Dylan Edwards decommits from K-State

By Tim Everson teverson@themercury.com
 4 days ago
Derby running back and former Kansas State commit Dylan Edwards, right, trades jerseys with Maize South’s Evan Cantu who is currently a freshman walk-on with the Wildcats. Edwards announced that he was decommitting from K-State Friday evening on social media. Courtesy photo

After just 36 days as a Kansas State pledge, four-star Derby running back and Wildcat legacy Dylan Edwards Friday evening announced that he was decommitting and reopening his recruitment.

“At this moment I’d like to thank the whole Kansas State staff and fan base for this amazing opportunity to become a Wildcat,” Edwards said in a post on social media. “After recent thoughts and talks with my family, I’d like to de-commit and take a step back, and re-open my recruitment. Kansas State will always have a special place in my heart, but you get this opportunity one time, and with God’s grace, I’ll pick what is best for me.”

