Chatham County commissioners appoint interim county manager, Lee remains on leave

WTGS
Chief says 'historic' pay raise means a 'shift in morale' for SPD officers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah approved a pay raise for police and firefighters, which went into effect this past weekend. According to Mayor Van Johnson, the city’s new base pay for entry-level police officers and firefighters puts Savannah in the top 5% of cities for public safety department salaries in Georgia.
WTGS
Interim SPD Chief Lenny Gunther discusses goals for department, public safety
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah's new interim Chief of Police, Lenny Gunther, addressed the community for the first time at alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan's third district town hall on Monday. Chief Gunther outlined some major focus areas for the department including violence prevention/reduction, workforce development, and community outreach. “The relationship...
wtoc.com
Parents concerned about construction on James E. Bacon Elementary School in Wayne Co.
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids in the Wayne County School System are set to return to class on Friday, but James E. Bacon Elementary School is under construction and won’t be able to house students. As a result, student will be spread out across three separate campuses, which one parent says raises major concerns.
wtoc.com
Partial lane closure may impact Beaufort Co. drivers
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Drivers in Beaufort County are warned of some partial lane closures happening on Highway 170 on Monday. From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the left turn lane on Highway 170, to Highway 21, will be partially closed. JS Construction will be performing utility improvements along Highway 170.
wtoc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honors native Jayda Cheaves with City of Savannah Citation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honored Savannah native Jayda Cheaves with a City of Savannah Citation Sunday. Cheaves is a self-made entrepreneur who built her following on social media and turned it into a multi-million-dollar business. She was honored at the Nancy’s Heart Incorporated 4th Annual Back...
WTGS
AAA, governor's office collaborate with SCCPSS to launch road safety campaign
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Wednesday is the first day of school for Savannah-Chatham County Public School (SCCPSS) students, and the district is teaming up with AAA and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to launch a campaign reminding drivers about the importance of road safety in school zones.
wtoc.com
More tiny houses open for homeless veterans in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More veterans in Chatham County now have a roof over their heads. The latest phase of the tiny home project, an initiative that kicked off nearly six years ago, is complete. That means eleven homeless veterans will now call these tiny houses home. “We have had...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Former Political Figure Found Guilty
A former member of the Georgia House of Representatives and candidate for the Georgia Senate was in a Bulloch County courtroom last week facing charges of stalking, criminal trespassing, and harassing communication. Documents obtained by these radio stations show that in August of 2020, Bulloch County Deputies responded to a...
Roaches, no hand soap, perfect scores: Chatham County food inspections for July
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Planning on taking a break from the kitchen and eating out? Chatham County is home to a vast number of food service businesses that serve a variety of options ranging from vegan to barbecue. However, before making a decision on where to dine, make sure to take a look at local […]
WTGS
Commissioners team up with veteran-owned business to host back-to-school fair
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Two Chatham County Commissioners partnered with a veteran-owned business to host a back-to-school resource fair. Commissioner Tanya Milton of District 5 and Aaron Whitely of District 6 were set up outside Nine Line Apparel Saturday to hand out school supplies and connect families with resources.
WTGS
26 arrested during crime reduction task force in Savannah: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police Department made 26 arrests during a crime reduction task force with their law enforcement partners on July 29-30, according to a press release. Officials said through the operation, SPD recovered three stolen vehicles, one gun, methamphetamine and marijuana on top of the 26...
Savannah Police under new leadership as chief steps down
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is now under new leadership. Friday was Chief Roy Minter’s final day serving as the head of SPD, a position he’s held since 2018. Minter’s last year was overshadowed by controversy. He was blamed in part for low morale in the department and an increase in […]
Morris denied bond at first Bulloch court appearance
At a press conference held Monday afternoon at the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), new details came to light regarding the July 17 murder of Dolan Blanchard. As previously reported by Grice Connect, BCSO deputies responded to reports of a critically-injured male lying in the roadway on Maria Sorrell Road in northeastern Bulloch County. The victim, later identified as Blanchard, died at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.
blufftonsun.com
Availability of affordable housing reaches critical deficit
The local housing market is on a collision course with local workers’ paychecks, and that’s a problem for Southern Beaufort County’s tourist industry. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, “affordable housing is … housing on which the occupant is paying no more than 30% of gross income for housing costs, including utilities.”
allongeorgia.com
Three Arrested in Long County for Entering Autos
Three individuals were arrested in Long County this weekend after Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about two men being seen entering automobiles near Palmer Road. On Saturday, July 30th, 2022, at approximately 04:40 a.m., the Long County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service near Palmer Road in reference to two men that were observed entering automobiles.
WJCL
'We are very frustrated': Parents protest Jasper Co. Schools saying new school year starting rough
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — School problems protested, with only four days into the new school year and Jasper County parents are fed up. Which led to a protest Friday outside the district's building. “We want to show that we’re frustrated with the district, basically. We are very frustrated," said...
WTGS
Estill Police Department searching for suspect considered 'armed and extremely dangerous'
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Estill Police Department needs help locating a suspect they consider armed and extremely dangerous. Police say Kelvin Parish Brown Jr. led police on a high-speed chase after they attempted to pull him over for operating his motor vehicle with a disregard to public safety. Brown Jr. led police through high traffic and pedestrian areas, officials say, starting on US 321 and ending on Ashley Circle in Furman. After fleeing to Ashley Circle, Brown Jr. abandoned his vehicle and officials say he ran away from police.
WTGS
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office warns of new law enforcement impersonation scam
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beaufort County authorities have issued a warning after a new scam appears to be targeting some residents. On Wednesday, authorities said a woman reported that she and her coworker received a phone call. She said the caller claimed to be a “captain with the...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police taking part in National Night Out on Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department will be taking part in National Night Out on Tuesday. The annual community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. It helps enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back...
WTGS
Bulloch Co. elderly couple died inside home over 100 degrees: Coroner
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Bulloch County Coroner said an elderly couple passed away in their home on Tall Timbers Lane in Stilson. Coroner Jake Futch said the couple in their 80's died from heat exhaustion, he pronounced them dead at their home Monday afternoon. He said they had died within the past 24 hours.
