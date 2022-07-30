TinCaps fall short on Friday night in Peoria

www.wfft.com
wfft.com
'Caps down Chiefs 8-2 to close six-game series
The TinCaps concluded their nine-game road trip Sunday at Dozer Park with an 8-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate). Fort Wayne split the six-game set in Central Illinois and finished July undefeated over four series.
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Eastside Blazers
BUTLER, Ind. (WFFT) - In just 17 days the Eastside Blazers will begin their 2022-2023 season. The Blazers are coming off a dominant year where they finished with only one loss going 12-1 -- finishing first in the NECC (Northeast Corner Conference). In the 2021-2022 campaign, the program scored more...
wfft.com
Jalen Jackson partners with ASG for NIL deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Former Northrop Bruin hoop star, Jalen Jackson, announced his partnership with Auburn Sports Group for his NIL deal. The new sports complex will feature 14 basketball/volleyball courts, eight turf baseball fields, and four soccer fields. Jackson plans to hold basketball camps in the future. The...
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Adams Central Jets
MONROE, Ind. (WFFT) - 2021 was a season that won't be forgotten in Monroe. The Adams Central football team finished as IHSAA Class 1A state runner-ups, falling to Indianapolis Lutheran 34-28 in their first trip to state since 2000. The Jets will have to replace top offensive threats Alex Currie,...
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: South Adams Starfires
BERNE, Ind. (WFFT) - It was business as usual for Grant Moser and the South Adams football team in 2021. In Moser's seventh season leading the team, the Starfires finished off their sixth straight winning season, which was also their third straight 10-win season, and was capped by their third straight sectional title.
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy rain and flooding in Central Illinois Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A widespread area of storms swept through Central Illinois through Tuesday morning. Storms brought some damaging winds and reports of hail, though the primary issue was heavy rain. Many areas in Central Illinois had reports of flooded streets, as well as cars stalled out in the water.
wfft.com
Angola's Ball, Gaerte announce commitments
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - Angola standout volleyball players Mya Ball and Morgan Gaerte announced their commitments to continue their volleyball careers on Monday. Ball will continue her career in the Sunshine State at the University of Central Florida, while Gaerte will stay in-state and play at Notre Dame. The duo...
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Heritage Patriots
MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Heritage Patriots are coming off a year where they finished third in the conference (3-3). Unfortunately, the team will enter the season without running back Eric Rodgers -- who rushed for more than 90 yards a game his senior year -- but the team will return one of their star junior wide receivers Ibrahim Williams.
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy rainfall impacting Central Illinois roads Tuesday
UPDATE (11:15 a.m.) — All roads have been reopened after flash flooding temporarily closed them Tuesday morning. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City officials are encouraging drivers to be cautious on the roadways Tuesday as flash flooding is affecting travel. At this time, Knoxville Avenue is closed at N....
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Woodlan Warriors
Last year Woodland finished 3-7 under Mike Smith's first year coaching. The team hasn't finished above five hundred since the 2017-2018 season, where they went 12-3.
wfft.com
TJC Wiffle Ball Tournament back for third year, honors three killed in 2020 crash
DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) -- The TJC Wiffle Ball Tournament celebrated its third year at the REV Sports Complex Sunday. “Connor Brite, Jordan Fuelling, Trevor Ortiz. They died in a car crash two years ago. This is a way to remember them, bring the entire community together, everyone that loved them. We celebrate their life. We also raise some money while we’re at it," Jon Ruble said.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Interstate stops hold a cache of Illinois prairieland
GOODFIELD — If all you do at an interstate rest area is make a quick trip inside a building for a vending machine snack or other necessity, you might be missing out on a larger experience. “Nearly every one of our rest areas has a story to tell,” said...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Dupont Road AMC theater permanently closed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The AMC theater along Dupont Road is now closed for good. A sign was posted on the doors of the movie theater at 3930 E Dupont Rd. on Sunday evening, reading “AMC Fort Wayne 20 will cease all business operations after 7/31/22″. The google listing for the business on Monday now says “permanently closed”.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne has lowest cost of living according to Niche study
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Niche has named Fort Wayne the city with the lowest cost of living in America. The study looks at consumer price index (CPI) and access to affordable housing based on census data. South Bend came in at number four, and Evansville ranked seventh. Dayton and...
wfft.com
Monday storm chances, hot and humid through the week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A warm front brings warm and humid air into the region Monday. There’s also a chance of a few showers in the morning. The best chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are around lunchtime through the early evening hours. A washout is...
1470 WMBD
Princeville home struck by lightning, catches fire
PRINCEVILLE, Ill. – No one was hurt after a lightning strike caused a fire Tuesday morning at a Princeville home. Akron-Princeville Fire Chief Randy Haley says the call was reported around 9:00 a.m. at Route 91 and Streitmatter Road. Haley tells 25 News the fire was contained to the...
wfft.com
FWCS opens AMP Lab for tours ahead of first school year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One part of the new Electric Works campus is now officially open, just in time for the school year. The Fort Wayne Community Schools AMP Lab opened its doors for an open house Tuesday. Families of incoming juniors and seniors toured the new school ahead...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne shops aim to highlight local food and farms during Local Food Week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - If you make your way into the Health Food Shoppe this week, Sarah Claycomb says keep your eye out for the local items. "You know they’re local because they have a star on the shelf next to them. You just make your list of our local stars, give it back to the cashier, and then you get a local treat," Claycomb said.
wglt.org
EDC head: Bloomington-Normal needs an industrial park to stay competitive
In recent years, economic development efforts in Bloomington-Normal have focused on workforce development and creating a standard incentive package for prospective new businesses to locate in McLean County. That's about to change. Workforce development came first with partnerships between existing manufacturers and Heartland Community College and other institutions. Patrick Hoban,...
wfft.com
National Night Out returns to Fort Wayne, fosters community-police relationships
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds of people filled Freimann Square Tuesday afternoon for this year’s National Night Out. It’s been over two decades since Fort Wayne Police held the event with the whole city. Kids got the chance to learn about Fort Wayne Police specialty teams, fire...
