Rockford Peaches Night kicks off Four Fridays in the 14th Ward

Ogle County networking lunch series kicks off at Focus House
BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Byron Chamber of Commerce hosted the first of five networking lunches Tuesday afternoon. The lunches bring light to different areas of work in the Ogle County community, introducing residents to businesses they may not know about, but know of. August started with Focus House, a...
Pitmaster trains BBQ apprentice through community mentorship
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To Thaddeaus Denthriff its not just barbeque, its life. Cooking combines patience and discipline; core values that the award winning pitmaster world champion, Thaddeaus Denthriff teaches his employees at Little Nick’s BBQ in Rockford. It also brings people together. In the 100 Strong program, that’s...
8 Popular Rockford Restaurants Perfect to Take a Date for Dinner
If dinner is the plan for your next date night, but you rarely agree on a place to go, this list has you covered. One of these might become a new favorite. Travel + Leisure just profiled Rockford as the location of one of the Most Romantic Places in the U.S. I was fully expecting the list to feature someplace around Chicago, but it was a spot that wouldn't be traditionally thought of as a romantic spot.
Rockford Day is on its way. The city wants everybody to get involved
ROCKFORD — With Aug. 15 approaching, the city is inviting local businesses, nonprofits and more to get involved with Rockford Day festivities. Rockford Day, also known as 815 Day, was established in 2016. It takes the date Aug. 15, or 8/15, which mirrors the city’s primary area code, and makes it a local holiday.
Rockford kids barbeque for neighborhood fundraiser
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Smells of barbeque filled part of Rockford’s West Side on Sunday as one local organization teamed up with a restaurant for a fundraiser. It was all so the kids who are part of a young, Black and gifted program can showcase their new skills on the grill. 100 Strong has been […]
‘Stuff the Bus’ helps students gear up for school
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local school supply drive is back and ready to help area students have a successful year. The Stuff the Bus fundraiser collects supplies for kids in the Rockford, Harlem, Belvidere and Freeport school districts. Supply drop-offs can be made noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 2 through Friday, August 5 at the Bucciferro Family McDonalds, 314 N. Mulford in Rockford.
Rockford Rivets meet GoFundMe goal in one day after bus is robbed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — News broke Saturday night about the Rockford Rivets’ team bus being robbed, and their GoFundMe reached its goal the next day. More than 230 people donated nearly $13,000. The Rivets only asked for $10.000. The Rivets were on the road in Michigan Saturday when they learned that all their bats, gloves, […]
Illinois Talk Show Names ‘Best Burger’ in the Area
We're knocking on fall's door and for me that means swapping salads for something a little more comforting, a burger maybe?. Throughout the month of July on Good Day Stateline we had the delicious pleasure of searching for the Stateline's Best Burger. It was a lot of hard work but...
School districts challenged to fill vital need for bus drivers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The wheels on the bus go round and round, and so does the school bus driver shortage in Rockford. Catina Barnett has been a Rockford school bus driver for more than 24 years. For her, making the wheels turn day in and day out amidst the ongoing driver shortage is a challenge worth accepting. She’ll do whatever it takes to get the kids from place to place.
Rockford Scanner™: Small Fire At Business In Rockford
At approximately 1:30 this morning emergency personnel were called to a possible fire at a business located at 3939 W Riverside Blvd in Rockford. Upon arrival smoke was seen coming out of the front of the building. The fire reportedly originated from a dryer in the 5 Alarm Coin Laundry located in the strip mall type building.
Work planned for Bell School Road near Rote Road
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists who use Bell School Road should expect delays and detours throughout the month. Starting Monday, August 8, Bell School Road will be closed just south and just north of the intersection with Rote Road for culvert replacements. This Winnebago County Highway Department expects the road...
Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital closure leaves mixed feelings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary is making some changes. It’s animal hospital will be closed for the unforeseen future. Now former employees, owners and veterinarians are speaking out about what this closure means for the community. The Noah’s Ark board of directors were in the...
These Rockford Firefighters Are Making Excellent Small-Batch Coffee
Coffee (unsurprisingly) plays a vital role in the lives of firefighters, according to veteran firefighter Jason Patton. No matter if you come to work in the morning or the evening, he says, “the shift before has a pot going.”. “If they’re not running a call, everyone sits around the...
Residents give the ‘City with a Heart’ some love for its 75th birthday
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The ‘City with a Heart’ was first incorporated on April 30th, 1947. Mayor Greg Jury says he wanted to wait until the summer to celebrate the first 75 years and the next 75. Hundreds of family, friends and local organizations attend Loves Park’s...
IL Car Show, Corn Boil, & Party To Benefit Children’s Hospitals
If you're looking for something fun to do with the whole family, here's a great event in Rockford to check out. The best kind of charity event is where you can have a good time while helping out a great cause. I'm talking about the kind of function that is open to everyone and there's something fun for the whole family to do. I believe it's something that children can learn from. This is the perfect opportunity.
Hot and Humid Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs around 90 degrees. Feel like temperatures will hit the middle 90′s. Hot and humid tomorrow with highs in the middle 90′s as feel like temperatures hit 100 degrees. Chances of strong thunderstorms tomorrow night. Cooler and less humid Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle 80′s.
Charles St. in Rockford closes for sewer repairs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Tuesday, a portion of Charles Street will be down to one lane for sewer repairs. The westbound lane between 27th and 24th streets is expected to be closed until Thursday, August 4, weather permitting. Traffic controls will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to use...
BREAKING NEWS: Rockford PD Release More Info From This Mornings Shooting At A Rockford Business
20-year-old male shooting victim from this morning (8/2) at Marathon on S.Alpine,. is currently in stable condition at a local hospital. Further info may follow when available. Sources are reporting a major scene this morning. It happened around 5 am near the Marathon in the 3200 block of S Alpine.
Illinois High School Cheerleaders Need Your Help This Season
It's just about time to go back to school and this year, the Jefferson High School cheerleaders need your help. As much as we wish summer would last for months, it's coming to an end soon and you can already smell back to school in the air. It's the chillier...
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford police are investigating a shooting incident on Rockford’s Eastside
It happened approximately 9:15 PM on Monday night in the area of Trevor circle and Governors drive. Initial reports are saying that there is a shooting incident near this location. Sources are reporting possible injuries. It is unknown and the severity of the injuries at this time. At the time...
