Lima Area Women’s Match Play pairings determined

Lima News
Limaland to hold King of Quarter Mile event
ELIDA — Limaland Motorsports Park will hold its King of the Quarter Mile event with pits opening at 4:30 p.m. Friday at 1500 Dutch Hollow Road, Elida. Learn more by visiting limaland.com/schedules or calling 419-339-6249.
Lima News
Reminisce: Answering the bell: Tracing the history of the Lima Fire Department
LIMA — Beginning in early 1916 horsepower began replacing horses at the Lima Fire Department. “If the present plans of Safety Director (Albert) Gale are carried the motorized apparatus from the Central, West and South stations will be installed within the next two weeks,” the Lima Times-Democrat reported Jan. 10, 1916. “No more supplies for the horses will be purchased unless absolutely necessary,” the newspaper added.
Locos fall in finals; Furuto steps down
HAMILTON – Forget about the Hamilton Joes’ woeful pitching in Game 1 of the championship series. Pitching helped carry the Joes to an 8-3 victory over the Lima Locos to win the championship in Game 3 of the best-of-3 championship series of the Great Lakes Collegiate League Sunday at Hamilton’s Foundation Field.
Lima News
Lima region celebrates National Night Out
LIMA — The annual National Night Out returned to the Lima region Tuesday as several area communities hosted events geared toward strengthening relationships with law enforcement and promoting public safety. Town Square in downtown Lima was blocked off to traffic for the event, and guests were able to enjoy...
Lima News
Evening hike offered at Motter Metro Park
BLUFFTON — An evening hike will take place at Motter Metro Park, led by naturalist Dan Hodges of Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at 10740 Columbus Grove-Bluffton Road, Bluffton. Register by Thursday online at reservations.jampd.com/programs/211.
Lima News
St. Anthony Parish Festival returns
COLUMBUS GROVE — The St. Anthony Parish Summer Festival will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday and close at 11 p.m. It will resume Sunday at 11 a.m. and end at 10 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Columbus Grove. Saturday’s events include a 5K run, BBQ rib and...
Lima News
Chris Rowlands to perform at the amphitheater
LIMA — The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District will host Chris Rowlands for a live performance of family nature entertainment starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in the amphitheater at 2632 Ada Road, Lima. Singer and songwriter Rowlands will feature songs about the natural world and his life...
Lima News
Primrose to offer card-making class
LIMA — Primrose will host a card crafting class at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Primrose Retirement Community, 3500 W. Elm St., Lima. Tina Hamp will demonstrate and assist in a beginner-level class for creating hand-made cards. Register by Tuesday, Aug. 23 by calling Cortney at 419-233-3338.
Lima News
Police calls
900 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Officers responded to an accident causing property damage Monday. 200 block of South Kenilworth Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to a fight in progress Monday. 500 block of Michael Avenue, Lima — A report of breaking and entering was investigated...
Lima News
Elida to hold National Night Out
ELIDA — The National Night Out in the Village of Elida will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Elida Fieldhouse parking lot, 301-325 Hillcrest Drive, Elida. Activities include a bounce house, DJ, games, raffles, giveaways, free hot dogs, and more.
Lima News
OSU Extension hosts Kenton cropwalk
KENTON — Hardin County OSU Extension will hold a ‘Fruit and Vegetable Crop Walk’ program from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 on a produce farm at 15237 County Road 209, Kenton. OSU Extension experts will provide information on controlling pests on produce, growing grapes...
Lima News
Taviano returns to sideline as head coach
RIDGEWAY — Luke Taviano is exactly where he wants to be. With the beginning of two-a-day practices for high school football Monday, Taviano is conducting practice as the head coach of Ridgemont. “This is one of the best decisions I have made athletically,” said Taviano, who has been working...
Lima News
Bluffton holds National Night Out
BLUFFTON — The 8th annual National Night Out celebration will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Bluffton Community Swimming Pool,. Free food: snow cones, ice cream, popcorn. Activities: fireworks show, touch a truck, face painting, mini-golf, fire truck rides, and more.
Lima News
10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s program offered Aug. 11
LIMA — The Northwest Ohio chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will offer “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at Senior Citizens Services, 3400 W. Elm St., Lima. The program is free and open to the public. Pre-registration...
Sidney Daily News
Steer sells for $14,400
SIDNEY — Day two of the Shelby County Junior Fair Livestock Sale saw steers, poultry, goats and lambs going on the auction block. Hayden Huleskamp sold his Grand Champion Steer for $14,100, which set a new sale record. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son Inc, Alvetro Orthodontics, Anna Young Farmers, Ashley Furniture Homestore, Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Barga Show Cattle, Barhorst Farms, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Bohman Trucking, Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Buckeye Ford, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First National Bank of New Bremen, Rob and Barbara Frische, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Goffena Furniture Inc., Aaron and Sarah Heilers, Hemmelgarn Services Inc., Huelskamp County Line Farms LLC, Inn Between Restaurant, Lochard Inc., Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Provico Farm & Show Supply, Roger Schulze Trucking LLC, Garrett and Megan Serr, Shelby County Republican Party/Kerg, Sidney Body Carstar, Sidney Electric Company, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, US Bank, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Wiessinger, Ron and Marcia, Zimpfer Farms, Sidney Auto Tech, Schnippel Construction Inc., Huelskamp Welding, LLC, SLD Trucking, LLC, Germain of Sidney, Edward Jones Investments-Christman, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, JR Cattle, Matt Huffman for Ohio, May PT and Performance LLC, Henschen Family, Billing Chiropractic, SS Auto Detailing, LLC, Jeremy and Nikki Resor, Ellis Construction, A & B Service Center, Elmer’s Towing and Recovery, Carter & Caileigh Huelskamp and Pohlkat Inc.
Lima News
Free wellness expo open Saturday in Harrod
HARROD — The Discover Wellness Expo will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Harrod Event Center, 9520 Harrod Road, Harrod. The event is free and open to the public.
Sidney Daily News
Scudzy’s Newport Tavern destroyed in fire
FORT LORAMIE — Scudzy’s Newport Tavern, a longtime staple in area, has been destroyed by a fire on Friday afternoon. “I’d say it looks like a total loss,” said Fort Loramie Fire Chief Brad Schulze. “The structure is still standing, but I would say it is a total loss, especially with the age of the building. It is a very old building.”
hometownstations.com
Don't forget to vote in Ohio's second primary election
(WLIO) - Tomorrow(8/2/22) is Ohio's second primary election in what is an unusual election year. Finding your precinct and polling location is simple by typing in your address at voteohio.gov. The process is quick and easy when you arrive to vote, just have some form of identification on hand. With new mapping, Allen County is now in the 78th State Representative District and there are two Republicans running for that spot. Voters will also find state central committee candidates to represent their respective party. Early voting numbers are down from a normal primary but have picked up in the last couple of weeks. This is no ordinary election year, but your vote still matters.
Lima News
Real Life Mama: Joys of the neighborhood
I don’t know, maybe it is that I am just getting older and more grateful for the things around me, but I cannot even begin to explain how much my neighborhood means to me. It’s just that there’s something pretty amazing about a tribe around you that you can flip-flip favors, kids, stories and carpooling with.
Deputy Yates’ mother, Sheriff Burchett speak during visitation
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Lisa Yates stayed strong as she talked about her son, Deputy Matthew Yates. She lost her baby last Sunday, but now she is remembering what an amazing man he was. “I’m so proud of Matthew and everything that he has done, and all the love that the community have gave him […]
