ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford Peaches Night kicks off Four Fridays in the 14th Ward

By Anthony Ferretti
WIFR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wifr.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIFR

Ogle County networking lunch series kicks off at Focus House

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Byron Chamber of Commerce hosted the first of five networking lunches Tuesday afternoon. The lunches bring light to different areas of work in the Ogle County community, introducing residents to businesses they may not know about, but know of. August started with Focus House, a...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Pitmaster trains BBQ apprentice through community mentorship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To Thaddeaus Denthriff its not just barbeque, its life. Cooking combines patience and discipline; core values that the award winning pitmaster world champion, Thaddeaus Denthriff teaches his employees at Little Nick’s BBQ in Rockford. It also brings people together. In the 100 Strong program, that’s...
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

8 Popular Rockford Restaurants Perfect to Take a Date for Dinner

If dinner is the plan for your next date night, but you rarely agree on a place to go, this list has you covered. One of these might become a new favorite. Travel + Leisure just profiled Rockford as the location of one of the Most Romantic Places in the U.S. I was fully expecting the list to feature someplace around Chicago, but it was a spot that wouldn't be traditionally thought of as a romantic spot.
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

Rockford Day is on its way. The city wants everybody to get involved

ROCKFORD — With Aug. 15 approaching, the city is inviting local businesses, nonprofits and more to get involved with Rockford Day festivities. Rockford Day, also known as 815 Day, was established in 2016. It takes the date Aug. 15, or 8/15, which mirrors the city’s primary area code, and makes it a local holiday.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
Rockford, IL
Society
WIFR

‘Stuff the Bus’ helps students gear up for school

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local school supply drive is back and ready to help area students have a successful year. The Stuff the Bus fundraiser collects supplies for kids in the Rockford, Harlem, Belvidere and Freeport school districts. Supply drop-offs can be made noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 2 through Friday, August 5 at the Bucciferro Family McDonalds, 314 N. Mulford in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois Talk Show Names ‘Best Burger’ in the Area

We're knocking on fall's door and for me that means swapping salads for something a little more comforting, a burger maybe?. Throughout the month of July on Good Day Stateline we had the delicious pleasure of searching for the Stateline's Best Burger. It was a lot of hard work but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockford Peaches Night#Alderperson
WIFR

School districts challenged to fill vital need for bus drivers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The wheels on the bus go round and round, and so does the school bus driver shortage in Rockford. Catina Barnett has been a Rockford school bus driver for more than 24 years. For her, making the wheels turn day in and day out amidst the ongoing driver shortage is a challenge worth accepting. She’ll do whatever it takes to get the kids from place to place.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Small Fire At Business In Rockford

At approximately 1:30 this morning emergency personnel were called to a possible fire at a business located at 3939 W Riverside Blvd in Rockford. Upon arrival smoke was seen coming out of the front of the building. The fire reportedly originated from a dryer in the 5 Alarm Coin Laundry located in the strip mall type building.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Work planned for Bell School Road near Rote Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists who use Bell School Road should expect delays and detours throughout the month. Starting Monday, August 8, Bell School Road will be closed just south and just north of the intersection with Rote Road for culvert replacements. This Winnebago County Highway Department expects the road...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital closure leaves mixed feelings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary is making some changes. It’s animal hospital will be closed for the unforeseen future. Now former employees, owners and veterinarians are speaking out about what this closure means for the community. The Noah’s Ark board of directors were in the...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
97ZOK

IL Car Show, Corn Boil, & Party To Benefit Children’s Hospitals

If you're looking for something fun to do with the whole family, here's a great event in Rockford to check out. The best kind of charity event is where you can have a good time while helping out a great cause. I'm talking about the kind of function that is open to everyone and there's something fun for the whole family to do. I believe it's something that children can learn from. This is the perfect opportunity.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Hot and Humid Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs around 90 degrees. Feel like temperatures will hit the middle 90′s. Hot and humid tomorrow with highs in the middle 90′s as feel like temperatures hit 100 degrees. Chances of strong thunderstorms tomorrow night. Cooler and less humid Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle 80′s.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Charles St. in Rockford closes for sewer repairs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Tuesday, a portion of Charles Street will be down to one lane for sewer repairs. The westbound lane between 27th and 24th streets is expected to be closed until Thursday, August 4, weather permitting. Traffic controls will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to use...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy