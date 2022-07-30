Valley Police locate missing mother of three, she is safe
VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley Police have located Sheree Finley. She is alive. She was located on CR 84 Saturday. We are awaiting more information.
Thank you to everyone who shared the missing person's report and had a hand in returning her home safely to her family.

