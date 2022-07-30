Drazan, Johnson, Kotek spar over guns, abortion, homelessness in first Oregon governor debate Friday

yachatsnews.com
Col Kilgore
3d ago
Anyone with a couple of working brain cells knows that Kotek is one of the primary reasons our state is failing.
9
Tracy Robbins
3d ago
time to get the democrats out of Oregon. they have destroyed this beautiful state
12
Jacob Helfer
3d ago
First off you can’t help people who don’t want it wake up on the homeless
9
yachatsnews.com
As coast stays cool, heat wave in rest of Oregon sparks dozens of worker complaints; 14 suspected deaths
The weeklong heatwave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.
yachatsnews.com
Kristof returning to the New York Times after failed run for Oregon governor
Columnist Nick Kristof is headed back to the New York Times less than a year after he quit to begin an ill-fated campaign for governor of Oregon. Kristof, who grew up in Yamhill County, previously wrote for the Times from 1984 to October 2021. He then began running for governor as a Democrat, but his campaign ended months before the primary after the Oregon Supreme Court upheld Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s decision that he hadn’t lived in the state long enough to meet a constitutional requirement for running for office.
Housing costs and remote work contribute to Oregon applicant shortage, report finds
Hundreds of applications have landed in the mailbox of Woodlark, a luxury hotel in downtown Portland, since it began restaffing following COVID-19 closures. Convincing those applicants to take the job is harder. One common reason, said Aria Walker, the hotel’s supervising manager, is the commute for service workers who have...
yachatsnews.com
Mystery group — likely from Georgia — sending anti-Democrat mailers to Oregon voters but hasn’t filed state reports
Earlier this month, some Oregon voters began receiving glossy mailers blaming Gov. Kate Brown and the “Democrat-controlled state Legislature” for “soaring gas prices” and the “out-of-control cost of living.”. A website with two short videos claiming policies passed by legislative Democrats led to increases in...
opb.org
Draft rules to govern police conduct in Oregon leave lots of wiggle room
A proposed set of conduct and discipline standards applicable to all law enforcement agencies in Oregon were published Monday. In several instances, the commission charged with establishing the new rules left room for officers found to have committed serious, often illegal offenses to keep their jobs. For example, officers who commit sexual assault or intentional physical assault may not be fired if there are mitigating factors.
‘A tough road’: Several factors drag down Oregon cannabis sales
The pandemic boom may be coming to an end for Oregon’s cannabis industry.
ijpr.org
In a push to make Oregon's November ballot, Betsy Johnson sizes up her audience
It’s mid-June, in St. Helens, Oregon, and several hundred people have come out to the Columbia County fairgrounds to see a local political star. A cover band plays hits as the crowd spills over a broad lawn, mingling over mocktails and Mexican food. Children do cartwheels, the local sheriff glad-hands, and watching over it all are an owlish pair of glasses.
yachatsnews.com
New state audit outlines myriad problems of Oregon Employment Department before and during pandemic
Oregon’s unemployment insurance system experienced a litany of problems during the pandemic, a new audit from the Oregon Secretary of State has found, delaying crucial payments to thousands of workers who lost jobs. “The goal of a safety net is for it to be there when you need it,”...
Wildfire Map Shows California, Oregon and Montana Areas Tackling Blazes
The current wildfire burning close to the border between California and Oregon has spread an estimated 52,500 acres in less than three days.
Cannabis economist talks what federal legalization could mean for Oregon
Beau Whitney joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss the state's relationship with cannabis, if the federal legislation can pass and if it does, what that means for Oregon.
kezi.com
Oregon lawmaker escapes deadly McKinney Fire in Northern California
YREKA, Calif. — An Oregon state representative and her husband escaped the deadly McKinney Fire burning at least 55,000 acres in Northern California. Democratic Rep. Dacia Grayber and her husband were camping near Mount Ashland over the weekend, just north of the Oregon-California border. Grayber said they woke up in the middle of the night to gale-force winds and ash.
KGW
What is the 'massive sales tax' referenced in a Christine Drazan ad?
PORTLAND, Ore. — The three-way race for Oregon governor is heating up as the November general election gets closer. Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson have all begun releasing campaign ads. One of those ads has sparked some questions from KGW viewers. A recent...
yachatsnews.com
New Oregon meat inspection program will combat supply chain delays, lower prices
Oregon meat eaters are likely to have access to more local beef and other products and at cheaper prices with a new program that will localize meat inspections. The program will expand the state’s processing capacity, allowing the Oregon Department of Agriculture to inspect meat that’s produced and sold within the state. Before, only the U.S. Department of Agriculture could conduct such inspections. But it’s had a shortage of inspectors, especially during the pandemic, giving Oregon ranchers limited options for processing meat from their livestock. Oregon has 13 USDA facilities, and they’re booked years out.
New large fires burning in Oregon, close section of Pacific Crest Trail
Nineteen wildfires began over the weekend in Oregon, many started by lightning strikes, as the wildfire season begins in earnest in the state. Some of the fires have triggered scattered evacuation warnings, closed a 60-mile section of the Pacific Crest Trail near Crater Lake and shut down some campgrounds. Lightning...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon crews sent to help fight California’s largest wildfire this year
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for more fire growth as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath...
kqennewsradio.com
LEGISLATORS FILE MEASURE TO FREEZE PROPERTY TAXES FOR SENIORS
Last week, four state Republican lawmakers launched a ballot measure, asking voters to sign and support a petition for a constitutional amendment that would freeze the property tax assessment of a primary residence in the year in which a senior homeowner reaches age 65. Senators Bill Kennemer of Oregon City...
Want to help Oregon gardens through summer heat? Here’s your August to-do list
Timely advice on garden chores, fertilizing, pest control, and more from OSU Extension. These tips are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office. Oregon State University Extension Service encourages sustainable gardening practices. Practice preventive pest management rather than reactive pest control....
Readers respond: Cascade of failure includes decriminalization
Chuck Brinkerhoff in his recent letter to the editor laments society’s “cascade of failures” that is responsible for the plight of the unhoused, but he doesn’t offer specifics. (“Readers respond: Cascade of failures,” July 22) Let me offer one glaring example of how society...
‘Terrible’: C.O. workers spending close to 60% of income on housing as wages not meeting inflation
The cost of housing continues to rise in Deschutes County, while wages are not keeping up. The post ‘Terrible’: C.O. workers spending close to 60% of income on housing as wages not meeting inflation appeared first on KTVZ.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon’s electric utilities submit final plans to prevent wildfires, shutoffs as season ramps up
SALEM — Nearly all of Oregon’s 41 electric utilities have submitted their final plans to the state for preventing wildfires and managing shutoffs, according to the Public Utilities Commission. Most were submitted this month as the beginning of Oregon’s wildfire season was declared. Just one, from the Clearwater...
