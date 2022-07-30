Which Ohio universities will require masks in the fall?

www.nbc4i.com
Vance, Whaley talk abortion, gun reform at the Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio politicians running for office are making appearances at the state fair this week. Vance, Whaley talk abortion, gun reform at the Ohio …. Fire reported near Columbus elementary school building. Car thefts rising involving Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Columbus man sentenced to 86 years...
DeWine announces school safety measures
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine has tapped the next leader of school safety initiatives in Ohio. At the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Monday, DeWine announced $47 million in grants will be awarded to schools across the state to fund safety-related expenses and selected his pick for the next chief training officer of […]
List: Back-to-school dates in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – School districts across central Ohio are gearing up for the first day of school this August and September. Find your district’s back-to-school date below. Athens County Alexander Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17 Athens City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24 Federal Hocking Local Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 23 Nelsonville-York City Schools: Thursday, Aug. […]
What you need to know for Ohio’s primary election day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday marks Ohio’s second primary election of 2022, which will set the table for November’s ballot. Polling locations throughout the state will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters across Ohio will be selecting their party’s nominee for Ohio House of Representatives and Ohio Senate as well as members […]
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the firm instead.
Voter turnout low for second Ohio primary
2022 Ohio August primary election results COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Estimated voter turnout is only 5% to 10% in Franklin County for this second primary that cost Ohio taxpayers at least $20 million. “It was a full county-wide primary, but it didn’t feel like it,” Franklin County Board of Elections Public Information Officer Aaron Sellers […]
What is the difference between COVID-19 reinfection, rebound?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When it comes to COVID-19, there are two things doctors are keeping an eye on right now: viral rebound and reinfection. This is after President Joe Biden went back into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 once again following a recent negative test. Doctors said it’s important to know the difference […]
Ohio’s colorful sunsets, sunrises explained
COLUMBUS, (WCMH) — We have been treated to some colorful sunsets lately. The dazzling reddish-orange sky, blended with layers of yellow, before sunset provided a beautiful backdrop to a refreshing weekend, with lower humidity. The reason for the artistic shades has to do with the different wavelengths comprising the visible spectrum (sunlight), from violet-indigo-blue (shortest) […]
Intel in Ohio: How schools are preparing for changes
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — From kindergarten to college, schools in central Ohio can expect a big boost in funding, technology, and enrollment thanks to Intel. The tech giant is building a massive semiconductor chip factory in New Albany, promising to bring thousands of high-tech jobs. When Intel announced the project in January, company executives […]
Ohio voters cast ballots in second primary election
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s election day, again. Ohio is running a second primary after statehouse races did not make it on the ballot in May because of the redistricting process. Many voters said they did not have to wait in line to cast their ballots, expecting to see low turnout at the polls. For […]
Deep-fried and delicious: Matt & Monica chow down on new food at the Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s simply not the Ohio State Fair without sampling some of the new Fair foods. This year, there are more than two dozen new options for fairgoers, ranging from sweet and savory to deep-fried and delicious. Among the new options are selections from a new vendor, Cookie Dough Monsters. The restaurant […]
Ohio program helps people with disabilities save money
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio leaders want people living with disabilities to know about a way they can save money without losing out on important federal assistance. An Ohio program that started in 2016, called STABLE accounts, takes $25 to enroll. “It is built to help individuals who are living with disabilities be able to […]
Benefit concert for Ohio veterans to feature Joe Walsh, Dave Grohl, others
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus native and guitarist for The Eagles Joe Walsh is reuniting with his old band and bringing along some friends, all to benefit Ohio veterans. VetsAid, an annual festival organized by Walsh, is coming to Nationwide Arena this November and will feature Walsh reuniting with James Gang (Walsh, bassist Dale Peters, […]
Special primary election
(WCMH) - Low voter turnout expected on Tuesday. Schmidt’s celebrates 100+ years at the Ohio State …. Gov. DeWine announces head of firearm training for …. Gov. DeWine discusses school safety plans, bill to …. FULL INTERVIEW: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose …. Morning Forecast: August 2, 2022.
See the 2022 Ohio August primary election results
2022 Ohio August primary election results Ohio’s 2022 August primary election results are coming in Tuesday as polls close. Races up for grabs include the Republican and Democratic nominees for District 17 and 19 in the state Senate, and District 1, 3, 9, 61, 68, 83, 86 and 98 in the House of Representatives. Also […]
How to help Kentucky flooding victims
Deadly, devastating flooding has upended the lives of thousands in Eastern Kentucky. Here's how you can help those victims.
Weather Alert Day: Watching for strong to severe storms
Tonight: Showers tapering, becoming partly cloudy, low 68. Today we are watching for strong to severe thunderstorms. The biggest risk with these storms will be strong, damaging wind gusts, but we will also watch for hail and rotation that could lead to a tornado. Round one of the storms is...
