INTERSTATE FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-29-22

www.kltv.com
Related
KLTV
Longview firefighters deployed to W. Texas fires to relieve 4 previously sent
Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water. |. One officer received non-life-threatening injuries when Paulk hit him over the head upon being found by the Cherokee County...
KLTV
Longview firefighters deployed to help battle West Texas wildfires
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department deployed four firefighters to help fight fires in West Texas. They are relieving four Longview firefighters that were deployed to the Big Springs area two weeks ago. The Longview Fire Department has about 170 on staff. They require a minimum of 45 firefighters on duty in Longview on any given day. Firefighters who are deployed can sometimes affect certain shifts.
Well, The Ethan Allen Sign In Tyler Is Gone, What’s Replacing It?
Just like a feline, humans are inquisitive. We want to know what's going on. We want to keep up with what's happening with our family, friends, and co-workers and what's going on in the world around us. That's why when we see activity on a construction site or a random building, we want to know what's going on.
KAKE TV
3 missing sisters found dead in Texas pond, sheriff says
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KAKE) - The bodies of three sisters were recovered from an East Texas pond on Saturday, hours after they were reported missing. were recovered from a private pond in East Texas and investigators are still working to find out what happened. The Texarkana Gazette reports Cass County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Longview ISD to install cameras in special needs classrooms
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview ISD Board of Trustees voted to install cameras in all district classrooms serving special needs students at a meeting Monday. Longview ISD superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said the district currently has cameras in more than half of the classrooms serving special needs students, but this will ensure every classroom will have one.
If You Love the Outdoors You’ll Love This Lindale, Texas Property
While I am still waiting to win a huge lottery jackpot (fingers crossed), it’s still fun to think about what you would do with all that money. While I love my current home in East Texas, if I did get a large sum of money like most people, I would look at purchasing a new home and I think this place in Lindale, TX currently might be near the top of my list.
KLTV
WebXtra: $38K donated to 8 Gregg County nonprofit organizations
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt and Longview Parks Director Scott Caron about $38,000 in donations that were distributed to eight local nonprofit organizations. The money was collected via excess funds provided by area donors supporting this year’s Memorial Day event.
KLTV
Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A group of 25 cities has filed a lawsuit accusing Disney DTC LLC, Hulu, LLC, and Netflix Inc. of failing to pay municipal franchise fees. They say the unpaid fees go as far back as 2007. Two of those cities are Tyler and Nacogdoches. The suit...
KLTV
WebXtra: Additional repairs needed for Hudson fire hydrants
The Longview ISD Board of Trustees voted to install cameras in all district classrooms serving special needs students at a meeting Monday. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt and Longview Parks Director Scott Caron about $38,000 in donations that were distributed to eight local nonprofit organizations.
Marshall, TX Police Arrest 11 People On 40 Combined Charges
Police in Marshall, Texas were very busy last week rounding up nearly a dozen individuals on a host of charges after a "gang-related" shooting and several other incidents in the area. On July 28, 2022, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and...
KLTV
Funeral plans for fallen Smith County deputy announced
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Funeral services for a Smith County deputy who died after a multi-vehicle crash have been announced. The funeral for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos will be on Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. It will take place at the Green Acres Baptist Church sanctuary, located at 1607 Troup Hwy. in Tyler.
cbs19.tv
Free adoptions at the Tyler Animal Shelter for donations in August
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in Nov. 2021. The Tyler Animal Control and Shelter are offering free adoptions for the month of August for anyone who donates to the shelter. In partnership with NBC's Clear the Shelters, Tyler Animal Shelter is waiving all...
KLTV
WebXtra: Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water
Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. An artist's rendering shows what the proposed structure would look like once a rebuild is completed on the Smith County...
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Drowning Victims Identified
Investigators have identified the three siblings who drowned in a pond near Atlanta, Texas Friday night as 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver. The children were reported missing at about 10 Friday night. Search teams were deployed and a K9 Unit found one of the children’s shoes and footprints in the mud surrounding the pond were discovered. Dive teams recovered the girls bodies around 2am Saturday. There was no sign of foul play, but Texas Rangers have been notified.
KTBS
Major theft at Southern Hills home in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man said one of his rental homes was broken into Friday. Matt Kay came to his home in the Southern Hills area of Shreveport and found his back windows smashed. Kay said many newly installed items were stolen. "They took the air conditioner, they took...
Accident causes lane closure north of Jacksonville
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The outside lane of Highway 69 southbound, north of Jacksonville is closed due to an accident, according to the TxDOT Tyler. A power line pole is hanging onto the roadway, and officials said it is expected to be cleared Tuesday by 1:15 p.m.
dallasexpress.com
Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas
Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
KLTV
Roadwork for the week of August 1
EAST TEXAS (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of August 1, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler
LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
KLTV
WebXtra: Ramp closures begin Wednesday for Lufkin intersection
Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water. Smith County judge to ask commissioners to call November bond election for new courthouse. Updated: 28 minutes ago. |. “The...
Comments / 0