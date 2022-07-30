N.Y. Yankees 11, Kansas City 5

www.wfmz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, who entertained and informed Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years. Scully, the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, died Tuesday night at 94. ___. “OMG....
Baseball-Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully dies at 94
LOS ANGELES, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Vin Scully, one of baseball's most revered broadcasters who called Dodgers' games for a record-breaking 67 years and narrated some of the sport's greatest moments, died on Tuesday at the age of 94, the team announced.
Dodgers icon Vin Scully dies at 94: Reaction from L.A. and the sports world
Los Angeles, the baseball community and others share their memories and condolences for Dodgers icon Vin Scully, who died Tuesday at 94.
Share your memories of Vin Scully
Vin Scully, the voice of the Dodgers for more than six decades, was a household name in Southern California, where he held a running conversation with baseball fans each season. Share your thoughts and memories of him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Area fans remember Vin Scully as 'the greatest ever'
As if it were fate, Vin Scully’s Los Angeles Dodgers were in San Francisco taking on the hated Giants at Oracle Park as his death was announced.
Jiménez drives in 4, Abreu homers, White Sox beat Royals 9-2
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox would have liked to complete a few more trades prior to the deadline to give themselves the jolt they need to make a jump in the AL Central. It didn’t work out that way. They’ll have to pick themselves up and deliver more performances like this. Eloy Jiménez set season highs with three hits and four RBIs, José Abreu homered and Chicago pounded the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Tuesday night. The White Sox made no major moves before the trade deadline and will bank on improvement from within as they try to overtake Minnesota and Cleveland to win their second straight AL Central championship. This one wasn’t exactly pristine, but they’ll take the lopsided win.
MLB Trade Deadline Winners and Losers
After a whirlwind of deals unfolded over the last couple of days, let’s review the good, bad and ugly from trade deadline season.
Fletcher's leadoff homer propels Angels to 3-1 win over A's
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — David Fletcher hit a leadoff homer, José Suarez didn’t allow an earned run in his second consecutive start and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Oakland Athletics 3-1 Tuesday night. Elvis Andrus had three hits and Sean Murphy reached base three times along with driving in a run for the Athletics, who have dropped three straight following a four-game winning streak. Fletcher — who missed 69 games due to a left hip strain — drove a fastball from Cole Irvin (6-8) over the left-field wall in the first inning. It was the Angels’ fourth leadoff homer this season and the sixth leadoff shot of Fletcher’s career. Fletcher has hits in all four games since coming off the injured list, going 5 for 14 with three RBIs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vin Scully's top calls from a Hall of Fame career
Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully called thousands of games involving the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers during his 67 years in the booth. He chose his words as artfully as a painter stroking a brush across a canvas. Scully talked about life while chronicling routine plays and historical achievements. Sometimes he was just amusing, too. He died Tuesday nigh t at age 94. Here are some of his top ones: — Kirk Gibson’s Home Run In The 1988 World Series It was Game 1, and Scully said on the air that injured Kirk Gibson wasn’t in the dugout and wouldn’t appear in the game. Gibson heard him and grabbed a bat. Soon, he was hobbling around the bases, and Scully took a long pause, letting the jubilant crowd take over.
Frei perfect in net, Lodeiro lifts Sounders past Dallas 1-0
SEATTLE (AP) — Nicolas Lodeiro scored the decisive goal while Stefan Frei stopped three shots as the Seattle Sounders earned a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Dallas. Lodeiro’s winner came on a penalty kick in the 39th minute to seal the win for the Sounders (10-11-2). Dallas (9-7-8) outshot the Sounders 15-11, with three shots on goal to four for the Sounders. Frei had his fourth shutout of the season for the Sounders. Maarten Paes saved three of the four shots he faced for Dallas.
Comments / 0