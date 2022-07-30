Search underway for 17-year-old girl who went missing in Miami Gardens

MIAMI - A violent weekend in southwest Miami-Dade after several people were injured in a series of shootings. One took place early Sunday morning near SW 232nd Street and 112 Court. 12:15 am. Neighbors said they heard the shots and thought it may have been a drive-by. Homestead police said one person injured in the shooting was driven to the hospital. When police arrived, they were unable to determine where the shooting took place. About five minutes later there was another shooting in the 22100 block of SW 116th Avenue. Police said it happened when the diver of a dark-colored vehicle parked across from a house. When the person who lives there told the driver that they couldn't park there, the driver got out of the vehicle and started shooting in the resident's direction where several other people were gathered. Two people hit by the gunfire were taken to an area hospital where they were listed as stable. Police said the shootings do not appear to be connected. Another shooting took place Friday night on SW 216th street, in the same area as the other two shootings, in which four teenagers were injured.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO