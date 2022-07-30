Search underway for 17-year-old girl who went missing in Miami Gardens

wsvn.com
WSVN-TV
Woman found dead in alleyway in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in Northwest Miami-Dade after a woman was found dead in an alleyway. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue were called to the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street, just after 7 a.m., Tuesday. Police were looking for a person...
Woman's body found in West Little River neighborhood alley
MIAMI - The body of a woman was found early Tuesday morning in an alley in Miami's West Little River neighborhood. Miami-Dade police said just after 7 a.m. they received word of a 'person down' in an alleyway near NW 95th Street and NW 26th Avenue. Arriving officers found the body of a woman who had been shot. The woman's body was next to a fence that bordered a business. A witness who was in the area said he heard the woman screaming and then the sound of gunfire. A woman who works at a nearby convenience store said the...
WSVN-TV
Police need help finding two suspects in Miami home burglary
MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video caught a pair of burglars in the act. The crime happened at the 2700 block of Southwest 31st Place, on July 12, in Miami. Two suspects can be seen in a room of the home. They managed to steal $6,000 in cash, several high-end watches...
WSVN-TV
Police raise reward money to $15,000 for information on Southwest Miami-Dade shooting
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have raised the reward for information in the shooting of several South Florida teens. Gunfire erupted at an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade on Saturday. Four teenagers were shot by an unknown number of people. Those injured were taken to the hospital and are...
Click10.com
Caught on Camera: Watches, jewelry, cash taken during home burglary in Miami
MIAMI – City of Miami police released surveillance video Tuesday that captured a home burglary last month. The burglary occurred July 12 at a home in the 2700 block of Southwest 31st Place. According to Officer Michael Vega, who is also a spokesman for the police department, the victim...
Caught on camera: Man robbed at gunpoint in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - Some scary moments for a southwest Miami-Dade man who was robbed at gunpoint in his own yard and it was all caught on camera. It happened July 17th at a home in the 18700 block of SW 316th Street. Police said the man was in his front yard when two people jumped the fence, pointed their handguns at him and demanded his necklace. One of the assailants then pulled on his chain, attempting to remove it but couldn't. The man, fearing for his life, gave in to their demands and handed over the chain. The robbers then fled on foot. The man was not injured. Police hope the surveillance video of the robbery helps someone identify those involved. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477)
Lauderhill man shot by would-be car burglars
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Lauderhill man was shot while trying to stop a burglary. It happened Tuesday morning, around 5 a.m., in the 4800 block of NW 22nd Street. According to police, two people were attempting to break into a vehicle parked at a home when the owner came out and fired a warning shot in the air. The would-be burglars, in turn, began shooting at the owner as they ran off. He was grazed by a bullet. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale where he is expected to recover.
margatetalk.com
Search Underway For Missing Teen Girl in Margate
Update: Baillergeau was found safe Monday night, according to police. Margate Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing, endangered teenage girl. Abigail Baillergeau, 17, was reported missing by her mother on Monday, Aug. 1. She was last seen Monday around 12:30 p.m. at 3480 Pinewalk Dr. North in Margate, police said.
Click10.com
Man surrenders after large police presence responds to northwest Miami-Dade home
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massive response of police officers converged on a home in northwest Miami-Dade County on Monday afternoon. According to Miami-Dade police, officers received a third party call about threats coming from the home located near the intersection of Northwest 120th Street and 21st Court. It...
NBC Miami
Man Shot by Suspected Car Burglars Outside Lauderhill Home
A Lauderhill man who fired a warning shot to try to scare off two car burglars was shot by the suspects outside his home early Tuesday, officials said. Lauderhill Police Maj. Mike Santiago said officers responded to the home in the 4800 block of Northwest 22nd Street just after 5 a.m. after receiving 911 calls of a shooting.
Trio of shootings in SW Dade over the weekend
MIAMI - A violent weekend in southwest Miami-Dade after several people were injured in a series of shootings. One took place early Sunday morning near SW 232nd Street and 112 Court. 12:15 am. Neighbors said they heard the shots and thought it may have been a drive-by. Homestead police said one person injured in the shooting was driven to the hospital. When police arrived, they were unable to determine where the shooting took place. About five minutes later there was another shooting in the 22100 block of SW 116th Avenue. Police said it happened when the diver of a dark-colored vehicle parked across from a house. When the person who lives there told the driver that they couldn't park there, the driver got out of the vehicle and started shooting in the resident's direction where several other people were gathered. Two people hit by the gunfire were taken to an area hospital where they were listed as stable. Police said the shootings do not appear to be connected. Another shooting took place Friday night on SW 216th street, in the same area as the other two shootings, in which four teenagers were injured.
WSVN-TV
Police search for 16-year-old girl who went missing in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Miami Beach. According to Miami Beach Police, Alysun Fraser was last seen along the 1200 block of 17th Street, at around 2 p.m. on Friday, after she told her legal guardian that she was going to apply to jobs on Lincoln Road.
Brightline train hits, kills man in Delray Beach
A man was hit and killed by a Brightline train Tuesday morning in Delray Beach, police say. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near Southeast Eighth Street and Southeast First Avenue.
Click10.com
Police: Man shot multiple times while sitting on Miami-Dade bus bench
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in northwest Miami-Dade on Monday. According to officers, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The man was shot while sitting on a bus bench late Monday afternoon at the Northside Metro Station on...
WSVN-TV
Girl injured in SW Miami-Dade shooting near apartment complex where 4 teens were shot
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a girl to the hospital following a shooting in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood several blocks away from the apartment complex where, police said, four teenagers came under fire, a few days earlier. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene...
Click10.com
Man grazed by bullet after confronting car burglars in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police blocked off the entrance to an apartment complex Tuesday morning after receiving reports about a shooting. The shooting was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the 4800 block of Northwest 22nd Street. The victim’s girlfriend told Local 10 News that she and her boyfriend...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance video shows thief stealing propane tanks from NW Miami-Dade business
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief struck a Northwest Miami-Dade business and got his hands on some propane tanks. Surveillance video from July 31 shows the clumsy crook falling from a fence, then getting busy pitching propane tanks in the storage yard at Dade County Propane, located on the 3200 block of Northwest 41st Street.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate after car crashes into Pembroke Pines home
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Homeowners cleaned up and boarded up a window after a vehicle crashed into the front of their house. Pembroke Pines police were on the scene and said the incident happened after 10 p.m., Sunday, near the intersection of Southwest 71st Avenue and Fifth Street. A...
Click10.com
Police investigate 2 SW Miami-Dade shootings that took place near scene where 4 teens were shot
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators in southwest Miami-Dade are looking into a string of shootings Sunday that happened just minutes apart from each other. The shootings come just two days after four teenagers were shot by a gunman who took off on Friday afternoon. One shooting happened around 12:20...
Pair of stolen Naples vehicles located in Broward County
Investigators say a pair of weekend vehicle thefts in the City of Naples led investigators to Broward County.
