Makeup Artist Pat McGrath Has Quite the Career, High Net Worth to Match

“You don’t get a manual on how to be a famous rapper,” Nicki Minaj says at the start of the trailer for Nicki, which she shared on Thursday (July 28). “You just learn as it goes.” From there, the two-minute clip shows Nicki, 39, throughout her career, including some personal highs (her sharing an intimate moment with her husband and father of her child, Kenneth Petty) and lows. “I could medicate myself and tell myself it’s okay. But when the high comes down, when you are just focused on the business, you can lose yourself,” she says.

