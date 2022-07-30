ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley, AL

Valley Police locate missing mother of three, she is safe

By Elizabeth White
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley Police have located Sheree Finley. She is alive. She was located on CR 84 Saturday. We are awaiting more information.

Thank you to everyone who shared the missing person‘s report and had a hand in returning her home safely to her family.

WRBL News 3

Person rescued from apartment fire on Peabody Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday night, Columbus Fire/ EMS extinguished a fire at an apartment complex on Peabody Avenue and rescued a person trapped inside. The fire happened Aug. 1, 2022, at Waverly Terrace Apartment, located in the 2800 block of Peabody Avenue. Division Chief John Shull tells WRBL that Engine 2 made entry […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police search for local man wanted on attempted murder charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old Opelika man who is wanted on attempted murder charges. According to officials, Montavious Demetrel Dawson’s charges stem from an incident that happened on July 14 at the 100 block of Chester Avenue in Opelika, Alabama. Anyone with information is asked call the […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

