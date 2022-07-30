Chatham County TSPLOST officially on the November ballot

fox28media.com
WTGS
Chief says 'historic' pay raise means a 'shift in morale' for SPD officers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah approved a pay raise for police and firefighters, which went into effect this past weekend. According to Mayor Van Johnson, the city’s new base pay for entry-level police officers and firefighters puts Savannah in the top 5% of cities for public safety department salaries in Georgia.
AAA, governor's office collaborate with SCCPSS to launch road safety campaign
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Wednesday is the first day of school for Savannah-Chatham County Public School (SCCPSS) students, and the district is teaming up with AAA and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to launch a campaign reminding drivers about the importance of road safety in school zones.
Savannah neighborhoods, law enforcement to host events for National Night Out
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Tuesday is National Night Out, which is an event designed to help communities get to know law enforcement better. The national community building event is normally held on the first Tuesday in August. Neighborhoods usually host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, or various other events.
26 arrested during crime reduction task force in Savannah: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police Department made 26 arrests during a crime reduction task force with their law enforcement partners on July 29-30, according to a press release. Officials said through the operation, SPD recovered three stolen vehicles, one gun, methamphetamine and marijuana on top of the 26...
SCCPSS hosts back-to-school expo to prepare families for return to school
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Families packed the Savannah Mall on Saturday for a back-to-school expo to pick up free school supplies and learn more about the services provided throughout the county. The Savannah Chatham County Public School System expected over 15,000 people to pass through the event. The director...
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office warns of new law enforcement impersonation scam
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beaufort County authorities have issued a warning after a new scam appears to be targeting some residents. On Wednesday, authorities said a woman reported that she and her coworker received a phone call. She said the caller claimed to be a “captain with the...
Bulloch Co. elderly couple died inside home over 100 degrees: Coroner
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Bulloch County Coroner said an elderly couple passed away in their home on Tall Timbers Lane in Stilson. Coroner Jake Futch said the couple in their 80's died from heat exhaustion, he pronounced them dead at their home Monday afternoon. He said they had died within the past 24 hours.
Estill Police Department searching for suspect considered 'armed and extremely dangerous'
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Estill Police Department needs help locating a suspect they consider armed and extremely dangerous. Police say Kelvin Parish Brown Jr. led police on a high-speed chase after they attempted to pull him over for operating his motor vehicle with a disregard to public safety. Brown Jr. led police through high traffic and pedestrian areas, officials say, starting on US 321 and ending on Ashley Circle in Furman. After fleeing to Ashley Circle, Brown Jr. abandoned his vehicle and officials say he ran away from police.
2 dead after crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 204 Sunday morning. The Chatham County Police Dept. posted at 12:04 a.m. that Highway 204 at Ogeechee would be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers were asked to use an alternate route. Georgia State...
Coast Guard rescues 7 adults, 2 children after boat hits oyster bed near Daufuskie Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The Coast Guard and partner agencies rescued nine people after a boat hit an oyster bed near Daufuskie Island Saturday. A Beaufort County dispatch officer notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 10:16 p.m. about a 20-foot vessel that hit an oyster bed and ejected seven adults and two children into the water, according to a release.
Statesboro Police investigate shooting near Mikell Street
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Sunday. According to Statesboro Police, officers responded to the area of Mikell Street shortly before 7 p.m. and heard multiple gunshots nearby. Officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Bulloch County EMS...
