A night to celebrate Lori

Outgoing Leadership Northeast Executive Director Lori Nocito was honored at her retirement party at the Westmoreland Club, Wilkes-Barre, Friday evening. Watch for more photos and a story in Sunday’s edition.
"I'm still having a hard time with this," Shannon McCann said earlier this week. And she wasn't talking about being diagnosed with multiple myeloma earlier this year. The Wilkes-Barre woman wasn't talking about upcoming treatments either, the ones...
Photo property of the Wayne County Cooperative Agricultural Society; Wayne County Fair. Wayne County 160th Annual County Fair Comes To The Poconos. County fairs have been a long tradition in America, with the Wayne County fair in the Poconos creating memories for the past 160 years. Experience fun with family, friends, and loved ones, making memories that will last a lifetime.
WILKES-BARRE — Over 100 family members and guests joined in celebrating the 19-year career and retirement of Lori Nocito from Leadership Northeast at the Westmoreland Club, Wilkes-Barre, on Friday, July 29. After 19 years at the helm of Leadership Northeast, Nocito has passed the baton on to Jessica Cronauer...
Many communities throughout our area are joining others across the nation, gearing up for events tomorrow evening marking "National Night Out". The past two years events were canceled due to COVID 19 precautions. The event, on the first Tuesday in August, began in 1984 as a way to bring law enforcement and communities they serve together to strengthen police-community partnerships. Some of those are taking place at the West Hazleton Borough Building on South Broad Street from 5 to 8pm. Dunmore Community Center on Monroe Avenue starting with a parade at 6pm. Wright Township Municipal Park, Mountaintop from 5:30 to 8:30pm. Weatherly Borough and Bloomsburg also have events planned. Check with your area to find events near you.
WILKES-BARRE — The legacy of a former Wilkes-Barre Area School teacher and her uncle who worked as a Times Leader managing editor got a big boost at King’s college with the presentation of a check for $551,000 toward the Joseph T. Murphy Memorial Scholarship. And that’s not the full gift. The estate of Geraldine E. Ruddy Hourigan arranged a contribution totaling more than $1 million.
WILKES-BARRE — Feeling adventurous? Looking for something a little outside the ‘norm’ for a night out? A birthday party? A new way to exercise? There’s always rock climbing in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Chäkstone Indoor Climbing Gym on South Main Street, to be exact, offers over 4,000 square...
The police killing of a Monroe County teenager is under renewed scrutiny. A federal grand jury is now investigating the death of Christian Hall, the 19-year-old Chinese-American who was shot by Pennsylvania State Police on Dec. 30, 2020. The information was posted on Facebook and Instagram by the Hall family Monday.
HARRISBURG — In one of this year’s most competitive U.S. Senate races, the biggest moments aren’t playing out on the campaign trail. They’re unfolding on social media. For one stunt, Democrat John Fetterman of Pennsylvania rolled out an online petition to get his Republican rival, celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, enshrined in New Jersey’s Hall of Fame — a nod to Oz moving from his longtime home in New Jersey to run in neighboring Pennsylvania.
Perfect 2 Perfect next sale will be up in Bastress Township. It is located at 6155 PA-654 with an address of Williamsport, PA 17702. This sale will be held on Thursday and Friday August 4 & 5th from 9am-4pm daily. To get to the sale proceed up PA -654 and go all the way up the mountain toward the old Bastress Mountain Winery (now the Nomad Distillery). The sale is about ¼ mile beyond that on the left-hand side when proceeding down the mountain toward Oval. If you go past the Nippenose Tavern, you went too far. The home is...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania lottery retailers sold winning tickets in Lackawanna County. While it may not have been the Mega Millions jackpot, someone in our area made out with some cash after Friday's drawing. A ticket sold at Joe's Kwik Marts on Keyser Avenue in Scranton matched...
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday a PA Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a winning Mega Millions® with a Megaplier® ticket worth $2 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Joe’s Kwik Marts, on 701 North Keyser Avenue in Scranton sold a lucky consumer a $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all […]
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP – State police are on the lookout for a 16-year-old girl and her eight-month old baby, who have been reported missing in Lycoming County. Montoursville state police say 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz and her child, Nathaniel Ortega Jr. were reported missing just before 10 p.m. Sunday at 1530 Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township.
Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA – Montoursville state police say a 16-year-old mother and her 8-month-old son have departed their Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township home and are unaccounted for. Police said the incident was reported Sunday night and list the mother, Aaliyah Marie Diaz, as a run-away. She is described as...
MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was hit by a firetruck during a parade in Mount Carmel and it was caught on a livestream video. In a video provided to Eyewitness News by the Northumberland County’s Fire & Rescue Departments Firewire, a man was seen being hit by a firetruck Saturday around 5:00 p.m. […]
David Guinter, 63, of Muncy Valley was cited by Pennsylvania State Police Saturday night, after he was caught throwing multiple beer and pop cans on to a busy roadway. It happened around 8:55 p.m. on State Route 220 in Davidson Township. The man, identified as David Guinter, told Troopers he...
“Soarin’ Eagle Rail Tours“ will be open weekends and most weekdays through Labor Day. Hours are subject to change, so it is best to check the schedule. Reservations are not required; however, they are highly recommended. The scenic route runs along the Lackawaxen River in the charming town of Hawley. The specifically chosen six-mile-long route boasts lush views and fascinating history.
In one of the more bizarre headlines so far this week, police say a man suffered wounds to his chest after a former acquaintance shot him with a compound bow and arrow. But it appears there is a lot more to this story. Authorities say the victim was staying at...
One Illinois ticket holder has won a whopping $1.337 billion after all of their numbers matched the latest drawing in the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot. The Illinois winner isn't the only one who will have more than enough for a rainy...
Editors Note: Paisley was captured by police without incident. They are still on the hunt for the vehicle in question. LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are on the hunt for a man they say is to be considered armed and dangerous after shooting a gun into the Lake-Lehman Junior/Senior High School. According to the […]
