Saint Anselm finance official charged with theft

A former employee of Saint Anselm College is expected to plead guilty Monday to stealing more than $66,000 from the school. Renee Crawford is the college's former assistant vice president of finance. According to court documents, in January 2019 Crawford created a fake company called NH DESIGNZ. She allegedly submitted fraudulent invoices to the school for services that were never provided. Court paperwork shows Crawford received $44,297 in checks from the college that were made out to NH DESIGNZ.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO