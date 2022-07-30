Kansans stock up on Mega Millions tickets as jackpot reaches $1.1 billion

www.wibw.com
Harvesters sends 70K lbs. of food to flood-riddled Midwest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters - The Community Food Network has sent 70,000 pounds of food to areas of the Midwest cleaning up from flash floods. As communities around the Midwest continue to clean up from historic flash flooding, Harvesters - The Community Food Network says it has stepped up to aid in the effort.
Kansas City metro man wins $50K during QuikTrip coffee stop
An Independence-area man bought a scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery at QuikTrip and won $50,000.
New partnership to bring locally grown products to Kansas food banks
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new partnership will bring locally grown products to Kansas food banks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 1, she was joined by U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Jenny Moffitt and Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam at Just Food, Lawrence’s food bank, to announce a new program to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced and processed food to food insecure residents.
Fork in the Road: Council Grove restaurant dubbed “oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An old western themed restaurant, found right on the Santa Fe Trail, features local beef and friendly service. The Hays House can be found in Council Grove, Kansas and has been deemed the oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi, according to the executive chef and owner, Randall Dickinson.
rejournals.com
Northmarq closes $26.93 million refinance for Kansas apartment complex
Dan Trebil, senior vice president/managing director of Northmarq’s Minneapolis office, secured $26.93 million in refinancing for The Overlook, a 318-unit apartment complex in Topeka, Kansas. Northmarq arranged the permanent, fixed-rate refinancing for the borrower through its Fannie Mae DUS program. The Overlook apartments sit atop a hill off Huntoon...
Kansas City couple goes weeks without water, gas with landlord unreachable
A Kansas City couple had been living in their home for two weeks without water or gas. Countless calls to their landlord had gone unanswered.
kcur.org
Interest rate hikes are making Kansas City's real estate market 'savagely unhealthy'
Andy and Stephanie Scoates have moved every few years since they came to the U.S. more than two decades ago — most recently from Oklahoma to Kansas City. They’ve spent more than a month searching for a house to buy in the metro. At an open house this...
KCTV 5
Entire mobile home dumped under 23rd Street bridge at Manchester Trafficway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Public Works officials are looking for answers to a mobile home being dumped under a bridge. “Yes, a whole mobile home,” spokeswoman Sherae Honeycutt said in a statement. It was uncovered on Friday under the 23rd Street bridge at Manchester Trafficway. The...
Detours created for new closures as SW 45th St. project continues
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the mill and overlay project on SW 45th St. continues, detours have been created for new closures. The City of Topeka says as work progresses on the mill and overlay project on SW 45th St., all drives along the road will be closed between Colly Creek through Misty Harbor.
SW 1st, SW Topeka Blvd. to close as crews inspect Polk-Quincy bridge
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews will close SW 1st St. and SW Topeka Blvd. as they inspect the infrastructure of the bridge along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The City of Topeka says at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, Wildcat Construction will intermittently close lanes on both SW 1st St. and SW Topeka Blvd. under the I-70 bridges for precautionary evaluations of key points for the bridge’s structure.
Residents warned: Another scam in Kansas; no discount on utilities
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Some utility billing customers have reported receiving a call offering a $25 discount on City utility services, according to the city of Lawrence social media page. The city warned residents, "This is not an offer from the City of Lawrence. It is a scam to get your...
Shawnee Co. Treasurer’s annex office closed due to COVID outbreak
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Treasurer’s annex office off of 17th and Wanamaker is temporarily closed due to COVID-19. The office will remain closed through Wednesday, with plans to re-open on Thursday. You can still access online services at https://www.snco.us/treasurer/.
Advance voting closes Monday with record number of ballots cast in Shawnee County
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advance voting ended at noon Monday at the Shawnee County Election Office with around 9,000 in-person ballots having been cast over the previous two weeks, officials said. With mail-in ballots that had arrived by Monday also counted, the number of advance voting for the Aug. 2...
Goodyear workers reach tentative agreement in contract negotiations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A tentative agreement for a 4-year contract has been reached between Goodyear and the United Steelworkers on Saturday evening, July 30. “When Goodyear finally moved in a positive manner within an hour left before expiration the USW granted a 24-hour extension,” the union said in a statement on its website. “Management moved because of the resolve and solidarity the membership has shown since we began negotiations. We granted the extension because we needed time to evaluate the offer, we did not want to call a strike if management finally realized we were not going to accept some of their ridiculous demands.”
Mail delay causing problems in Kansas City communities
Two years ago, when mail deliveries were backed up, we knew a pandemic was likely to blame. But now a delay in mail delivery is still causing a problem in some Kansas City communities.
Kansas City, MO, officials allege mobile home illegally dumped near interstate
An entire mobile home was recently illegally dumped in eastern, Kansas City, Missouri, officials allege.
Neighborhoods prepare for National Night Out
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Neighborhoods planning events for Topeka’s ‘National Night Out’ are gathering all the necessary preparations. Monday, August 1, was pick-up day, where event organizers stopped by the Safe Streets Coalition, at 2209 SW 29 St., to pick up bottled waters, gift cards, food, and other supplies from Dillons or Hy-Vee. Any participating neighborhoods also received financial assistance for other event expenses.
lawrencekstimes.com
What might Kansas City and Wichita look like with an abortion ban? Look at western Kansas
HAYS — The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita. So for someone in Hays or Dodge City, it takes more than two and a half hours to drive to the nearest clinic. For Kansans who live farther west,...
Leadership Greater Topeka accepting nominations for 2023 class
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leadership Greater Topeka announced on Monday it is now accepting nominations for its class of 2023. Topeka and Shawnee County residents are invited to nominate candidates the believe demonstrate exceptional leadership ability. “LGT is an important program for Topeka, and one that has developed and graduated...
KVOE
Habitat for Humanity reviewing applicants for home at 427 State
Habitat for Humanity continues its work on its 26th home build. Director Eric Kirby says things are progressing well at 427 State, thanks to a lot of volunteers. The 3-bed, 1-bath home has around 1,200 square feet and a detached garage. It could be done by March 2023. Habitat is...
