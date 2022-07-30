Police searching for missing 68-year-old Madison man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Poynette man is accused of leaving a gun within easy reach of a child after a seven-year-old girl was shot in the leg over the weekend. On Monday, the Poynette Police Department offered an update on the allegations against the suspect but did not reveal any of the findings into how the little girl was injured. In a Facebook post, the police department indicated the suspect was booked on counts of leaving or storing a loaded firearm within the reach or easy access of a child as well as possessing drug paraphernalia.

