What this expert says you should do if you win the Mega Millions drawing

By Leland Pinder
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Mega Millions numbers have been drawn and the jackpot is a whopping $1.28 billion.

Mike Jones of Richmond is hoping for a stroke of luck and good fortune.

"Take care of a couple of family members, take care of me and try to save the rest," Jones said.

It's now the second largest in the game's 20-year history. The cash value option is more than $648.

The odds of winning are one in 303 million.

Even these very slim chances are not stopping people from getting in the game.

"Sales are going through the roof right now," John Haggerty with Virginia Lottery said.

Haggerty said that when the jackpot gets this big, it draws a lot of attention.

"We see a lot of people getting into office pools, pooling their money with friends, making a social experience out of it which can be a lot of fun," Haggerty said.

If you end up with the winning ticket, Haggerty encourages you to sign it immediately and consider seeking out financial guidance from a professional.

"When we're talking about this kind of money, the average person is not equipped, not trained, to deal with it on their own," Haggerty said.

If he hits it big, Jones said in addition to family, he would also help out a few homeless people he knows.

"That's what it's all about, giving back."

