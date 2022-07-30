Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich releases video of drive-by shooting that injured police officer

www.krem.com
Hazel Allen
3d ago
So true! We need to get rid of all the policies & especially all this Woke bullcrap! Our boys/girls in blue need us all to stand behind them. Think before you vote!
Reply
5
Related
Spokane Police want license plate reading cameras to track local crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department wants to use a new tool to help find stolen cars. The department is looking into purchasing cameras to scan license plates for stolen cars, suspect vehicles, and vehicles involved in amber and silver alerts. The SPD is specifically looking to buy...
Police: Man suffers burns over 30% of his body after showing up to Spokane hospital on fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating an incident where a man was seriously burned after he reportedly caught on fire in northeast Spokane. SPD responded to a call that a man was on fire at a house in a neighborhood north of the Esmerelda Golf Course on Monday. Officers were told the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later went to speak with him.
KHQ Right Now
Man says someone in a black SUV shot his car, SPD investigating
The Spokane Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting near Astor and Ermira. KHQ spoke to a man who says his car was shot at by a black SUV.
Man minorly injured in drive-by shooting, Spokane police searching for suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred near Baldwin Avenue and Astor Street. No one was injured and no arrests have been made, according to police. Jeremiah Evenson, one of the men involved in the incident, told KREM 2 he is thankful to be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 28 Spokane
Men charged for shooting officer now facing multiple murder charges
SPOKANE, Wash. – The two men accused of shooting a Spokane Police officer in June are now facing multiple charges of murder and assault. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Ray Wynecoop and 21-year-old Isaac Ott have had their charges upgraded, and now both are facing multiple charges of first degree murder, assault, drive-by shooting and other charges.
KHQ Right Now
Driver faces DUI, vehicular assault charges in early morning semi rollover near Geiger Blvd.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released a report on an early morning acc…
Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office: Man in custody after shooting woman
NEWPORT, Wash. — The Pend Oreille County Sheriff Office responded to a 911 call Sunday from a man who said he had shot his wife. The incident took place on the 6000 block of Coyote Trail in Newport around 5:30 p.m. After arriving on scene, deputies took the man...
KHQ Right Now
Sheriff's office: Excessive speed and alcohol factors in Idaho boat crash that killed four
PEND OREILLE, Idaho - Excessive speed and alcohol consumption both played roles in the speed boat accident that left four men dead in the Pend Oreille River, according to an update from Idaho officials. The investigation into the late-June accident found that the boat's owner had a blood-alcohol level of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Daybreak Youth Services facing license suspension following allegations of staff misconduct
SPOKANE, Wash. — Daybreak Youth Services could have its licenses suspended after reportedly failing to cooperate with an investigation into ongoing patient safety concerns, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). Daybreak Youth Services is a behavioral health and residential treatment facility that serves children and teens...
Crash involving semi-truck and car blocking Geiger Frontage Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi-truck and car crashed into each other off I-90 this morning. Right now, Geiger Frontage Rd. is totally blocked, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP says the driver swerved in front of the semi-truck, causing it to roll off of the interstate. The truck driver...
KHQ Right Now
Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
pullmanradio.com
GoFundMe Page Set Up For Pullman Garbage Truck Driver Seriously Injured In Crash
The Pullman Disposal garbage truck driver seriously injured in a crash on Thursday is improving at a hospital in Spokane. Rick Becker’s family says that his vitals remain stable and that he is responding to some commands. Becker was injured when his garbage truck crashed outside Pullman because of a blown tire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Men Accused in Shooting Spokane Police Officer Planned and Filmed 'Assassination Attempt'
The two men accused of a series of drive-by shootings that wounded a Spokane police officer on June 28 were said to be "lying in wait" to target police in an attempt to gain street cred for their gangs, according to newly released court documents. "This was an assassination attempt...
KHQ Right Now
Kootenai County sheriff invites community to town hall
HAYDEN, Idaho - On Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m., Kootenai County's Sheriff Norris will host a town hall at the Office of Emergency Management. Described as a "community conversation with your sheriff," Norris says he hopes to address several issues facing the community while inviting discussion and feedback from attendees.
Motorcycle fire inside business in Spokane Valley put out
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A motorcycle caught on fire during repairs inside a business in Spokane Valley Monday morning. The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a fire near East Sprague Avenue and University Road at 10:19 a.m. The business, along with adjacent businesses, were evacuated while crews responded to the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished soon after the business evacuated.
FOX 28 Spokane
Veteran Spokane Valley firefighter will not recover from cardiac arrest
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) shares today that veteran firefighter and engineer, Dan Patterson, will not recover following a cardiac arrest on Thursday, July 21. SVFD says Patterson finished a 24-hour shift and headed out for a run after. “Firefighter Patterson believed in keeping himself...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court Monday afternoon
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Three more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. The trio are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Task force releases recommendations regarding missing and murdered Indigenous people
Laurel Demkovich's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license.
60-year-old Richard A Becker injured after a traffic collision north of Pullman (Pullman, WA)
Authorities identified 60-year-old Richard A Becker, from Post Falls, as the man who suffered injuries following a crash involving a garbage truck on Thursday afternoon North of Pullman. The traffic collision took place on U.S. Route 195. According to the investigation reports, Richard A Becker was traveling north in a...
Spokane fire crews investigating potential arson on West Sharp and North Madison
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department is currently investigating a potential arson of an RV on West Sharp and North Madison. According to Spokane fire officials, the RV had been abandoned for weeks. No injuries were reported at the scene. This is an ongoing news story and we...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 7