Are you the winner? Mega-Millions jackpot jumps to $1.28B

www.cleveland19.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia ThompsonPortage County, OH
[Opinion] The NFL doesn't care about women but loves their moneyJake WellsCleveland, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive SushiIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Related
Mega Millions: Winning numbers for Friday night’s $1.2 billion jackpot
Here's the winning numbers for Friday night's $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
Berea store that sold $1M Mega Millions ticket gets bonus
The Ohio Lottery is giving a gas station that sold a $1 million Mega Millions ticket a bonus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coolcleveland.com
The Cuyahoga County Fair Returns to Berea for Six Days of Fun
The county fair schedule continues to cut a swath through northeast Ohio and this week it arrives in Cuyahoga County with the annual event at the fairgrounds in Berea. It kicks off with a parade and opening ceremony from noon-1pm Tuesday August 9 and continues through Sunday August 14 with the displays of everything from flower arrangements to giant vegetables, 4H judging, rides, animals and lots of food you shouldn’t be eating on a regular basis. But hey, it’s the fair and it only happens once a year. Throughout the week, fairgoers can see strolling performances of a dog stunt show, the Reflector human mirror ball and the Jason D’Vaude Art of Fire show.
Local discount movie theater to close Sunday
Encore Cinema 6 in the Great East Plaza made the announcement on its Facebook page.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny’s looking for adventure in Geneva-on-the-Lake
GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Known to seek out adventure wherever he can find it, Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton headed to Geneva-on-the-Lake to check out all the summer happenings on the ‘The Strip’. Geneva-on-the-Lake has been a popular destination for visitors for over 100 years. Click here to learn more about Geneva-on-the-Lake.
Winning Mega Millions sold in Northeast Ohio
Two winning Mega Millions tickets were sold in Ohio, just not for the top prize.
RELATED PEOPLE
WKYC
The brothers behind Cleveland Kitchen grow Northeast Ohio company to a national presence
CLEVELAND — After a childhood spent among farmers markets and organic produce, it seems brothers Drew and Mac Anderson, along with their brother-in-law Luke Visnic, was always destined to work in the food industry. The trio officially started their company Cleveland Kitchen, previously known as Cleveland Kraut, in 2014....
point2homes.com
2957 West 14th St, Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, OH, 44113
The year 1900 was a glamourous time on West 14th Street! And all that turn of the Century elegance is back better than ever in the Tremont of 2021 and a gorgeous, restored mansion and the fun of living here today. A beautifully painted lady on the outside, a top to bottom renovation on the inside. New roof, full repair and repainting of the wood siding, and all windows replaced in the last 10 years, electrical updated with extensive rewiring, and new furnace and AC in the last 5. The hardwood floors are all beautifully refinished. A fabulous new kitchen with gorgeous custom built cabinetry, loads of storage and work space, and a huge - moveable - center island was just completed last year. Wonderfully large rooms throughout, all updated for a bright, open living space, with lots of natural light. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms, a 4th with it's own sun-porch, perfect as an office or craft room. And the third floor is a big, open space with a tongue and groove wooden ceiling and plenty of light from the windows in the Victorian gables. A large wet-bar and cozy stone fireplace are perfect for a party or a separate suite, along with a newly remodeled full bath, and a room-sized cedar closet. Large basement has high ceilings, a work-room, a workout area, a basement kitchen, another full bath, and a walkout to the backyard. A charming cedar deck is off the kitchen, and a patio at the back of the large, fully fenced yard with a double garage. Lincoln Park is a 5 minute walk!
cleveland19.com
Waterspouts develop near northern Ohio’s Lake Erie shoreline (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Weather conditions produced waterspouts along Lake Erie’s shore on Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued an earlier special marine warning for a stretch of Lake Erie from Avon to Willowick. Several images of waterspouts were shared on social media on Tuesday morning. Stay with...
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Angelo’s Pizza in Lakewood reopens after fire
A beloved institution has closed its doors temporarily.
News-Herald.com
Kirtland: Organizers set date for 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival
Organizers recently announced that the 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival, hosted by the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame and Museum, will take place Sept. 14 at SNPJ Farm in Kirtland. Top polka bands and sausage-makers take part from noon to 8 p.m. Performers of Cleveland-Style Polka bands will include...
cleveland19.com
Neighbors want plan from city for landmark Cleveland street that’s in disrepair
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hessler Court, the last wooden street in Cleveland, has fallen into disrepair and neighbors are asking the city for a timeline to get it fixed. “I feel sad,” said Laura Cyrocki, who’s lived on the street for 24 years. “I feel said, I feel frustrated and angry.”
Mission Possible: Transforming Akron’s Lock 3
AKRON, Ohio — How do you reinvent the public spaces inside a city? This is the question the national program Civic Commons asked. In 2016, it selected 5 cities Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, and Akron to see how public assets can be improved. Now those plans are about to become reality.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Scene
Diana Ross Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in September
Motown icon Diana Ross recently headlined the Glastonbury Festival and performed for Queen Elizabeth at the Platinum Jubilee celebration. Now, she's just announced a U.S. tour. She'll perform on Sept. 6 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Her latest release, "Turn Up the Sunshine,” pairs her with Tame...
point2homes.com
1441 River Edge Dr, Kent, Portage County, OH, 44240
Enjoy the location having wildlife, scenic views, and much more. Contemporary colonial River Bend Kent, Ohio. 3,800 s.f., 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, double ovens, a cooktop kitchen island with room for prep work and room to sit at the island for a quick meal or snack, a beverage fridge, and a tremendous amount of counter space & cabinets. The kitchen blends into the great room with a stunning stone fireplace, woodburning with ventless gas logs. Great for cozy nights in the family room, a gourmet kitchen, and foyer, which has hardwood, and a formal study, the foyer welcomes you to this home. Sliding glass french door open side porch. The dining room has beautiful hardwood flooring and wooden baseboards & crown molding, and the laundry/mud room & powder room have marble flooring on the first floor. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, The primary bedroom has a jetted jacuzzi, and balcony, and an ensuite bedroom with tub, shower, and walk-in closet. The primary bedroom w/Jacuzzi bath with two walk-in closets. The other 2 bedrooms have traditional closets and a full bath off the wide hallway. All bathrooms have marble flooring. The 3rd floor is finished with carpet. Full walk-out to the garage basement, 3-car garage, double-tiered back deck, covered porch across part of the front of the house and down 1 side, mature landscaping with gorgeous natural woods in the private back yard, a path leading to the Cuyahoga River enjoyed by many along w/fishing.
Diana Ross to perform at MGM Northfield Park in September
NORTHFIELD, Ohio -- Motown icon Diana Ross will be “coming out” to Northfield Park for a headlining performance on Sept. 6, according to a press release. Tickets to the show will go on sale on Aug. 5 on Ticketmaster. Over the past six decades, the singer has released...
cleveland19.com
Police: Man wanted for stealing bike outside of Ohio City bank in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the man who stole a hybrid bike locked up outside of a bank. The man stole the bike, a Trek hybrid, in front of the Citizens Bank, located at 2078 W. 25th St. on July 21, according to a department Facebook post.
Comments / 1