ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Junior Olympics gives boost to Greensboro businesses

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

3 taken to hospital after fight during Junior Olympics event in North Carolina A&T State University stadium

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fight led to a heavy police presence at North Carolina A&T State University during a sporting event. Guilford County Emergency Services worked with about 11 patients, and three people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as of 2:35 p.m., according to GCEMS Deputy Public Information Officer Scott Muthersbaugh. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
HBCU Gameday

Raucous opening at NC AT

The Parade of Athletes Monday at the AAU Junior Olympic Games was at a fever pitch as a large contingent of the 19,000 athletes in Greensboro for the games marched into NC A&T's Truist Stadium. The post Raucous opening at NC A&T appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Sports
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem woman wins $443K Cash 5 jackpot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman turned her $1 into much more - $443,848 more, to be exact. Nerisa Dizdarevic bought a Cash 5 ticket for Tuesday's jackpot drawing at the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. Her Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers. After state and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

600 Degrees offers high-end, unique concept to downtown Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An area of Winston-Salem once packed with people making cigarettes is now becoming a dining destination for foodies.  The old RJ Reynolds tobacco plants downtown have been transformed into a variety of shops and restaurants. Diners can choose from a Mexican restaurant, pizzeria or a new high-end spot called 600 Degrees. 600 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Greensboro Coliseum#Gymnastics#Swimming#Wake Forest University#Ncat University#Bureau#Stamey S Bbq
Yardbarker

The greatest players in North Carolina men's basketball history

The North Carolina men's basketball program has won six national championships — guided by legendary coaches like Frank McGuire, Dean Smith, and Roy Williams. It's probably the stable of ultra-talented athletes that the school is best known for producing. Here are our 20 best players in Tar Heels history — listed in chronological order.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Grandover Resort in Greensboro adds ‘Wyndham Grand Hotel’ to its ‘family’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With the Wyndham Championship scheduled to tee off Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club, the tournament’s corporate sponsor announced a new “family” relationship with a resort a few miles away. Wyndham Hotels announced Tuesday a marketing arrangement with the Grandover Resort and Spa at 1000 Club Road, which already serves as the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
BlueDevilCountry

Prized Blue Devil commit announces transfer

All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

MUSEP at Country Park canceled due to weather

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — This evening’s edition of MUSEP featuring Nu Blu at County Park Shelter #7 on 3802 Jaycee Park Drive has been canceled due to weather concerns. The event will not be taking place.
FOX8 News

Alamance Co. students learn to make LED signs

GRAHAM, NC (WGHP) — At Southern Alamance Middle School, Technology teacher Ryan Miller loves getting his kids hands on with their learning and helping them accomplish things they never thought they could. When we visited him in February, he was having his students take apart their computers, and then put them back together again. The […]
GRAHAM, NC
triad-city-beat.com

‘I remain humbled’: Justin Outling concedes in Greensboro mayoral race

Featured photo: Greensboro mayoral candidate and city council member Justin Outling speaks at The Historic Magnolia House in Greensboro, N.C., on June 2, 2022. (photo by Juliet Coen) CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article claimed that Justin Outling was elected to council in 2015. He was actually appointed to...
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy