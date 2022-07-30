ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City's Tech N9ne leads 'Red Rally' event as Chiefs season nears

KCTV 5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kctv5.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Mobile home dumped under bridge in Kansas City

A sign outside Victory Bible Church in Lawrence read “Vote Yes. It’s a matter of life or death.” On Monday morning, it sat vandalized after the property was spray-painted. |. There is some confusion today after quite a few people received a text message with misinformation about...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Police investigating homicide in downtown Kansas City

Voters have returned to the polls today, Aug. 2, for statewide primaries in Missouri and Kansas. Plowboys BBQ closing all restaurant locations, signaling end of 9-year run. Plowboys BBQ is closing the doors to all of its restaurants, says its four founders are all retiring “from restaurant life.”. Election...
KCTV 5

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. tests positive for COVID

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has tested positive for COVID, according to a press release from Jackson County, Missouri. White was experiencing mild symptoms before going to vote Tuesday morning and decided to take an at-home test, which came back positive. White is vaccinated...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Lucas Kunce makes final campaign stop in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Democratic primary ballot for U.S. Senate in Missouri has a slew of names, but polling suggests it has now come down to two: Lucas Kunce and Trudy Busch Valentine. Kunce made his final stop in the city where he lives. He sells himself as a...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Cars
City
Ferguson, MO
Kansas City, MO
Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Tech N9ne
KCTV 5

Plowboys BBQ closing all restaurant locations, signaling end of 9-year run

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Plowboys BBQ is closing the doors to all of its restaurants, says its four founders are all retiring “from restaurant life”. The local BBQ franchise closed its Overland Park location in December, citing “pandemic challenges,” leaving its Kansas City location and its flagship Blue Springs location on 7 Highway. Now those locations will also be closed permanently, effective Aug. 14, Plowboys owners announced Tuesday morning.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

KCMO city leaders say 347 lane miles were resurfaced during summer program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For years, Kansas City drivers have shared their pothole problems and poor road condition concerns with KCTV5 News and city leaders. On Monday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and City Manager Brian Platt announced progress in road improvements alongside Sixth District-at-Large Councilwoman Andrea Bough near 63rd and Wornall Road.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri#Guns#Chiefs#Senate#Vehicles#Red Rally#Kci Tsa#The Unified Government
KCTV 5

Election Day brings historic turnout of Kansas voters to polls

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas saw historic numbers for early voting in this primary election. As polls opened Tuesday, that same record-breaking momentum has continued with long lines at several polling locations. Early voting in Johnson County was nearly four times that of 2018. As of Monday afternoon, nearly...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD working homicide near downtown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are on the scene of a homicide that happened near downtown Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene at 8th Street and Grand Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. No other information was immediately available. KCTV5 will update this story as more we gather...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KCTV 5

Homicide in downtown KCMO is city’s 93rd of year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the city’s 93rd homicide of the year. Police are calling this an unusual homicide because it happened downtown and in broad daylight. For crime advocates, it’s another reminder of the problem the metro must fix. “Don’t...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Storms likely on Wednesday in Kansas City

A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert has been posted due to the dangerous heat Tuesday night, then storm impacts for your Wednesday. Through bedtime, it will be miserable with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices reading near 105°. We are tracking a 70% chance for showers and storms, as well as our next cold front, on Wednesday. Some storms Wednesday could be strong with damaging winds and torrential rainfall. Stay connected with us via our apps.
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Dr. Benoist Troost: Beyond the Street Which Bears His Name. . . For Now

In recent weeks, there has been an effort to rename Troost Ave. Launched by Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery and prior member of the Parks Board, wants to rename the 10-plus mile street “Truth Avenue.”. At the heart of the argument is Dr. Benoist Troost, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy