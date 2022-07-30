Police searching for missing 68-year-old Madison man

www.nbc15.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene Heslop
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
nbc15.com
MPD: Puppy in car stolen from Madison’s east side found safe
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search for a missing ten-week-old puppy riding in a car when the vehicle was stolen is over Tuesday after police say he was found safe. Malloy, a brown and white Boston Terrier, was found safe on Tuesday afternoon, according to an updated Madison Police Department incident report. Police did not give any indication if a suspect or suspects in the case had been identified.
Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old man last seen in Fitchburg
FITCHBURG, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 75-year-old man last seen Monday afternoon in Fitchburg. Robert Peterson was last seen around 4:50 p.m. Monday in the Fish Hatchery Road area. Officials said he is known to frequent area liquor stores and downtown Madison, including the Hancock and East Wilson Street areas. Peterson is five-foot-seven and...
nbc15.com
Police: Young boy fired the shot that wounded 7-year-old in Poynette
The Dane Co. Black Caucus released a plan for the jail consolidation project that would slice off the sixth floor and cut the number of inmates in the jail. President Joe Biden confirmed that a U.S. drone strike killed Al-Quaida leader Ayman Al-Zawahri over the weekend. Madison CARES teams prove...
nbc15.com
MPD: Man admits breaking windows at Madison tire shop
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who was found laying on the ground outside a tire shop admitted to an officer that he had damaged the store windows, the Madison Police Department reported. According to an MPD statement, one of its officers was on routine patrol late Sunday night and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Poynette man booked after 7-year-old shot in leg
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Poynette man is accused of leaving a gun within easy reach of a child after a seven-year-old girl was shot in the leg over the weekend. On Monday, the Poynette Police Department offered an update on the allegations against the suspect but did not reveal any of the findings into how the little girl was injured. In a Facebook post, the police department indicated the suspect was booked on counts of leaving or storing a loaded firearm within the reach or easy access of a child as well as possessing drug paraphernalia.
nbc15.com
Beloit PD announce arrest of homicide suspect
President Joe Biden confirmed that a U.S. drone strike killed Al-Quaida leader Ayman Al-Zawahri over the weekend. A new approach to responding to mental health emergencies in the City of Madison is proving beneficial for both patients and first responders. Speed limits on John Nolen Dr., Mineral Point Rd. to...
nbc15.com
MPD: Allegedly intoxicated driver crashes, flips car on Beltline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver was taken to the Dane County Jail after allegedly rear-ending another car and flipping his own Monday afternoon, Madison Police Department said. MPD said officers were dispatched to the crash around 12:30 p.m., which shut down parts of the eastbound Beltline between Mineral Point...
Man admits to damaging business, now in custody
MADISON, Wis.– A man is in custody after admitting to causing damage to a Madison business Sunday night. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer was on a routine patrol when he noticed a man laying on the ground next to his wheelchair in front of Discount Tire on Verona Road. The officer also noticed the windows of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIFR
One hurt in Alpine Marathon shooting, investigation underway
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is in critical but stable condition Tuesday after an early morning shooting at a local gas station. Just before 5 a.m. Rockford police dispatched to the Marathon gas station in the 3200 block of S. Alpine Rd. for reports of multiple shots being fired.
Beloit police make arrest in March 2021 homicide, crediting community tips
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police say they have arrested someone suspected of a deadly shooting in March of last year, adding they believe more arrests could be made soon. Police have been investigating the death of 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson since March 30, 2021, when he was shot on the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. The shooting happened at about...
nbc15.com
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are still searching for a missing 37-year-old Green County mother of three who hasn’t been seen since October. The search for Melissa Trumpy, who was last seen in Monroe, was launched Oct. 27, 2021, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois recalled. Officials initiated the case after her boyfriend, Derek Hammer, was taken into custody by the department for unrelated outstanding warrants in Green County, Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Black Caucus pushes for smaller jail
A boy under ten years old fired the shot that injured a little girl over the weekend at a home in Poynette, the police department revealed. President Joe Biden confirmed that a U.S. drone strike killed Al-Quaida leader Ayman Al-Zawahri over the weekend. Madison CARES teams prove beneficial in first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A crash on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon left a bicyclist dead, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. A box truck and the cyclist were involved, but police did not provide further details about what caused the crash.
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office to close portion of jail, move residents to other counties
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office will shut down a portion of its City-County Building jail due to safety and staffing concerns. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced the closure in a press release Tuesday. The county will close the east section of the seventh floor of the City-County Building, the oldest area of the jail. The approximately 65 men...
WIFR
Beloit police to share updates on 2021 murder
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit police Chief Andre Sayles is expected to release a significant update Monday in a 2021 murder case. 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson was killed March 30 while outside in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. Jefferson’s mother, Tina Jefferson-King reached out to our sister station in...
nbc15.com
MPD investigates multiple shots fired incidents across Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison Police responded to multiple shots fired across Madison. Early Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m., Madison Police officers arrived to the 4300 block of the West Beltline Highway Frontage Road for reports of shots fire. Police found shell casings, but no property damage. So far, there have...
dailydodge.com
Green Lake County Authorities Report Continuing Thefts Around Big Green
(Green Lake) Green Lake County Sheriff’s officials say thefts from boats and piers are continuing around Big Green. Chief Deputy Matt Vande Kolk asks that residents make sure to take all fishing equipment and valuables with them when they leave their boat. Many of the thefts appear to be...
Rockford Police: Man in “stable condition” following morning shooting at Marathon gas station
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Rockford Police said that a 20-year-old male victim is “currently in stable condition” following a shooting Tuesday morning at Marathon gas station, 3299 S. Alpine Road. Multiple spent shell casings were recovered at the scene. Police have asked motorists to avoid the area. “By no means do we believe this […]
nbc15.com
Troopers flying over Dane & 5 more counties this week to catch speeders
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol troopers are taking to the skies this week to catch speeding drivers in six counties. The agency is warning people of the looming eyes in the skies ahead of time so they will hopefully go ahead and opt to drive more safely on their own.
State Patrol to use aerial enforcement in Dane County Thursday
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will have eyes in the skies this week, including in Dane County. State Patrol plans to use aerial enforcement in the county along I-39/90 on Thursday. Officials say it is easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving recklessly from the air. If a pilot sees a traffic violation, they relay a...
Comments / 0