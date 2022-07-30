ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Polls busy amid coming election, Saturday last day for early voting

By Joyce Peterson
actionnews5.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.actionnews5.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Ark. school safety commission presents initial report to gov.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Arkansas School Safety Commission met Tuesday to present its initial findings to Governor Asa Hutchinson. Over the past two months, the commission has been discussing safety precautions in Arkansas schools following recent school shootings. A few of the commission’s recommendations include an increased focus on...
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Informed Sources: July 30, 2022

GUESTS: Terry Roland (Former Shelby County Commissioner) Dr. Kenneth Whalum, Jr. (New Olivet Worship Center) Dr. Michelle Taylor (Shelby County Health Department Director) HOT TOPICS: County Commission Races Term Limit Referendum Monkeypox in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Mighty 990

Todd Payne: Crime Is Cordova’s No. 1 Issue

Combatting Cordova’s out-of-control crime has become the platform for Todd Payne, the Republican nominee for Shelby County Commission District 5. District 5 includes Cordova along with several precincts in North East Memphis. The community has become the latest hot spot of the crime wave washing over the City of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
Memphis, TN
Elections
County
Shelby County, TN
Shelby County, TN
Elections
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Video shows flood rescue in Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT/Gray News) - Video was released Monday of rescue efforts by the National Guard in eastern Kentucky. More than 1,400 Kentuckians have been rescued by first responders. Those rescues are still going on in areas that have been challenging to get to. Rescue after rescue, grateful Kentuckians have...
KENTUCKY STATE
WREG

Teacher shortage straining school districts like MSCS

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — We are a week away from school starting for Memphis Shelby County Schools, while a teacher shortage looms over the nation. In May, school hadn’t even ended yet, but the district was already planning for the upcoming year. Applicants filed into a building off Jackson. “We are trying to ensure we […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Tennessee man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol breach pleads guilty

Court documents say Ronnie Presley of Sumner County pleaded guilty to charges of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct impeding official business stemming from his involvement in the attack on the Capitol building while Congress was working to certify the vote count of the Electoral College of the 2020 Presidential Election.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Day#Election Local#General Elections#State#Democrats#Republicans
wpln.org

Hillsdale College’s charter schools appeal to the state to overturn rejections in three Tennessee counties

Three charter school proposals affiliated with Hillsdale College have now appealed their rejections by local Tennessee school boards. Both Rutherford and Clarksville-Montgomery County schools voted down applications from American Classical Academy within weeks of NewsChannel5 airing a video of Hillsdale president Larry Arnn denigrating public school teachers. In an appearance with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in Franklin, Arnn had said that teachers “come from the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday begins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday, the suspension of grocery tax for the entire month of August, has begun. This comes just as parents get ready to send their kids back to school and right off the tax-free weekend for back-to-school supplies. “Prices are high, gas is...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
actionnews5.com

ARDOT conducts I-55 bridge inspections

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Drivers, be ready for slow traffic on the I-55 bridge as inspectors with the Arkansas Department of Transportation are performing its bi-annual routine bridge inspection. ARDOT began the inspections Monday, temporarily closing lanes for routine maintenance. Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m....
ARKANSAS STATE
wilsonpost.com

Tennessee approves $115.5M in federally-funded COVID-19 recovery projects

(The Center Square) — Tennessee leadership approved $115.5 million more in federal spending on projects related to coronavirus recovery. Tennessee’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group approved funding for several projects, including more than $51 million to purchase a new retirement management computer program, $32.2 million toward a new Food and Animal Sciences Center at Tennessee State University and $19.4 million to increase the child-care capacities of programs for the Department of Human Services.
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

K9 Bolt graduates, will serve on CSX Railroad

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A graduation ceremony was held Monday at 8 a.m. for canine Bolt, who will go to work with CSX Railroad Police Force. Bolt is named after Memphis Police Officer Sean Bolton who was killed in the line of duty in 2015. Agent Moody, former MPD officer,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Alina Andras

3 affordable weekend getaways in Tennessee

While it is definitely not as popular as other states in the country, Tennessee has a lot to offer, and those who live here know that. To prove it, I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Tennessee that are a great choice for a weekend getaway but are also a good option for a longer vacation. If you live in Tennessee but you have never been to any of these places, make sure to add them to your list. And if you have never visited this beautiful state, any of these places is a good start. You'll want to come back, that's for sure. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

I-55 bridge inspection to cause delays for next 3 weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Driving to and from Arkansas may take a little longer than usual. Starting Monday, inspectors with the Arkansas Department of Transportation are performing a routine bridge inspection on the I-55 bridge over the Mississippi River, weather permitting. The inspection is expected to last about three weeks....
ARKANSAS STATE
Kingsport Times-News

The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history

On Dec. 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all that was left of the home of President James K. Polk.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy