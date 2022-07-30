ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Luis Castillo dealt to Mariners by Reds for 4 prospects

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EOcXT_0gyL7l4P00
Reds Yankees Baseball Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo gestures to a teammate at the end of the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II)

HOUSTON — (AP) — The Seattle Mariners acquired the top starting pitcher on the trade market Friday night, getting All-Star Luis Castillo from the payroll-paring Cincinnati Reds for four minor league prospects.

Cincinnati obtained infielders Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo, and right-handers Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore. Marte was the Mariners' top-rated prospect, Arroyo was third and Stoudt fifth.

Seattle has not been to the playoffs since 2001, the longest postseason drought in the four major North American professional sports.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Vin Scully, Legendary Sports Announcer and Voice of the Dodgers, Dies at 94

Click here to read the full article. Vin Scully, the longtime Dodgers play-by-play announcer considered by many to be the king of his profession, has died. He was 94. The Los Angeles Dodgers confirmed Scully’s death through its official social media. pic.twitter.com/FloR9dBhZj — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 3, 2022 Also for years a national announcer of baseball for NBC, football and golf for CBS and baseball for CBS Radio, Scully endeared himself to fans through 67 seasons with the Dodgers, a record for one broadcaster with one team in any sport. In 2010, the American Sportscasters Assn. named Scully the greatest sportscaster of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
106K+
Followers
116K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy