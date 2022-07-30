Friday Night Lights (7/29/2022)- 84th Save-An-Eye All-Star football game

www.yourerie.com
Friedman Takes Fifth at USTAF Junior Olympics
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Make it one more honor for Fort LeBoeuf’s Audrey Friedman to close out her high school career. Friedman, competing in the United States Track and Field National Junior Olympics, took fifth in the javelin in the Women’s (17-18-year-old) division. Friedman’s top throw was 138-9...
Weather live with Tom Atkins at the Cochranton Community Fair
Late night fire damages Cambridge Springs house
814 concert series continues to groove at Wayne Park
Hundreds of people enjoyed the beautiful weather and had the chance to enjoy some great local music. Sunday marked another of the 814 concert series. Each Sunday, leading up to 814 day on August 14, six local bands are showcased, and the event will take place in a different park in the City of Erie. […]
Strolling Down the Yellow Brick Road... in Waterford!
Joe Cunningham owns and operates a business complex on Route 19 south of Waterford. There's a strip club. There's a beer distributor, and there's a wedding reception hall. All of those things are for adults. However, Cunningham has also created a wonderful outdoor area for children. It's a playground just...
Erie Reptile Show returns to Erie Bank Sports Park
Thousands of reptiles and exotic pets made their way to Erie on July 31. The Erie Reptile Show returned to the Erie Bank Sports Park. The show featured non-venomous pets such as tarantulas and geckos. Local vendor Buzz n’ B’s Aquarium and Pet Shop was at the show to help out. “I was very grateful […]
Philly Cheesesteak Vendor Opening in Flagship City Food Hall
Flagship City Food Hall's newest vendor, North Row Philly, is opening at lunchtime Monday. It will offer cheesesteaks, chicken cheesesteaks and French fries. North Row Philly also adds local ingredients to the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak to give the classic sandwich an Erie taste. The new concept is from Chris Adams...
A taste of Philadelphia comes to the Flagship City Food Hall
The Flagship City Food Hall welcomed a new restaurant Monday that will give customers a little taste of Philly. North Row Philly officially opened on Monday afternoon, and staff of the restaurant say they are excited to serve the Erie community. The new restaurant will feature its own cheese sauce and Philly subs with chicken […]
Wedding Venue in Waterford Creating Lasting Memories for Erie Couples: Giving You the Business
Planning for a wedding can be fun yet overwhelming, but a married couple in Erie County is providing brides and grooms their expertise, and acres of beauty, history and options at their outdoor venue. Vince Mediate and his bride Christina had their wedding ceremony and reception at Argyll Abbey Estate.
Man in critical condition after weekend shooting on Erie’s east side
Erie Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that left one person in stable but critical condition. That incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of East 7th and Vine streets. According to police, one man was shot in the abdomen and taken straight to the operating room at a local hospital. Police […]
Traveling memorial honoring veterans makes stop in Edinboro
A traveling memorial dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans made a stop in Edinboro on Sunday afternoon. A motorcycle escort delivered the “Eyes of Freedom” tribute. This memorial will be on display at the Edinboro/McKean VFW Post 740. It’s a nationally traveling military tribute that features life size portraits of […]
Erie Police probe Saturday evening shooting
One man was shot in the abdomen and taken straight to the operating room at a local hospital. According to Erie Police, this happened around 6:30 on July 30 near the intersection of East 7th and Vine Street. Police report that nobody has been charged as of yet and the investigation is continuing.
Discover Presque Isle week comes to a close
Fun in the sun! Sunday was the last day of Discover Presque Isle, and we caught up with families about how they enjoyed the week long festivities. The executive director for Discover Presque Isle said it was a great turn out. “The beaches over the weekend were extremely packed. People just coming out to enjoy […]
Horse struck by Dodge Intrepid on Route 6
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Fog was a contributing factor in a recent vehicle vs horse collision in Warren County. A Dodge Intrepid struck a horse on July 27 on Route 6 in Columbus Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver of the 2012 Dodge Intrepid was traveling west on Route 6 when he encountered […]
Erie Police investigating multiple late night shots fired calls
Erie Police are now searching for suspects after multiple shots fired incidents took place on Sunday night. Police said three neighborhoods were struck by dozens of rounds of gunfire. We spoke with neighbors who said that they heard the gunshots. One neighbor from the 700 block of Poplar St. said that she is shaken up […]
Police Release Details on Franklin Man Seriously Injured After Side-by-Side Struck by SUV on Bredinsburg Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was seriously injured after his side-by-side was struck by an SUV on Bredinsburg Road on Thursday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:41 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, along Bredinsburg Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police...
One injured following vehicle crash in Fairview Twp.
A vehicle crash occurred in Fairview Township Friday morning (July 29). From a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report, the crash happened at 7:43 a.m. when a Subaru SUV, operated by an Edinboro college student, crossed the center lane and attempted to turn left. The Subaru was traveling northbound and attempted to make a left turn […]
Man shot in abdomen near East 7th and Vine Streets
It was a busy night for City of Erie emergency crews on Saturday. Crews responded to a shooting that took place near the intersection of East 7th and Vine Streets. According to police, this shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. One man was reportedly shot in the abdomen and was taken straight to the operating […]
Fundraiser Organized for Sandycreek Twp. Woman Killed in Storm
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A fundraiser has been organized to assist the family of an area woman who was killed last week when a tree fell on her trailer during a storm in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. A GoFundMe memorial fundraiser was created for the family of 28-year-old...
Cannons return to downtown Girard following restoration
