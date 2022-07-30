Border-town residents, migrants react to approval to close border wall gaps in Yuma

www.abc15.com
No compromise: Border Patrol insists on new border walls at Friendship Park
"It could be the end of decades of a unique area where thousands of families come to see their loved ones, many are immigrants, many are not, it's a special place that is unique in that way."
5,000 migrant rescues triggered along San Diego-Mexico border just this year
, the start of Customs and Border Protection's fiscal year, 5,000 rescues have been initiated for migrants who get in trouble while trying scale the border barrier or after they've crossed the border.
Advocates fear feds have no intention of ever reopening popular California border park
Advocates say they now have evidence showing Border Patrol has no intention of ever opening the popular Friendship Park, a binational park located at the most southwesterly point in the continental United States.
US to fill border wall gaps at open area near Yuma, Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday authorized completion of the Trump-funded U.S.-Mexico border wall in an open area of southern Arizona near Yuma that has become one of the busiest corridors for illegal crossings. Biden had pledged during his campaign to cease all future wall construction, but the administration later agreed to some barriers, citing safety. The Department of Homeland Security said Thursday the work to close four wide gaps in the wall near Yuma will better protect migrants who can slip down a slope or drown walking through a low section of the Colorado River. The...
San Ysidro PedWest border crossing to remain closed indefinitely
Ped West, a second pedestrian crossing at the San Ysidro Port of Entry will remain closed indefinitely according to Tijuana's Mayor Montserrat Caballero.
Texas rancher finds migrants hiding on her property: 'We are being invaded'
A Texas Rancher continues to witness the border crisis firsthand, as she has seen illegal immigrants on her property. Stephanie Crisp-Canales joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to share how her family has been affected by the lack of border security and called out the Biden administration for not helping residents and communities being impacted each day.
Missing Arizona teen found in Mexico; kidnappers arrested
More than a week after she was reported missing, an Arizona teen was found across the border. The 15-year-old was visiting relatives in Nipomo, California, when she went missing around 1 a.m. on July 1, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. During the investigation, officials discovered the...
Man arrested in California for allegedly smuggling nearly $3.7 million of fentanyl in his car tire and gas tank
US Border Patrol agents arrested a man allegedly attempting to smuggle approximately 250 pounds of fentanyl in his truck's spare tire and gas tank near the Mexican-California border Monday, the agency said.
More human remains found at Lake Mead as water levels shrink
Various grim discoveries have been made at the drought-stricken Nevada reservoir, including a body in a barrel
Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead in matter of months amid severe drought
More human remains were uncovered in Lake Mead, just two months after authorities found two bodies decomposing in the quickly exposing drought-afflicted reservoir.The National Park Service released a statement on Monday reporting that the skeletal remains of a body were found at Swim Beach Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada at around 4.30 p.m.The remains were sent to Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, where experts will seek to determine a cause of death and will also help to provide an age estimate for the remains, which wasn’t released by authorities on Monday.“The investigation is ongoing. No further information is...
Border Patrol agents arrest three Americans accused of smuggling Mexicans
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona arrested three U.S. citizens over the past weekend who were charged with human smuggling. Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector John Modlin tweeted on Saturday that agents in Tucson, Arizona, arrested two U.S. citizens for allegedly attempting to smuggle five Mexican citizens.
$2.1 million in liquid meth seized at Texas border crossing
Officials found more than $2 million in methamphetamine hidden in a vehicle at the Rio Grande City Port of Entry in Texas, US Customs and Border Protection say.
Navajos narrow list of 15 presidential hopefuls in primary
Natalia Sells has a list of qualities she wants to see in the next Navajo Nation president: Approachable. Adaptable. Inspiring. Someone who upholds traditional values but also is progressive. She'll join thousands of other tribal members on Tuesday in casting their vote for one of 15 presidential hopefuls in the nonpartisan race. The field includes incumbent Jonathan Nez, former Navajo Vice President Frank Dayish Jr., former tribal Attorney General Ethel Branch, attorney Justin Jones, and Buu Van Nygren, the vice presidential candidate from 2018.“I'm trying to go into this with an open mind,” said Sells. “It's a very hot...
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Mysterious explosion rocks Hoover Dam
A mysterious explosion rocked the Hoover Dam around 10 a.m. PDT on Tuesday morning and the fiery plume was caught on bystander video. Officials confirmed the fire was extinguished approximately 30 minutes after the explosion took place. Twitter user Kristy Hairston first posted the video that began circulating Twitter. “Touring...
'Forgotten' American Woman Jailed in Russia with Brittney Griner Tried to Flee with U.S. Help Before Arrest
When Russian human rights activist Yekaterina Kalugina arrived at a Moscow-area detention center on April 4 to speak with imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner, she wasn't expecting to cross paths with the only other American woman currently incarcerated in Russia. Unlike Griner, who was calm during her visit with Kalugina,...
FBI Releases List Of Missing Native Americans In Navajo Nation And New Mexico
The list currently includes the names and photos of more than 170 Native Americans and will be regularly updated to increase the transparency and accountability of these efforts. In an effort to improve the reporting of missing and murdered Indigenous people, the FBI has released a list of Native Americans...
Mexico announces "largest seizure in history" of fentanyl — over a half-ton of lethal drug found at warehouse
Mexico's army and National Guard announced Thursday what they called a "historic" seizure of over a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan. "This is the largest seizure in history of this lethal drug," said Assistant Public Safety Secretary Ricardo Mejia, estimating the fentanyl had an illicit value of around $230 million.
California busts by Customs and Border Patrol seize nearly 500 packages of meth, fentanyl in five days
Border officials in California seized nearly 500 packages of meth and fentanyl worth more than $8 million in just five days. The seizures took place between July 13 and July 17 at the Calexico Port of Entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a press release. Calexico CBP...
Colorado 6-year-old gets help for mom who passed out on fentanyl: cops
A six-year-old girl in Colorado managed to flag down help for her overdosing mother, who was taking fentanyl. Wheat Ridge Police Department released a statement Sunday reporting the rescue of the toddler after her cries for help were heard by a passing mail carrier. The child's mother was unconscious in...
Arizona CBP agents seize heroin, meth and fentanyl stashed in vehicle near US-Mexico border
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents found a massive load of drugs Saturday at the Arizona-Mexico border as they confiscated several types of drugs hidden inside a gas tank and other parts of a vehicle, officials said. The stash was seized at the Nogales border checkpoint when agents found 2.5...
