Saint Anselm finance official charged with theft

WMUR.com
Former Saint Anselm College employee expected to plead guilty to stealing from school
A former employee of Saint Anselm College is expected to plead guilty Monday to stealing more than $66,000 from the school. Renee Crawford is the college's former assistant vice president of finance. According to court documents, in January 2019 Crawford created a fake company called NH DESIGNZ. She allegedly submitted fraudulent invoices to the school for services that were never provided. Court paperwork shows Crawford received $44,297 in checks from the college that were made out to NH DESIGNZ.
Sherman touts ideas and experience while slamming Sununu during Manchester campaign stop
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A focus on listening was at the core in the message from State Senator Dr. Tom Sherman as he talked to voters at a West Side event on Monday, comparing what he sees as his strength in listening compared to incumbent Republican Governor Chris Sununu. Sherman,...
WMTW
Maine man accused of abducting woman by gunpoint in NH sought by U.S. Marshals
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — The U.S. Marshal Service and authorities in New England are searching for a Maine man who they say abducted a woman by gunpoint. Officials are asking for help finding Peter M. Curtis. Curtis is wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in Brentwood, New...
Tony Archinski Should Police His Own Ironic Conduct ~ EYE ON DRACUT
Try not to let Selectman Tony Archinski’s failed political stunt ruin your faith in local government. In epic, progressive fashion, the chairman of the Dracut Democrat Town Committee tried to pull a fast one. His so-called code of conduct was a bad, political idea that would have polluted town government with more personal politics, new political penalties, and ongoing punitive payback—and it died the fast death it deserved.
New Gunstock Area Commissioner sworn in; Former chairman Strang resigns
GILFORD, N.H. — The Gunstock lodge was packed Monday night where the Belknap County Delegation held an emergency meeting to vote in a new Gunstock area commissioner. Monday's meeting came on the heels of Sunday’s emergency meeting, where the commission legally voted to bring back the mountains management team -- who had all resigned in recent weeks stating they could no longer work with former chairman Dr. David Strang.
Gunstock Area Commission formally votes to rehire management team
GILFORD, N.H. — Another emergency meeting was held Sunday by the Gunstock Area Commission in hopes to reopen the resort. That team resigned in recent weeks and said they could no longer work with the commission's chairman. The commission formally voted to rehire the management team, however, that's contingent...
Pair of New Hampshire residents indicted in multi-million dollar money laundering ring
WINDHAM, N.H. — Two Windham residents are facing a number of charges for their alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar money laundering ring. The Department of Justice says Windham residents Shi Rong Zhang, 48, and Qiu Fang Zheng, 59, were part of a large scale operation that laundered tens of millions of dollars worth of drug trafficking proceeds at family-owned restaurant China Gourmet in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood.
Aldermen approve two-year MEA contract
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday night, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a contract between the Manchester School District and the Manchester Education Association (MEA). “This contract is a continuation of the strong collaborative work between the District and teachers on behalf of students,” said Manchester...
Hospitals in New Hampshire implement recruitment programs in effort to hire more staff
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hospitals across the Granite State and nationwide are struggling to recruit and retain staff and are doing everything they can to implement programs and keep people on board. “It's a general sense of were calling it a bit of restlessness within our own organization and what...
Sununu Calls 3 GOP State Reps ‘Crazy’; Wants 2 Gunstock Commissioners Ousted
Gov. Chris Sununu called for the ouster of two members of the Gunstock Area Commission as the quickest way to restore operations at the now mostly closed Belknap County-owned recreation facility. Sununu again called out fellow Republicans from Belknap County, state Reps. Mike Sylvia, Gregg Hough, and Norm Silber as...
New Hampshire ski area to reopen after commission overhaul
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort. The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned...
Incoming Trinity student wins scholarship
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Catholic Medical Center (CMC) and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester’s Catholic Schools Office announced that rising Trinity freshman Kaelyn Gagnon was named as one of the 2022 recipients of the CMC Heart and Hands Scholarships. The CMC Heart & Hands Scholarship application...
NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What are the factors behind the spike in utility bills in New Hampshire? Will we see utility bills drop, or is this spike just the beginning?. On the latest NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Nancy West, publisher of InDepthNH, and Matt Mowry, editor at BusinessNHmagazine, to figure out why energy prices are surging in the Granite State.
Five Charged With DUI During NH State Police Saturation Patrol
A Maine man was among 11 drivers arrested during a State Police DWI enforcement saturation patrol in the Concord area late Saturday night and Sunday morning. State Police said 93 vehicles were stopped during the patrol between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Five people were charged with DUI and four were taken into protective custody due to alcohol. Other charges included operating after a suspension, suspension of a vehicle registration, and a stop sign violation.
3 Best Northeast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month
Retirement is a unique time in life where you can set down the burdens of work and live at a more leisurely pace. If you like pastoral beauty and a slower pace of life, the United States' northeastern...
Gunstock Commission Chair Resigns via Zoom at Emergency Meeting
With Gunstock Area Commission Chairman Peter Ness resigning Friday, and the former management team of Gunstock Mountain Resort indicating they would come back to work immediately if Dr. David Strang also resigns, the remaining two members gave Strang until 5 p.m. to resign and pleaded with legislators and the public to make that happen.
29-year-old man residing in Massachusetts set to be deported for fourth time following prison sentence
BOSTON – A Salvadoran man residing in Massachusetts was sentenced earlier this month in federal court in Boston for illegally reentering the United States after deportation. Inmar Samuel Aguiluz-Palacios, 29, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Aguiluz-Palacios will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. In March 2022, Aguiluz-Palacios pleaded guilty to one count of illegal reentry.
GLFHC Residency Physicians Join Practices in Haverhill, Methuen and Across the Country
Nine graduates of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s Lawrence Family Medicine Residency program are off to work as family physicians in Haverhill, Methuen, Lynn and locations throughout the country. They spent half their residency working through an unprecedented pandemic that at times saw them losing multiple patients a day...
One of First Rockets to Carry Americans Into Space Now Stands in New Hampshire
Wait, say what? You may be just as surprised as we are. Recently, we stumbled upon this Far and Wide article that talked about the most boring or overrated tourist traps in every state. According to them, the New Hampshire destination that made the list was the Redstone Rocket Replica...
Plaistow police issue warning after string of burglaries
PLAISTOW, N.H. — The Plaistow Police Department is warning people to be careful after several nighttime burglaries in town. Police said three businesses were targeted in the burglaries. Officials are reminding people to lock their doors and make sure alarm and camera systems are working correctly. Anyone with information...
