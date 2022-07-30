Court documents reveal social media played massive part in large catalytic converter ring bust-also tied to deputy death

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
This singer is helping thousands of people in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunt
Houston man arrested in Victoria accused of improper photography
VCSO: Jim Kirby Elliott VICTORIA, Texas – 25 News Now has confirmed a man from Houston was arrested Saturday around 3 p.m. He bonded out of the Victoria County Jail the same day. 25 News Now has confirmed the suspect Jim Elliott, 65, is charged with invasive visual recording. The incident happened on the evening of Friday, July 29, 2022....
iheart.com
Social Media Post Leads To Houston Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Bust
HPD working in conjunction with DHS, the Harris County Sheriff's Office & Texas Department of Public Safety announced the arrest of six people for their involvement in a "large-scale" catalytic converter theft ring. Officials say they recovered 455 catalytic converters, 2,800 oxygen sensors, and 29 guns. Law enforcement believe this...
Woman followed from bank, robbed at apartment complex parking lot in southeast Houston, police say
Police say the suspect grabbed the woman's purse as she was exiting her vehicle, got into a blue Chrysler four-door sedan, and fled the scene.
Two stolen vehicles have been recovered, followed by two arrests
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – On Monday, Aug. 1 at approximately 12:05 a.m., a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Texas Highway Patrolman recovered two stolen vehicles and made two arrests. A JCSO deputy initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation on a Chevy Silverado while patrolling...
Bank robbery suspect known as 'Plaid Pillager' wanted in southwest Houston, FBI says
The suspect is described as a white man in his late 50s to early 60, wearing a plaid short-sleeved, button-up shirt, blue jeans, and a white and blue baseball cap.
HCSO: Teen shoots himself after shooting 15-year-old in the head
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two teenagers were taken to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday after they were both found shot in the head in an apparent attempted murder-suicide, according to investigators. This happened at about 3 a.m. in the 6000 block Round Rose Court near Albany Park Lane,...
Massive catalytic converter bust: Court documents reveal more about how alleged theft operation worked
HOUSTON — New details are revealing more about how an extensive catalytic converter theft operation was working. Charging documents show the operation was being handled and promoted through Instagram. The documents identified Armando Martinez Sr. as a “mid-level” or "mid-tier" buyer who was part of the sophisticated organized crime ring that stole, purchased and sold the stolen converters.
Missing 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in washing machine
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 7-year-old boy was reportedly found dead in his home's garage washing machine hours after his parents called police and reported him missing. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4, Troy Khoeler was reported missing from the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood Subdivision in the early hours of July 28. About an hour and a half after announcing he was missing, the Harris County Constable said Khoeler was found deceased.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
More than 20 businesses burglarized in Kingwood after suspects smashed doors to get inside
Some Kingwood store owners couldn’t believe it when they watched their surveillance video over the weekend. Someone used a sharp object to smash the door, and in seconds get inside. Houston police are looking for at least two suspects in the Kingwood area after more than 20 businesses had...
Click2Houston.com
Assisted living facility where HPD officer shot knife-wielding man having ‘mental crisis’ is not licensed, KPRC 2 Investigates finds
HOUSTON – Graystone Life Care Assisted Living is a for-profit business entity that advertises on the internet that it is a “licensed facility.” But, KPRC 2 Investigates found out that the business is not licensed. In 2013, the State of Texas sued Robert F Strange Jr. for...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MCTXSheriff Seeks Information about UTV Thefts
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate two closed single-cabin 2020 Kubuta utility vehicles, model RTV-X1100 (pictured below). They were taken from the Longmire Road area on or about July 11, 2022. Anyone with information about this theft is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office...
2 dead, 2 in custody after shooting and carjacking at gas station in southeast Houston
Police said there was a transaction between two cars before the shooting. At one point, a bunch of cash was scattered, and the shooter grabbed it before taking off.
Suspects connected to large catalytic converter theft ring bust appear in court
Court documents reveal that social media was a big factor in taking down the ring after two suspects posted a photo of them holding "wads of cash" and the stolen converters.
Police offer reward as they search for suspect(s) wanted in deadly shooting on Westheimer Road
The victim's family asks the community for help with identifying the suspect(s) responsible for his murder.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in northwest Harris County
Harris County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who may be with male in the Killeen, Texas area. Lydia Byrd was last seen on Saturday, July 30 around 1 a.m. in the 10700 block of Tryon Drive in the White Oak Landing subdivision in northwest Harris County.
cw39.com
Fender bender leads to stabbing in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are investigating a stabbing that left one man in critical condition in southwest Houston on Sunday night. Officers said a fender bender on 6726 De Moss Drive in Sharpstown may have led to the incident. It began around 10:30 p.m. when witnesses said one of...
nypressnews.com
More than $1M stolen catalytic converts seized in Houston raid, 6 arrested
HOUSTON — Investigators seized 477 catalytic converters in an early morning raid Thursday. Seven locations throughout the Houston area, including a warehouse, were hit. KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz worked with her law enforcement sources and got an exclusive inside look at the months-long investigation that stemmed from the death of Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was shot while trying to stop thieves from taking his catalytic converter. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation was personal.
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunt
According to police, two men, in a Nissan Altima met up with the two men in the Mercedes for a transaction, which turned into a carjacking. This occurred at the Checkpoint Gas station mentioned below.
KTUL
Dog stolen by serial snatcher near Houston found in Texas panhandle 5 years later
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — A dog that was stolen by a suspected serial snatcher nearly five years ago near Houston was found Monday in the Texas panhandle. Sheba, a 2-year-old German Shepard, was reported missing in January 2018 by the Malmstrom family in Baytown. She was one of five...
Former Washington Redskins Ware Charged with Murdering His Girlfriend Near Houston
HOUSTON – An ex-NFL player has been indicted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. Kevin Ware, 41, who played tight end in the NFL, has been indicted in the murder of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. Pomaski was last seen at a party in Spring, Texas on April 25, 2021, and remains were found in December in north Harris County. Pomaski had been living with Ware when she was reported missing Ware, who played for the then Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and 2004, is charged murder and tampering with a corpse. He has been in jail since June 2021 in Montgomery County on…
