new carts are necessary in order to work with the automated waste collection service to be provided by FCC Environmental Services Florida. FCC...
Fort Lauderdale’s Mai-Kai Restaurant & Polynesian Show to Reopen in Late 2022
This Fort Lauderdale staple is reopening after roof damage shut them down in 2020
Market shift: more buyers are starting to cancel their housing contracts
More buyers are canceling their pending home contracts in South Florida, a sign that the market may be shifting away from the boom of the last two years. In June, 22.1% of pending home sales were canceled in West Palm Beach, 22% of pending sales were canceled in Fort Lauderdale, while 21.5% were canceled in Miami, according to data from RedFin. “The rates of cancellations tend to be correlated ...
cbs12.com
Scattered storms return Tuesday afternoon
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's another muggy start to our day, and a few storms could move in later today. Temperatures are in the 70s and low 80s this morning. Skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy. As we move through the morning, a few showers could...
cbs12.com
Still warm overnight Sunday as the heat continues for the start of August
A few passing clouds this evening with a coastal shower or two possible by Monday morning. It'll stay warm overnight with lows returning to the middle 70s inland and lower 80s along the coast. Expect a hot start to August with a mix of sun and clouds on Monday as...
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month offers diners deals throughout August
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month runs from August 1 - 31 and will offer diners great deals on meals at over 130 participating restaurants.
‘This is not Dubai:’ Critics question push for taller towers in Fort Lauderdale
Sky-high towers as tall as 500 feet could start cropping up all over Fort Lauderdale, critics fear. It could happen if a controversial proposal goes through that would raise the height cap to 500 feet on projects that get special zoning. The new ordinance would apply citywide, not just in high-rise-friendly downtown, where zoning already encourages supersized towers. So far, the idea is ...
Police Nab Boca Raton Habitual Offender, Here’s How
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman with so many traffic violations that she’s considered a ”habitual offender” by the State of Florida was arrested by Delray Beach Police. Joy Silver of the 500 block of NW 77th Street in Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boca Raton Greek Restaurant Cited For Health Violations
ELEVEN VIOLATIONS… Insects… Food Not Protected From Contamination… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Greek Restaurant Taverna Kyma was cited for eleven health violations during an inspection on July 25th by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The restaurant was not required […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
What’s being built there? 14 luxury condos on prime beachfront property in Delray Beach on the way
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? 1625 S. Ocean Blvd. in ...
cw34.com
Palm Beach County school leaders to discuss changes as summer break ends
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — For the first time in two years, COVID was not the major topic at the annual back to school press conference. School safety, staffing shortages and complying with new state laws were the focus. Basically, it’s a panic alert button." “Basically, it’s...
cbs12.com
Water Pipe Wreckage: disgruntled employee damages $225,000 worth of water pipes
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A frustrated part-time pipe crew employee created $225,000 worth of damages after drilling holes into his job's waterpipes on June 16. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, 53-year-old Richard Terrazas became disgruntled with his job and drilled holes into 250 water pipes causing $225,000 worth of damages.
Some North Miami Beach residents receive water bills for hundreds of thousands of dollars
NORTH MIAMI BEACH — Some North Miami Beach residents say they were stunned when they received water bills for hundreds of thousands of dollars.A city spokeswoman says 10,747 customers who pay their bills online through the customer service web portal received incorrect bills, adding that the problem has been resolved. But a number of residents were rattled.The Nextdoor app was inundated with text messages from customers. One woman said her water bill was for $469,345. A number of customers wrote, "Thank God I am not on auto pay." The city spokeswoman said no money was deducted from anyone's account through...
Comments / 0