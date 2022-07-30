National Association of School Resource Officers sees increase in training attendance

The Jefferson County Coroner's office is asking for help finding the family of a man who recently died in prison. 65-year-old Paul Stephen Smith was an inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama when he was found unresponsive in the prison infirmary. He had been being treated for significant natural disease and his death is believed to be from natural causes.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO