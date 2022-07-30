ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court documents reveal social media played massive part in large catalytic converter ring bust-also tied to deputy death

iheart.com

Social Media Post Leads To Houston Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Bust

HPD working in conjunction with DHS, the Harris County Sheriff's Office & Texas Department of Public Safety announced the arrest of six people for their involvement in a "large-scale" catalytic converter theft ring. Officials say they recovered 455 catalytic converters, 2,800 oxygen sensors, and 29 guns. Law enforcement believe this...
KHOU

Massive catalytic converter bust: Court documents reveal more about how alleged theft operation worked

HOUSTON — New details are revealing more about how an extensive catalytic converter theft operation was working. Charging documents show the operation was being handled and promoted through Instagram. The documents identified Armando Martinez Sr. as a “mid-level” or "mid-tier" buyer who was part of the sophisticated organized crime ring that stole, purchased and sold the stolen converters.
truecrimedaily

Missing 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in washing machine

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 7-year-old boy was reportedly found dead in his home's garage washing machine hours after his parents called police and reported him missing. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4, Troy Khoeler was reported missing from the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood Subdivision in the early hours of July 28. About an hour and a half after announcing he was missing, the Harris County Constable said Khoeler was found deceased.
nypressnews.com

More than $1M stolen catalytic converts seized in Houston raid, 6 arrested

HOUSTON — Investigators seized 477 catalytic converters in an early morning raid Thursday. Seven locations throughout the Houston area, including a warehouse, were hit. KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz worked with her law enforcement sources and got an exclusive inside look at the months-long investigation that stemmed from the death of Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was shot while trying to stop thieves from taking his catalytic converter. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation was personal.
