Rancho Mirage, CA

Local monkeypox patient said he is getting the help he needs after News Channel 3 interviews

By Jesus Reyes
 3 days ago
A local man currently infected with monkeypox who has shared his story on News Channel 3 said he is finally getting the help he needs.

Rancho Mirage resident Daniel Phelan told News Channel 3 he was desperate to get T-POXX, the anti-viral drug used to treat monkeypox, but he felt frustrated that county health officials were not doing enough to help him get it.

Shortly after an exclusive interview with News Channel aired, he says he finally got the medicine he had been waiting for.

“Thank you for shining light on it. I think that getting a little exposure probably helped to untangle some of the quagmire that was happening prior to there being some accountability,” Phelan said.

Phelan says the TPOXX bottle is marked “from the u-s stockpile,” since that is where it came from. He said county officials also told him he is now “confirmed positive” for monkeypox.

You can watch his full, in-depth interview with Peter Daut about his experience below:

On Tuesday, Phelan was part of a community town hall where he expressed his frustrations directly to local and state health leaders .

The post Local monkeypox patient said he is getting the help he needs after News Channel 3 interviews appeared first on KESQ .

KESQ News Channel 3

Evacuation order issued due to four-acre fire in Thermal

A vegetation fire burning in Thermal has grown to four acres. An evacuation order has been issued for nearby residents. The fire was first reported at 1:36 p.m. on the 87500 block of 66th Avenue. There are heavy brunch and mulch piles burning. A spokesperson for Cal Fire told News Channel 3 that the evacuation The post Evacuation order issued due to four-acre fire in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

New suicide & crises lifeline 988 is serving Riverside County

People experiencing mental health related distress can now dial 988 for assistance and resources. Veterans can also dial 988 and press 1 to reach the Veteran Crisis Line. The new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline connects callers to the existing suicide prevention lifeline, and is hoping to provide additional resources. We were able to speak The post New suicide & crises lifeline 988 is serving Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man accused in series of burglaries in downtown Palm Springs charged

A 46-year-old man accused of committing several burglaries at Palm Springs businesses was charged with various felony. As we've previously reported, over the past month, break-ins were reported at Santorini off East Vista Chino, Manhattan in the Desert, along with the Sandwich Spot, Gastro Pub 1501, and the AIM Mail Center According to the Palm Springs The post Man accused in series of burglaries in downtown Palm Springs charged appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Father accused of stabbing, tossing toddler off cliff pleads re-enters not guilty plea

A registered sex offender accused of fatally slashing his year-old daughter before throwing her off a cliff in the mountains south of the Coachella Valley, and also attacking the child's mother and a good Samaritan, pleaded not guilty today to murder and other charges.    Adam Slater, 50, is charged with felony counts of murder, The post Father accused of stabbing, tossing toddler off cliff pleads re-enters not guilty plea appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities identify Burbank man killed in suspected DUI crash in Palm Springs

Authorities today identified a 31-year-old man who was killed in a fatal collision in Palm Springs caused by someone suspected of driving under the influence. The collision occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.   Investigators said a vehicle driven by a 57-year-old Los Angeles man, was traveling south on Sunrise The post Authorities identify Burbank man killed in suspected DUI crash in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

How is the new 988 lifeline is serving callers in Riverside County?

People experiencing mental health related distress can now dial 988 for assistance and resources. The new lifeline rolled out earlier this month and is available throughout the country. Here in California each county is facilitating the lifeline in their area. We're speaking with Jenn Carson, Board member with the American Association of Suicidology and Crisis The post How is the new 988 lifeline is serving callers in Riverside County? appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Thermal Fire grows to 25 acres, evacuation order remains in place

A vegetation fire burning in Thermal grew from four acres to 25 acres over the span of a few hours. An evacuation order has been issued for nearby residents. A care and reception site has been established at Desert Mirage High School at 86150 Avenue 66 in Thermal. The fire was first reported at 1:36 The post Thermal Fire grows to 25 acres, evacuation order remains in place appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Supervisors direct staff to step up efforts to relocate Oasis Mobile Home Park residents

The Board of Supervisors today directed the Riverside County Executive Office and other agencies to accelerate efforts to coordinate the relocation of residents of a dilapidated mobile home park near Thermal, as well as continue coordinating relief operations at the 60-acre site, which has been a fixture of controversy for years. More than 200 families, The post Supervisors direct staff to step up efforts to relocate Oasis Mobile Home Park residents appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

