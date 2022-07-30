Junior Olympics gives boost to Greensboro businesses

www.wfmynews2.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro CryotherapyThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox WellnessThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Escape to Nepal for an hour at Himalayan Hideaway Salt Cave in Winston SalemThe Planking TravelerWinston-salem, NC
The Best Hikes near Winston-SalemThe Planking TravelerWinston-salem, NC
Related
Greensboro groups make final preparations for the Wyndham Championship
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wyndham week is here! The stage is set, the golfers are practicing, and all that is left is for the spectators to arrive. The city of Greensboro expects about 100,000 fans over the four day tournament. It is also expected to add more than 300 million...
Truist Stadium evacuated after fight at AAU Junior Olympic Games
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford Metro 911 said three people had minor injuries while trying to run out of Truist Stadium on North Carolina A&T's campus Tuesday during the AAU Junior Olympics. Officials said spectators thought they had heard reports of shots fired and began to run away from the venue.
3 taken to hospital after fight during Junior Olympics event in North Carolina A&T State University stadium
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fight led to a heavy police presence at North Carolina A&T State University during a sporting event. Guilford County Emergency Services worked with about 11 patients, and three people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as of 2:35 p.m., according to GCEMS Deputy Public Information Officer Scott Muthersbaugh. […]
Raucous opening at NC AT
The Parade of Athletes Monday at the AAU Junior Olympic Games was at a fever pitch as a large contingent of the 19,000 athletes in Greensboro for the games marched into NC A&T's Truist Stadium. The post Raucous opening at NC A&T appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grimsley High School to be fully renovated; some sports being relocated during construction period
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Grimsley High School is set to be fully renovated, according to Guilford County Schools. As part of the 2020 school bond program, Kiser Middle School and Brooks Global Studies are scheduled to be rebuilt. Additionally, Grimsley High School is scheduled to be fully renovated as part of the 2022 school bond […]
NC woman wins nearly $444,000 after buying $1 ticket at gas station
The woman bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway gas station on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem woman wins $443K Cash 5 jackpot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman turned her $1 into much more - $443,848 more, to be exact. Nerisa Dizdarevic bought a Cash 5 ticket for Tuesday's jackpot drawing at the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. Her Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers. After state and...
600 Degrees offers high-end, unique concept to downtown Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An area of Winston-Salem once packed with people making cigarettes is now becoming a dining destination for foodies. The old RJ Reynolds tobacco plants downtown have been transformed into a variety of shops and restaurants. Diners can choose from a Mexican restaurant, pizzeria or a new high-end spot called 600 Degrees. 600 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘A dream come true’: Bull’s Tavern in Winston-Salem to close late August
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bull’s Tavern in Winston-Salem will close at the end of this month, according to the downtown bar’s social media page. “We are going to celebrate these last 30 days,” Danielle Bull wrote on Bull’s Tavern’s Facebook page. “It’s bittersweet but I am so glad the last ten years happened. This has been a dream come true.”
Yardbarker
The greatest players in North Carolina men's basketball history
The North Carolina men's basketball program has won six national championships — guided by legendary coaches like Frank McGuire, Dean Smith, and Roy Williams. It's probably the stable of ultra-talented athletes that the school is best known for producing. Here are our 20 best players in Tar Heels history — listed in chronological order.
Grandover Resort in Greensboro adds ‘Wyndham Grand Hotel’ to its ‘family’
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With the Wyndham Championship scheduled to tee off Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club, the tournament’s corporate sponsor announced a new “family” relationship with a resort a few miles away. Wyndham Hotels announced Tuesday a marketing arrangement with the Grandover Resort and Spa at 1000 Club Road, which already serves as the […]
Black bear spotted in Kernersville hospital parking lot
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Triad woman spotted a black bear while on her lunch break in the parking lot of the Kernersville Cone Health MedCenter on Friday. Alicia Muck said it was a 'beary' exciting day, sharing some photos and videos with WFMY of the bear. It's not the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prized Blue Devil commit announces transfer
All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
2022 Wyndham Championship: Top 10 Power Rankings at Sedgefield
The Wyndham Championship continues to hold down its spot as the last regular season event on the PGA Tour schedule. It’s the 48th of 48 events for a season that began September 2021. This distinction of being the last event has been a blessing and a curse for tournament organizers.
2 Your Well-Being: Maintaining your health while watching and playing golf
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Wyndham Championship returns to Greensboro Thursday. Thousands will head over to Sedgefield County Club to watch some of the world's best golfers. Many people play or watch golf. They sometimes don't consider the health risks associated with it. Susan Laney, a Health and Fitness Manager...
MUSEP at Country Park canceled due to weather
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — This evening’s edition of MUSEP featuring Nu Blu at County Park Shelter #7 on 3802 Jaycee Park Drive has been canceled due to weather concerns. The event will not be taking place.
Two Greensboro women receive refunds after months-long battle with phone company
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kelly and Kim Templeton were considering upgrading their cell phones. There was nothing wrong with the old phones, but they were a bit old and outdated. “We saw an ad on tv saying trade in any phone new or existing customers,” Kelly Templeton said. The...
Alamance Co. students learn to make LED signs
GRAHAM, NC (WGHP) — At Southern Alamance Middle School, Technology teacher Ryan Miller loves getting his kids hands on with their learning and helping them accomplish things they never thought they could. When we visited him in February, he was having his students take apart their computers, and then put them back together again. The […]
triad-city-beat.com
‘I remain humbled’: Justin Outling concedes in Greensboro mayoral race
Featured photo: Greensboro mayoral candidate and city council member Justin Outling speaks at The Historic Magnolia House in Greensboro, N.C., on June 2, 2022. (photo by Juliet Coen) CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article claimed that Justin Outling was elected to council in 2015. He was actually appointed to...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0