ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

'National Granny Basketball Tournament' to tip off in Kansas City

By Andres Gutierrez
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZzQ9q_0gyLHiFJ00

A group of athletes fueled up Friday evening for a sporting event unlike any other.

Out of 20 teams, only one will be this year's champ of the "National Granny Basketball Tournament."

"I think every one of us embrace the terminology or the label of being a granny, not everyone here is a grandmother," Michele Clark, deputy director with the Granny Basketball League, said. "Everyone here is at least age 50 or older. [Our] Oldest player active player in the league is 90."

That would be Pat Conner from Lawrence, Kansas.

"I've always loved basketball, and I love any basketball, because for me, I have to be active or else I'm, you know, my health is going to deteriorate," Conner said.

She picked up the game six years ago, and so did her daughter, Debbie Puga.

"It's really fun. Our coach will sometimes put us in offense together even though she normally plays center and I normally play defense," Puga said. "So that's when it's the most fun, I like to feed her the ball and she likes to shoot so it's a lot of fun."

They play by 1920s-style basketball rules.

"Don't jump, you can only dribble twice, and you got to stay on your end of the court," Jean Carder, the captain of a traveling team and on the referee oversight committee, said.

And there's such a thing as a "granny" shot.

"Both hands have to be on the ball facing the basket squarely, both feet have to be together and it has to originate from between the knees like this," Carder said.

This year is the largest tournament yet for the league, making a return to Kansas City and playing at the Hy-Vee Arena Saturday and Sunday.

Behind all the fun there is a charitable cause, the price of admission this weekend is $5.

Four of those dollars will go to Noah’s Bandage Project.

Fans are also encouraged to bring boxes of band aids that will go to kids with cancer.

"Yes, we’re competitive, but we're really more about having friendship and having a safe space for women of a certain age to come play," Carder said.

The full 2022 National Granny Basketball Tournament schedule can be found on its website .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Basketball
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Lawrence, KS
Basketball
City
Lawrence, KS
City
Center, MO
City
Kansas City, KS
Yardbarker

The best players in Kansas basketball history

When your program's first coach is the inventor of basketball, then it's only natural that Kansas would exude the sport's history and tradition. A perennial national power, the Jayhawks are responsible for showcasing some of the most important names in college basketball history. Here's our list of the best — listed in chronological order.
LAWRENCE, KS
scenicstates.com

6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out

When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Tournament#Granny#Friendship
KCTV 5

Plowboys BBQ closing all restaurant locations, signaling end of 9-year run

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Plowboys BBQ is closing the doors to all of its restaurants, says its four founders are all retiring “from restaurant life”. The local BBQ franchise closed its Overland Park location in December, citing “pandemic challenges,” leaving its Kansas City location and its flagship Blue Springs location on 7 Highway. Now those locations will also be closed permanently, effective Aug. 14, Plowboys owners announced Tuesday morning.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
Daily Beast

Eat Sheet: Our Tips on Where to Dine in Kansas City

An explanation for our dining guide, Eat Sheet, can be found here. Kansas City may be more nationally recognized for the number of fountains and the distinct style of barbecue that bears its name, but these days it gets just as much recognition for its fine dining scene and its focus on farm-to-table cuisine. Downtown there are James Beard Award-winning chefs preparing finely plated meals alongside more casual pop-up spots and food trucks serving up everything from quesabirria tacos to pizzas with cloud crust. Our suburbs in every direction are host to Mom-and-Pop shops proudly serving international cuisine from far away homelands in Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. As a Midwestern town, Kansas City also prides itself on having never met a stranger, and that shows up in their overall hospitality.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 5-7

While the number of summer weekends left on the calendar are dwindling, ways to explore what Kansas City has to offer are not. Here are five things to do around town this weekend. Over 20 musicians from across the country are coming to the Azure Amphitheater for Breakaway Festival, a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
inkansascity.com

Kansas City Museum: When, Then, and the Dynamic now

‘‘The first question a history museum asks is ‘what is the story?’” says Lisa Shockley, the curator of collections at Kansas City Museum. The museum’s story is full of comedy, tragedy, plot twists, near-death experiences, and most recently, a stunning comeback. Its cast includes a stuffed buffalo, a beloved igloo, and the mirror ball from the Cowtown Ballroom.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcparent.com

Kansas City's Fall Festival Guide

Autumn means Fall Festivals in Kansas City! From apples to pumpkins, crafts to carnivals, ethnic festivals, and much much more... celebrate everything autumn at a local fair. Note: This is your Guide to Fall Festivals in Kansas City 2022. This list was compiled by the staff of KC Parent Magazine and may not be reproduced in print or online without permission. If you know of changes or additions to this guide, please email kristina@kcparent.com.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Kade Riedel

Teenager Kade Riedel was last seen on June 10, 2022, in Tonganoxie – a small town west of Kansas City. Missing from: Tonganoxie, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Tonganoxie Police Department at (913) 682-5724, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017.
TONGANOXIE, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy