Food Safety

Food recall news: Lyons Magnus Voluntarily Recalls 53 Nutritional and Beverage Products Due To The Potential For Microbial Contamination

Photos of the recalled Products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALexb_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LprBQ_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ot1hu_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TBejb_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2etAK3_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qxo6M_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbe7l_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12V3Zj_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27RpBR_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4715fu_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wG0Md_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArF4U_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PdLCr_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mhSmd_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22V5Yz_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVfLX_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KIiks_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EltCb_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LtxRZ_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krE9F_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SJDOy_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gv2gk_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UL0PH_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c4E6L_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSAES_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AkV7m_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQ3Is_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ez4UJ_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05lnyi_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23aIur_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QFo0R_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mwsaY_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gV4T_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXKDj_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QTuh8_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLedx_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XcPsd_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C0SxM_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XiA7R_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9C2B_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ymjeb_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UXSFv_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m6J5k_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l41si_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BW19y_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bE4gx_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RKgYh_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KvGzt_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3da2CJ_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HhUJR_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g9fJJ_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEny7_0gyL9h2R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kvcpe_0gyL9h2R00

Company Announcement

FRESNO, Calif. – July 28, 2022 – Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii. The list of recalled products does not include products intended for infants (i.e. under the age of one). While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection. To date, no illnesses or complaints related to these products have been reported. The recalled products should not be consumed.

Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

The products are packed in various formats under many different brand names, which are listed in the table below. To identify the Lot Code and Best By Date refer to the top of the carton for individual cartons or the side of the case for multi-carton cases. The 53 products were distributed nationally, while some products were limited in scope.

Anyone who has a recalled product in his or her possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers in all time zones with questions may contact the Lyons Recall Support Center 24/7 at 1-800-627-0557, or visit its website at www.lyonsmagnus.com. This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled products are:

About Lyons Magnus

A leader in the food industry, Lyons Magnus produces and markets a wide array of products for the global foodservice and food ingredient channels. Lyons Magnus’ expertise includes a robust product development platform and the ability to commercialize both custom formulations and premium Lyons brand products.

