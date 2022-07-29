Mariners acquire All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo from Reds for four prospects

The Seattle Mariners acquired the top starting pitcher on the trade market Friday night, getting All-Star Luis Castillo from the payroll-paring Cincinnati Reds for four minor league prospects.

Cincinnati obtained infielders Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo, and right-handers Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore. Marte was the Mariners’ top-rated prospect, Arroyo was third and Stoudt fifth.

Seattle has not been to the playoffs since 2001, the longest postseason drought in the four major North American professional sports.

A 29-year-old right-hander, Castillo was 4-4 with a 2.86 ERA for the last-place Reds, striking out 90 and walking 28 in 85 innings. His fastball averages 97 mph.

Castillo is a two-time All-Star with a 44-53 record and 3.62 ERA in six seasons. He has a $7.35-million salary this season, is eligible for arbitration next winter and can become a free agent after the 2023 season.

He joins a rotation that includes Logan Gilbert, Robbie Ray, Marco Gonzales and Chris Flexen. Touted rookie George Kirby appears likely to be displaced.

Marte, 20, hit .275 with 19 doubles, 15 homers, 55 RBIs and 13 steals this season for Class-A Everett.

The 18-year-old Arroyo was a second-round draft pick last year and has hit .299 in the minors with 21 doubles, seven triples, 15 homers, 77 RBIs and 25 steals.

Stout, 24, is 13-9 with a 4.32 ERA in 33 starts over two minor league seasons.

The 22-year-old Moore is 2-1 with a 1.95 ERA this year for Class-A Modesto.

A night earlier, the rebuilding Reds dealt outfielder Tyler Naquin and left-handed reliever Phillip Diehl to the New York Mets for two teenage minor leaguers.

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is Tuesday.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .