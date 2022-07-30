National Association of School Resource Officers sees increase in training attendance

abc3340.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
School districts seeing relief as applicants make career switches to teach
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — School districts across the state are seeing some relief thanks to emergency and provisional teaching certifications. There are several former registered nurses and pre-med stud. ents who became teachers, but the Walker County Schools superintendent says there are applicants with communications backgrounds, accounting, and...
Bus drivers still needed as the start of school quickly approaches
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — We're on the heels of school starting, and it's crunch time for companies and school districts looking to hire teachers and bus drivers. In June, we reported that School Transportation Solutions had 15 to 20 openings for bus drivers. STS now has 13 school...
Coroner asks for help finding man's family
The Jefferson County Coroner's office is asking for help finding the family of a man who recently died in prison. 65-year-old Paul Stephen Smith was an inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama when he was found unresponsive in the prison infirmary. He had been being treated for significant natural disease and his death is believed to be from natural causes.
One injured in shooting on 78 Street S in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was injured in a shooting in Birmingham Tuesday afternoon. The Birmingham Police Department said the incident happened in the 800 block of 78th Street South. Police said the person's injuries are life-threatening. No additional information was immediately provided.
$1,000 reward offered for information in Childersburg shooting
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in Childersburg. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identity and/or arrest of the person or people responsible for this shooting. The Childersburg Police Department said officers responded...
Pedestrian killed on I-459 Tuesday morning
I-459 northbound was closed near mile marker 32 in Trussville for several hours Tuesday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, a pedestrian was killed when they were hit by a motor vehicle around 4:30 A.M. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency later identified the man killed as 45-year-ol Ronald E....
Calera teen pushes city council for speeding solutions on Hwy 70
CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — Jillian Spanick's dad was killed in a July car crash at the entrance to his home community of Waterford in Calera. The 16-year-old opened up about her dad to Calera city council members Monday night. "I will have to graduate without him cheering me along....
Man arrested after shot fired at Coosa County deputy
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was arrested Thursday after a shot was fired at a deputy with the Coosa County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said a 911 call came in from a resident on Coosa County Road 39 reporting someone had broken into their home. When...
City of Birmingham approves capital projects update through bond refinancing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Street and storm drainage projects are among the projects included in an amended capital projects plan recommended by Mayor Randall Woodfin and approved by the Birmingham City Council Tuesday. The city said the nearly $14 million in projects will be funded through the city’s bond...
Car crashes into Trussville bookstore
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — An SUV crashed into a downtown Trussville business Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at DeDe's Book Rack. A social media post from the bookstore reported there were no injuries when the SUV came through the wall of the building. The bookstore will be closed until...
Police investigating homicide at Town Suites in Birmingham
The Birmingham Police Department has started a homicide investigation after finding a person shot inside of a room at a Town Suites in Birmingham on Saturday night. South Precinct officers responded to 424 Commons Drive on report of shots fired at the hotel around 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned of a person shot inside of a room and found a man lying unresponsive suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Two teens killed in Cullman County crash
Two teenagers were killed in a single-car crash early Monday morning in Cullman county. 19-year-old Caden A Rodgers of Holly Pond was driving a 2001 Saturn SL that ran off of the road and hit a utility pole. Rodgers and an unidentified 14-year-old passenger both died at the scene, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Shelby County city surprised by road closure
PELHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Work on a railroad track at Highway 52 West Monday morning in Pelham left even city leaders caught by surprise. No one had any idea this work was going to be done until Monday morning. CSX said it was their third party contractor's responsibility to...
Married couple found dead inside McCalla home after apparent murder-suicide
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The bodies of a married couple were found inside a McCalla home Sunday evening, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road around 7:00 p.m. The sheriff's office said it appears that the two were...
