N.Y. Yankees 11, Kansas City 5

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox would have liked to complete a few more trades prior to the deadline to give themselves the jolt they need to make a jump in the AL Central. It didn’t work out that way. They’ll have to pick themselves up and deliver more performances like this. Eloy Jiménez set season highs with three hits and four RBIs, José Abreu homered and Chicago pounded the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Tuesday night. The White Sox made no major moves before the trade deadline and will bank on improvement from within as they try to overtake Minnesota and Cleveland to win their second straight AL Central championship. This one wasn’t exactly pristine, but they’ll take the lopsided win.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO