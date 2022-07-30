Kansas City's Tech N9ne leads 'Red Rally' event as Chiefs season nears

www.kctv5.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holding a newspaper like 'The Kansas City Star' with morning coffee became a past routine--technology changed our habitsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
LRP of the O-Line and D-LineChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
The Armour Theatre Building in North Kansas City, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Mobile home dumped under bridge in Kansas City
A sign outside Victory Bible Church in Lawrence read "Vote Yes. It's a matter of life or death." On Monday morning, it sat vandalized after the property was spray-painted. There is some confusion today after quite a few people received a text message with misinformation about...
Police investigating homicide in downtown Kansas City
Voters have returned to the polls today, Aug. 2, for statewide primaries in Missouri and Kansas. Plowboys BBQ closing all restaurant locations, signaling end of 9-year run. Plowboys BBQ is closing the doors to all of its restaurants, says its four founders are all retiring “from restaurant life.”. Election...
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. tests positive for COVID
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has tested positive for COVID, according to a press release from Jackson County, Missouri. White was experiencing mild symptoms before going to vote Tuesday morning and decided to take an at-home test, which came back positive. White is vaccinated...
Lucas Kunce makes final campaign stop in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Democratic primary ballot for U.S. Senate in Missouri has a slew of names, but polling suggests it has now come down to two: Lucas Kunce and Trudy Busch Valentine. Kunce made his final stop in the city where he lives. He sells himself as a...
Kansas City couple goes weeks without water, gas with landlord unreachable
A Kansas City couple had been living in their home for two weeks without water or gas. Countless calls to their landlord had gone unanswered.
Lawrence church vandalized over ‘Value Them Both’ Amendment messaging
There is some confusion today after quite a few people received a text message with misinformation about the Kansas amendment being voted on tomorrow.
Kansans receive text message with misinformation about Amendment 2
A sign outside Victory Bible Church in Lawrence read "Vote Yes. It's a matter of life or death." On Monday morning, it sat vandalized after the property was spray-painted.
Four new restaurants opening in Blue Springs
Four restaurants are opening in less than a mile in Blue Springs, including a pizza place, Hawaiian-style food, and two Mexican restaurants.
Kansas City metro man wins $50K during QuikTrip coffee stop
An Independence-area man bought a scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery at QuikTrip and won $50,000.
Plowboys BBQ closing all restaurant locations, signaling end of 9-year run
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Plowboys BBQ is closing the doors to all of its restaurants, says its four founders are all retiring “from restaurant life”. The local BBQ franchise closed its Overland Park location in December, citing “pandemic challenges,” leaving its Kansas City location and its flagship Blue Springs location on 7 Highway. Now those locations will also be closed permanently, effective Aug. 14, Plowboys owners announced Tuesday morning.
KCMO city leaders say 347 lane miles were resurfaced during summer program
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For years, Kansas City drivers have shared their pothole problems and poor road condition concerns with KCTV5 News and city leaders. On Monday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and City Manager Brian Platt announced progress in road improvements alongside Sixth District-at-Large Councilwoman Andrea Bough near 63rd and Wornall Road.
Entire mobile home dumped under 23rd Street bridge at Manchester Trafficway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Public Works officials are looking for answers to a mobile home being dumped under a bridge. “Yes, a whole mobile home,” spokeswoman Sherae Honeycutt said in a statement. It was uncovered on Friday under the 23rd Street bridge at Manchester Trafficway. The...
Kansas City, MO, officials allege mobile home illegally dumped near interstate
An entire mobile home was recently illegally dumped in eastern, Kansas City, Missouri, officials allege.
Mail delay causing problems in Kansas City communities
Two years ago, when mail deliveries were backed up, we knew a pandemic was likely to blame. But now a delay in mail delivery is still causing a problem in some Kansas City communities.
Election Day brings historic turnout of Kansas voters to polls
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas saw historic numbers for early voting in this primary election. As polls opened Tuesday, that same record-breaking momentum has continued with long lines at several polling locations. Early voting in Johnson County was nearly four times that of 2018. As of Monday afternoon, nearly...
KCPD working homicide near downtown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are on the scene of a homicide that happened near downtown Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene at 8th Street and Grand Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. No other information was immediately available. KCTV5 will update this story as more we gather...
Homicide in downtown KCMO is city’s 93rd of year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the city’s 93rd homicide of the year. Police are calling this an unusual homicide because it happened downtown and in broad daylight. For crime advocates, it’s another reminder of the problem the metro must fix. “Don’t...
FORECAST: Storms likely on Wednesday in Kansas City
A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert has been posted due to the dangerous heat Tuesday night, then storm impacts for your Wednesday. Through bedtime, it will be miserable with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices reading near 105°. We are tracking a 70% chance for showers and storms, as well as our next cold front, on Wednesday. Some storms Wednesday could be strong with damaging winds and torrential rainfall. Stay connected with us via our apps.
martincitytelegraph.com
Dr. Benoist Troost: Beyond the Street Which Bears His Name. . . For Now
In recent weeks, there has been an effort to rename Troost Ave. Launched by Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery and prior member of the Parks Board, wants to rename the 10-plus mile street “Truth Avenue.”. At the heart of the argument is Dr. Benoist Troost, a...
Missouri couple gets engaged at George Strait concert
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country wedding bells are ringing for one Missouri couple. They got engaged at the George Strait concert over the weekend. The King of Country performed at Arrowhead Stadium. The future groom got down on one knee when Strait started playing. In an arena with tens of thousands of people, Nick Sutter […]
