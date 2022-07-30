Parents speak after 6-year-old drowns at summer camp in St. Louis County

www.ksdk.com
Man drowns in north St. Louis County pool
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man drowned at a pool in north St. Louis County a few weeks ago. Police said they arrived at the scene in the 11000 block of Sugartrail Drive just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. Keven Wright, 59, was found unresponsive in the deep end of the pool. […]
Missing 74-year-old south St. Louis County man found safe
UPDATE: Officials said the man was found safe. ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory has been issued for a 74-year-old man. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the man went missing on Friday at 4:30 p.m. from the 11000 block of Marley Drive in south St. Louis County. He has been diagnosed […]
St. Louis County Police issue an Endangered Silver Advisory for 74-year-old man
GREEN PARK, Mo. — St. Louis County police are asking for help in locating a missing man. Police say that 74-year-old Craig Scott Dedoyard was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 11100 block of Marly Drive in Green Park, Missouri. Dedoyard is described as 5 feet, 8...
Elderly woman rescued from St. Charles house fire dies
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An elderly woman has died following a late Monday night fire in St. Charles. Fire crews battled a house fire at 10:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Rue Street after a neighbor called 911. The woman was rescued but later died. The cause of...
Non-emergency lines down for multiple police departments around St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department and multiple other police departments in the St. Louis area were without their non-emergency lines Tuesday night. According to posts from the departments on Facebook and Twitter, the non-emergency lines are not working for the following police departments:
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
‘It shouldn’t have happened’ Parents of boy who drowned at summer camp speak out
TJ Mister was just starting his third day when he drowned in the Kennedy Recreation Complex Pool in South St. Louis County on July 20. Less than two weeks since his death, both of his parents said, simultaneously, “It shouldn’t have happened.”
Wright City Man Drowns In Busch Lake
A Wright City man drowned Saturday night while swimming in a private pond in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of St. Charles, was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake #6 and decided to go swimming. Robison entered the water and began struggling....
2 buildings damaged in St. Paul after cars drive into them
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A St. Paul business was badly damaged after a car crashed into the building, and caused another vehicle to crash into a different building.The SUV crashed into the front of Checkerbar Food and Liquor on Arcade Street at about 10 p.m.Police say that the SUV first crashed into another vehicle before crashing into the building. The other vehicle crashed into another buildingThe driver of the SUV, a 47-year-old woman, was extracted from her vehicle and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening issues. Police believe that the driver may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.The other vehicle had two women in their 20s inside, both of whom were treated on the scene for minor injuries.Both buildings have been determined to be structurally sound.
East St. Louis flood victims need supplies, volunteers for cleanup
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — As the cleanup process continues in East St. Louis Monday, many residents needed everyday items and volunteers to help. So far there are three places Metro East residents can get supplies and necessities:. Community Lifeline at 1468 State Street, East St. Louis has clothing,...
Missouri man drowns while swimming in private pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY—A Missouri man drowned just after 8p.m. Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of Wright City was fishing and decided to go swimming in a private pond at Busch Wildlife Lake 6. He entered the water, began to...
Group carjacks pizza delivery driver before chase, crash in Downtown St. Louis
Police say a group carjacked a pizza delivery driver Friday afternoon before his vehicle was involved in a brief police chase and a crash in Downtown St. Louis.
Red Cross opens multi-agency resource centers across St. Louis area
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The cleanup continues from the historic rainfall that hit our community last week. Many people are still struggling, some even unable to sleep in their own homes. The Red Cross opened the first of many multi-agency resource centers (MARCs) on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Element Church...
Poll workers report brawl, death threat, candidates trying to run over each other outside St. Louis County voting centers
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police were called Tuesday to reports of a brawl involving 40 people, candidates trying to run over each other, a death threat from one voter to a candidate and campaign supporters refusing to let voters in a polling place -- but say none of the incidents resulted in reports or arrests.
Man crashes into tree, dies after shooting in Spanish Lake, police say
SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating the death of a man found crashed into a tree after a shooting in Spanish Lake Wednesday night. According to a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department, officers with the North County Police Cooperative were called to the intersection of Larimore Road and Reale Avenue, where they found a car crashed into a tree. Police said the man behind the wheel had been shot and was suffering from a life-threatening injury.
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
More than 20 states considering 'Bentley's Law' DUI legislation
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A St. Francois County woman is making it her mission to punish drunk drivers by hitting them in the wallet. "Life ain't the same and it never will be,” said Cecilia Williams. April 13, 2021, a knock at the door changed Cecilia Williams life...
St. Louis County flood victims get supplies, relief
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday more than a hundred flood victims were able to get supplies in St Louis County. Hair stylist Parriss Rose Adams said her basement was flooded after last week's storms, destroying her in-home business and belongings. “I had a whole salon down in my...
Police chase across the Mississippi
An investigation is underway after a downtown St. Louis crash Friday afternoon stemmed from an apparent police chase.
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Missouri
Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
