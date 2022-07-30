Friday's NBA: 76ers investigated for possible tampering involving Harden

www.detroitnews.com
Chris Paul no longer a Top 5 NBA point guard? HoopsHype ranks Phoenix Suns All-Star sixth
Chris Paul will always be considered one of the greatest points guards to ever play the game. He's a 12-time All-Star and two-time Olympic champion who is third all-time in assists and fourth all-time in steals in the league. Paul was named to the NBA's 75th-anniversary team, too, but he...
NBA Fans Debate Who They Would 'Start, Bench, And Cut' Between James Harden, Damian Lillard, And Kyrie Irving: "Start Harden Bench Kyrie Cut Dame Is The Only Answer"
If you ask an NBA fan to name the very best guards in the league, there'd be some constants on everyone's lips like the reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry. James Harden, Damian Lillard, and Kyrie Irving would also have been constants, but there are some question marks regarding all of them at the moment.
NBA Analyst Believes the Phoenix Suns Should Sign Carmelo Anthony
The Phoenix Suns have most of their roster figured out after an offseason full of speculation surrounding Deandre Ayton and his future with the team. Thanks to Kevin Durant, the rumor mill in Phoenix continues to churn with no signs of slowing down. However, the Suns still have a few...
NBA Power Rankings Based on Championship Odds (Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant Markets Remain Quiet)
We have officially reached the dog days of the NBA offseason. While fans wait for the Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and ... Collin Sexton (?) dominoes to fall this offseason, our best basketball action has been watching various players tear it up in the Drew League this summer. Not much...
Joel Embiid's Viral Tweet On Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid sent out a tweet on Sunday. The 76ers lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat.
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker ranked No. 1 in NBA shooting guard rankings for 2022-23 season
The Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker is the best shooting guard in the NBA, according to a recent ranking of players at the position for the 2022-23 season. HoopsHype ranked the Top 25 shooting guards in the NBA and Booker led off the list, which was based on voting by the site's staff.
NBA investigating Knicks for tampering in Jalen Brunson signing
May 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) participates in a press conference after game one of the 2022 western conference finals against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports. The New York Knicks are facing an NBA investigation...
The intertwined legacies of James Harden & Daryl Morey
James Harden and Daryl Morey are each basketball geniuses in their own respective ways. They also have been reliant on each other to grow into the stars in the positions that they have each become. The 2022-23 season will have a major impact on the legacies of both guys and they will be counting on each other more than ever.
Sixers star Joel Embiid had the most clutch points in 2021-22 season
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid had himself one helluva 2021-22 season as he led the league in scoring, the first big man to do so since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000, and he became the first big man to average 30 points in a season since Moses Malone in 1982.
Sixers rewind highlights: James Harden makes debut vs. Timberwolves
In the depths of the offseason, August is a good time to take one last look at the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2021-22 season before everyone’s attention turns to the new season that begins in October. Today, we take everybody back to February when the Sixers acquired James Harden from...
