ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Musk confidentially countersues Twitter over nixed acquisition bid: reports

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Caroline Vakil
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WrnyF_0gyLBDio00

(The Hill) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk confidentiality filed a countersuit against Twitter, after the company sued him for terminating a deal to buy the social media platform for $44 billion earlier this month, according to multiple news reports.

The Friday countersuit was not made publicly available. A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment to The Hill on the development.

Sources familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal Musk counterclaims that the number of monetizable daily active users was changed by Twitter before the deal was expected to go through.

People familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that the allegation that the number of monetizable daily active users was changed by Twitter after the deal was agreed upon. In addition, the Journal reported Musk claimed that Twitter did not respond when the SpaceX CEO’s team made inquiries on spam number data were not sufficiently answered by the social media company, according to the Journal.

Musk’s counsel argued that Twitter violated their agreement on several counts, including that: the social media company had fired two executives and therefore went against their agreement; Twitter did not share adequate information regarding bots on Twitter’s platform; and that they have made incorrect statements regarding bots on their site.

Days after Musk terminated the deal, the social media company filed a lawsuit against the billionaire.

“These claims are pretexts and lack any merit,” Twitter’s lawsuit claimed. “Musk, by contrast, has been acting against this deal since the market started turning, and has breached the merger agreement repeatedly in the process.”

The five day trial between the two will start beginning Oct. 17.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
WSAV News 3

Police make 26 arrests in two-day targeted operation

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police have made 26 arrests so far in the first of a series of targeted operations. According to police, the Georgia State Patrol partnered with the Savannah Police Department to conduct a high visibility operation from Jul 29-30 with assistance from local, state, and federal partners. The two-day operation resulted in […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Murder of Beach High School graduate goes unsolved for 17 years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — While looking at a picture of Julius Baker one may consider him to have been an average teenager. However, some might suggest he was far from average. Baker was born in the Republic of Panama, a transcontinental country in both Central and South America to his parents, Julius Baker Sr. and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Hill#Spacex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
WSAV News 3

Man arrested in a July Bulloch County murder case used to play online videogames with his victim

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference this Monday addressing the July 17th homicide that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Dolan Blanchard. According to officials, this was not a random act of violence—they have discovered that the suspect and the victim knew each other through online Xbox […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Police search for Colleton County murder suspect

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a man wanted for murder in Colleton County today. According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Department, Shannon Kinard is wanted for a shooting that took place at 2:00 a.m. at Sure Shots Pool Hall last weekend. The victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was transported to […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he’s sentenced for a federal hate crime conviction. Greg McMichael’s defense attorney says his client should be spared a life sentence, though he has already been […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy