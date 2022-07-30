ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabamians test their luck in Mississippi on $1.28 billion Mega Millions Jackpot

By Jen Cardone
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Na4BJ_0gyLI6wr00

COLUMBUS, Miss. ( WIAT ) — Lottery fever continues to draw Alabamians across state borders to have a shot at winning billions of dollars. The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $1.28 billion, the second highest winnings in the game’s history.

Desperate for blood, LifeSouth will pay you to donate

“Good selling for tonight,” Downtown Columbus Chevron Cashier Danny Patel said. “Alabama people here spend money on the lottery.”

It was a busy night at stores offering the lottery along the Mississippi state line. It took CBS reporters 30 minutes to purchase a ticket Friday night.

Tony and Kenny Shepherd make the drive frequently from Pickens County to Country Mart because they just want a chance for something more.

“We could be putting this money that we’re spending right here in Alabama in our schools and roads and stuff,” Kenny Shepherd said. “But no, they won’t do it.”

Mississippi gamblers know his frustration all too well. The lottery wasn’t approved in the state until 2018.

Missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Jacksonville

“We used to travel to Tennessee to get lottery tickets or to Florida to get lottery tickets before we had the lottery here,” Columbus resident Chuck Bigelow said. “Everything happens 20 years later here. Could be what Alabama’s looking at.”

Shepherd said if he and his brother win, they plan to leave Alabama and never come back.

Friday’s numbers are 67, 45, 57, 36, 13, the Mega Ball is 14 and the Megaplier is 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Lottery Reveals Where Louisiana Winners Bought Tickets

Lottery players in Louisiana had a profitable weekend this past weekend claiming $1.12 million dollars in big-money prizes between the Mega Millions game and the Powerball Game. While most of the attention of the weekend was focused on the $1.2 billion dollar top prize in the Mega Millions that was won by a single ticket sold in Illinois.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama flips Ohio State commit Ty Lockwood

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama added another four-star to its commitment list Tuesday from a former Ohio State commit, Ty Lockwood. Lockwood is a tight end from Tennessee, according to 247Sports, he is the ninth best tight end in the class of 2023 and No.2 in his state. He is listed at […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Money, MS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Columbus, MS
Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
City
Columbus, MS
apr.org

Federal COVID dollars go to Alabama tourism

An Associated Press analysis shows Alabama lawmakers are using federal COVID relief dollars to bolster fishing tourism in the state. The plan is to spend almost $3 million dollars to build three boat piers at reservoirs along the Coosa River. The state said regional fishing tournaments can lure $200,000 into an economy, while national tournaments up to $1 million. The AP looked into where COVID relief money is going, and a lot of it is being used for tourism.
ALABAMA STATE
teslarati.com

Mississippi welcomes its first Tesla store

Mississippi welcomed its first Tesla store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. WJTV reported that Tesla opened its first “dealership” in Brandon, Mississippi and those attending the ceremony were able to test drive some of the vehicles. The Mississippi Tesla store is a 25,000-square-foot building that Mayor Butch Lee said...
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery announces end-date for 18 scratch-off games

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the official end-date for 18 scratch-off games, as well as the 2nd Chance promotional drawing date for 17 eligible scratch-off games. Officials said Wednesday, August 31, 2022, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games: Game #33 – Super 7’s ($5) […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wvtm13.com

Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Lottery#Alabama People#Jackpot
CBS 42

Campers saddened about drowning death at Lake Lurleen State Park

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators have identified the man who drowned Sunday at Lake Lurleen State Park in Tuscaloosa County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 21-year-old Rocael Ramos lost his life while swimming at Lake Lurleen at 1:15 p.m. Molly Lang says her family is sad to hear about Ramos’ death. The Lang family is […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

466,000 Mississippi children to get P-EBT benefits for Fall 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Leaders announced 466,000 Mississippi children who participated in the National School Lunch Program are expected to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits for the fall. This comes after the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received federal approval to distribute the benefits. Additionally, children under […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WAAY-TV

Alabama ends daily Covid-19 updates

While variants continue to plague Alabama, at least one part of the Covid-19 pandemic is over – mostly. The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Monday it is ending daily updates to the Covid-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. Now, weekly updates will be posted at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Prior...
neareport.com

Lake City Woman Wins $2 Million Lottery Prize

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Although the winning Mega Millions® ticket for Friday night’s historic $1.337 billion jackpot was sold in Illinois, an incredible 81,281 players in Arkansas won prizes from $2 to $2 million. Judy Dudley from Lake City claimed her $2 million this morning at the...
JONESBORO, AR
CBS 42

Woman sues Hyundai after report of child labor at Alabama plant

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A California woman filed a lawsuit against Hyundai Motor Company after reports came out that SMART Alabama LLC, a Hyundai Motor Company subsidiary, had used children as young as 12 at a plant in Luverne, Alabama. SMART Alabama supplies parts for Hyundai’s Montgomery plant. According to court documents, Lea Reis of […]
LUVERNE, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy